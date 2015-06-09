Healthy Cherry Recipes for Perfectly Sweet-Tart Flavor In Your Meals
Honey-Soaked Quinoa Salad with Cherries & Cashews
Hearty whole-grain quinoa, crunchy cashews, and chewy dried apricots add immense flavor and texture to this healthy cherry recipe. A drizzle of homemade honey vinaigrette melds all the flavors. Enjoy with chicken breast or another lean protein to complete your healthy meal.
Cherry-Berry Smoothies
Loaded with vitamin C, this healthy smoothie recipe is a simple, cooling treat. You'll also reap the antioxidant benefits from cherries, pomegranate juice, and extra berries. The natural sweetness from the fruit means you don't need to add any additional sugar.
Cherry Caprese Salad
The Italian red, white, and green salad you love gets a sweet-tart upgrade in this healthy cherry recipe. The popular side-dish salad still has cheese, basil, and tomatoes, but the surprisingly irresistible flavor comes from adding fresh cherries to the mix. Using burrata cheese (fresh mozzarella with a creamy inside) makes every bite feel extra fancy.
Pork Carnitas Tacos with Cherry-Chipotle Salsa
Sweet cherries might seem an unlikely addition to taco night, but we're about to convince you otherwise. Boneless pork shoulder is seasoned in a tantalizing blend of spices, garlic, and fresh cherries before slow-cooking to juicy perfection. A homemade salsa of cherries, lime, and onion completes the delicious taco.
Grilled Chicken and Cherry Salad
Here's an excellent main-dish salad for hot summer days. The healthy cherry recipe includes a rainbow of fresh veggies including broccoli, carrots, red onion, and spinach. Our zippy herb-infused dressing is so good, you might want to make extra to keep in the fridge for all your salads.
Chocolate-Cherry Bread Pudding
Bittersweet chocolate and tart cherries in a warm bread pudding for under 200 calories? You bet! Our Test Kitchen kept this cherry recipe in healthy dessert territory by using whole-wheat bread, low-fat milk, and low-fat Greek yogurt.
Seared Chicken with Cherry-Tarragon Sauce
This healthy cherry recipe looks like an elegant dish you'd order at a restaurant, yet it only takes just 30 minutes to make. That's partly thanks to the quick-cooking boneless chicken thighs. It's the fresh cherries, wine, and butter in the pan sauce that really make it an outstanding dinner.
Coconut, Cherry, and Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Update classic chocolate chip cookies with this tart, sweet, and cinnamon-infused version. Oats, walnuts, and cherries add good-for-you ingredients to help boost fiber to 1 gram per cookie. Bonus: dark chocolate (in small doses) is good for your heart and mind.
Cherry-Pomegranate Chutney
Need a recipe to use up the bag of frozen cherries you've been holding onto? Give this ruby-red chutney recipe a try. Serve on a charcuterie spread with blue cheese or sharp cheddar cheese and crisp crackers. It's even delicious on a sandwich.
Grilled Cherry Flatbread
You can involve fruit in your summer grilling adventures, too. This healthy cherry recipe turns purchased pizza dough into a gourmet flatbread. The salty prosciutto really complements the melty gouda cheese.
Sour Cherry Sorbet
Sour fans will love the tangy notes that come from this fresh red cherry recipe. The 3-ingredient dessert only needs cherries, water, and a bit of sugar to make. A quick blitz in the food processor (and the dreaded freezer wait time) is all it takes.
Roasted Pumpkin, Arugula & Dried Cherry Salad
A bed of peppery arugula topped with roasted pumpkin, dried red cherries, and crunchy pepitas makes a wonderfully flavored side-dish salad. Customize the salad to fit your tastes by using butternut squash or sweet potatoes in place of pumpkin and your favorite leafy green instead of arugula.
Cherry-Quinoa Salad
Mint and parsley add a pleasant fresh taste to this delightful cherry dish. Pistachios add the perfect nutty crunch. Amp up your plating skills by serving the quinoa salad on a bed of thinly sliced cucumber ribbons or sugar snap peas.
Cherry Pistachio Crisp
You better believe a healthy cherry crisp is on this list. The sweet-tart fruit crisp topping is packed with better-for-you ingredients such as whole wheat pastry flour, rolled oats, almonds, and pistachios.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you want to use frozen cherries, allow them to thaw at room temperature for 30 to 40 minutes or until cherries soften but still maintain their shape. Drain and use as directed in the recipe.
Tuna with Grilled Cherry Vinaigrette and Couscous
This healthy cherry recipe grills both tuna steaks and fresh red cherries. The charred fruit is blended into an irresistible marinade for the fish. You get a double dose of tart cherry flavor by also adding some of the grilled cherries to a couscous mixture with fresh spinach, ricotta, and toasted hazelnuts.