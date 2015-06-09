You better believe a healthy cherry crisp is on this list. The sweet-tart fruit crisp topping is packed with better-for-you ingredients such as whole wheat pastry flour, rolled oats, almonds, and pistachios.

Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to use frozen cherries, allow them to thaw at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes or until cherries soften but still maintain their shape. Drain and use as directed in the recipe.