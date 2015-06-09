21 Healthy Fall Potluck Recipes That Won't Leave Leftovers
Apricot Chipotle Pork Ribs
Sweet apricots temper smoky chipotle peppers to give these ribs a serious layered flavor that's not for the faint of heart. Each serving of this healthy fall potluck recipe packs in 25 grams of protein and has only 314 calories.
Soft Pretzels
Put a twist on traditional potluck recipes with a batch of homemade pretzels. To keep things on the healthier side, we use whole-wheat flour and fat-free milk in the mix. Everyone will love their soft, doughy texture and the sprinkling of seeds or salt on top.
Big-Batch Vegetarian Lentil Chili
A steaming bowl of chili is a delicious way to warm up at your fall potluck or tailgate. This healthy vegetarian take features beans and lentils for a fiber-packed option high in plant-based protein. Skip the cheese or top with dairy-free shreds and you've got a vegan potluck recipe for fall.
Low-Sugar Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Serve up a tray of saucy pulled pork sammies at your fall gathering. This healthy fall potluck recipe made in the slow cooker features a homemade barbecue sauce that's naturally sweetened with Medjool dates. We also include a recipe for our whole-wheat hamburger buns to keep the whole menu healthy and delicious.
Chicken Bratwurst and Onions with Broccoli Slaw Salad
Everyone loves sinking their teeth into a juicy bratwurst, so you'll be the most popular person at the party when you bring these brats topped with tangy slaw to your next fall potluck. Did we mention it's made in a slow cooker?
Four-Cheese Butternut Squash Macaroni and Cheese
Believe it or not, this cheesy masterpiece has only 266 calories per serving. Mashed butternut squash gives this healthy potluck recipe a boost of antioxidants while giving every bite a creamier texture and comforting fall flavor.
French Chopped Salad
Inspired by salad niçoise, our veggie-loaded chopped salad recipe is a healthy option for your fall potluck. We love the combination of protein-packed eggs and olives, romaine, and tender potatoes in this healthy potluck side. You can totally toss in your favorite veggies, too, you don't have to strictly stick to our list of ingredients.
Roasted Tomato and Mushroom Pasta Salad
Transition the last of your summer tomatoes into a bright and fresh fall pasta salad. Stirring in roasted mushrooms and tomatoes gives this healthy fall potluck recipe a taste of smoky fall flavor.
Fruited Multigrain Pilaf
This healthy fall potluck recipe hits the whole-grain jackpot. A combination of wheat berries, pearled farro (or barley), and wild rice come together with dried cranberries, sweet potatoes, apples, and celery. Toasted walnuts add a boost of omega-3s and irresistible crunch.
Ranch Deviled Eggs
Complete your fall potluck with creamy, ranch-infused deviled eggs. The secret to keeping this classic potluck recipe healthy is using low-fat, protein-rich Greek yogurt in the filling.
Five-Spice Chicken Wings
Just five ingredients combine for a flavor-loaded take on chicken wings that skips sugary sauces. Our combo of plum sauce and five-spice powder gives this healthy fall potluck dish a kick without piling on the calories.
Potato Salad with Sausage and Grainy Mustard Dressing
Potato salad is a must at any potluck, and we love ours with tangy coarse-grain mustard and a splash of cider vinegar. Cured sausage adds a hint of savory flavor, but each serving of this easy fall potluck side dish has just 199 calories.
Shaved Brussels Sprouts with Green Onion Vinaigrette
Roasted Brussels sprouts are great, but creating a salad with raw sprouts makes the perfect healthy fall potluck idea. Since the hearty greens can sit in the dressing without wilting, you can easily prepare this delicious salad up to 4 hours in advance.
Orange-Sage Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Take advantage of seasonal sweet potatoes by turning them into a healthy side dish for your next fall potluck. Tangy orange juice, earthy sage, and crisp bacon really give every bite the perfect balance of flavor.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Creamy spinach-artichoke dip is a classic party-starter. Studded with bacon and tangy blue cheese, our slimmed-down recipe has mighty flavor. Pack some baked pita chips to complete this healthy fall potluck recipe.
Hamburger Cheese Bake
Warm, melty, and hearty, this skinny casserole recipe features three kinds of cheese, but it will cost you only 311 calories per serving. The healthy duo of lean ground beef and simple seasonings keeps this fall potluck food light.
Caramel Apple Cookies
If you love sweet-tart caramel apples, wait until you try the cookie version. We use whole-wheat flour, raisins, and walnuts to get some extra fiber in your healthy fall potluck dessert.
Spicy Apple-Glazed Meatballs
Lighten up a batch of meatballs by using lean ground beef and a homemade sauce. The sweet and tangy apple glaze in this healthy fall potluck recipe has a hint of heat from cayenne pepper.
Coconut Sweet Potatoes and Wild Rice
Looking for out-of-the-box healthy fall potluck ideas? Please everyone at your gathering with heaping bowls of our globally-inspired sweet potato casserole. Coconut and curry liven up the vitamin-packed duo of sweet potatoes and edamame.
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
Ground turkey teams with chopped veggies and seasoned tomatoes to make this easy, healthy potluck recipe a whole lot better. A dollop of our tangy goat cheese yogurt sauce is a fresh alternative to store-bought condiments.
Cassava Pumpkin Muffins
Looking for gluten-free and/or paleo potluck recipe ideas? Try toting these pumpkin-filled delights to your next fall potluck breakfast at work. Cassava flour (made from yuca root) comes in as a sub for wheat flour to keep the recipe grain-free. Pure maple syrup is used instead of refined sugar to meet the Paleo diet requirements.
