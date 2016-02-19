Healthy Green Side Dish Recipes That Make Eating Veggies Delish (Seriously)
Air-Fried Brussels Sprouts
An air fryer is the secret to one of the best green side dishes we’ve ever developed in our Test Kitchen. The appliance’s concentrated, circulating heat crisps up Brussels sprouts beautifully without tons of fat—just 2 tablespoons are all you need for a full pound of veggies. Soy, mango nectar, brown sugar, Asian chili sauce, and fish sauce give these crunchy, faux-fried veggies major flavor.
Broccolini with Peas and Seared Lemons
This ultrahealthy and easy green side dish rings in at just 48 calories per serving. (Yes, really!) Nutrient-rich veggies including Broccolini, Swiss chard, and peas make this dish supremely springy. Crank up the seasonal vibes even more with a kick of citrusy tang from seared lemon slices.
Asparagus Salad with Marinated Peas and Little Gem Lettuce
When you’re struggling to decide between a leafy salad or another heartier green vegetable side dish recipe, might we suggest combining both into one satisfying package? This spring salad is built on a bed of tender Little Gem lettuce leaves and features chilled and refreshing citrus-infused peas and asparagus along with a luxurious runny-yolked poached egg.
Soy- and Chile-Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Shiitake Mushrooms
Making the perfect Brussels sprouts recipe is easy. The secret lies in the sauce. For this green vegetable side dish, simple ingredients—including soy sauce, chile pepper, and honey—are combined and cooked down. We happen to think the resulting intensely flavored glaze is good enough to eat by the spoonful, but it tastes even better coating the sautéed sprouts.
Grilled Asparagus in Dill Butter
Quick, flavorful, and with little extra fat required to prep, grilled veggies are a staple item on many healthy diet plan menus. An indoor grill pan works great for this green vegetable side dish recipe if it’s not quite cookout weather. For this 17-minute side, homemade dill butter and a sprinkling of finely shredded Parmesan cheese amplify the flavors of the simple grilled asparagus spears.
Two-Tone Green Bean Salad with Hazelnuts and Parmesan
As much as we look forward to traditional fried onion-topped green bean casserole on holidays, we prefer something a little fresher most nights. Spice up your usual green beans recipe with a fresh lemon-based dressing and fun toppers, including hazelnuts and Parmesan. By using the homemade dressing instead of a bottled version, you'll cut loads of calories and sodium from this nutritious, easy green side dish.
Braised Collard Greens
Make this classic healthy greens recipe just as they do in the South—by simmering it low and slow. To transform nutrient-rich collard greens into rich and tender soul food, Southern cooks usually braise them with a meaty piece of pork. Here, we call for slow-cooking them with ham bones to add umami without a lot of fat.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Green Onion Vinaigrette
Mix delicate shaved Brussels sprouts with juicy oranges and the fresh tang of coriander for this distinctive salad. Out of oranges? Substitute with the citrus you have on hand to add a pop of freshness to the green vegetable side dish recipe. Top with a handful of salty, buttery-textured cashews to finish the nutritious no-cook recipe.
Broiled Bok Choy with Miso Sauce
New to cooking with this versatile, vitamin-rich Chinese cabbage? We’ll walk you through how easy it is to cook bok choy with loads of flavor. The ginger, honey, and orange found in this green vegetable side dish recipe perfectly complement the slightly sweet, mild flavor of the bok choy. Add a little red miso paste for a hint of salty-savory goodness that makes this nearly irresistible.
Massaged Kale
Get ready to use the easiest way to prep nutrient-rich kale while taming the bitterness of the hearty winter greens. Just massage (yes, with your hands) in a few ingredients for 5 minutes, then serve the green vegetable side dish recipe with your dinner entrée. We used olive oil, lemon juice, and kosher salt for our no-cook side dish that's just 20 calories per serving.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Apple and Pancetta
Come fall, this is one of the best green side dishes to accompany roasted pork tenderloin or chicken. Balsamic vinegar, honey, and mustard dress things up in a tasty mix of sweet and savory. Seasonal sweet-tart apples and salty-savory pancetta add so much flavor, it’s tough to believe each serving has just 141 calories.
Sautéed Greens with Chickpeas
Load up on Mediterranean diet ingredients with this simple and healthy greens recipe. Tomatoes, peppers, garlic, and olive oil team up with a mountain of spinach and mustard greens in this veggie-packed side dish. Not only do the greens add loads of nutrients, but chickpeas tossed into the mix also pump up the protein and fiber for multiple good-for-you features in each 140-calorie serving.
Spinach Salad with Indian Spiced Garbanzos, Apricots, and Onions
Take a break from croutons. Crispy flatbread lends a satisfying crunch factor to this Indian-inspired spinach salad. Toss sweet dried apricots and warmly spiced garbanzo beans (aka chickpeas) in with the spinach to create a vitamin-rich, easy green side dish that covers several food groups.
Braised Swiss Chard with Currants and Almonds
Not only does this healthy greens recipe take less than 30 minutes to prep from start to finish, but it combines great taste with lots of nutrients. Pairing bright lemon juice with dried currants brings zip to this perfect-for-winter side dish. It teams up nicely with a variety of proteins, but we’re particularly fond of serving this chard with steak or pork.
Brussels Sprouts and Noodle Stir-Fry with Cilantro and Almonds
Craving carbs, but not the energy crash that comes after a big serving of pad Thai or another type of noodle-rich Asian takeout? Turn to this easy green side dish that stretches 3 ounces of whole wheat pasta into 8(!) servings with a pile of shredded sprouts in the mix. Red onion and fresh cilantro add bright color, while soy sauce and fresh ginger give the veggie side big flavor.