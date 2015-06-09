Healthy Bread Recipes You Can Feel Good About Eating

A healthy zucchini bread recipe that's also gluten-free?! You better believe it. Use our gluten-free flour mix, ground rolled oats (aka oat flour), and a bit of whey protein powder to creat one delicious loaf from your summer bumper crop of zucchini.

Test Kitchen Tip: Make sure to look for oats or oat flour that's certified gluten-free, as some may have been cross-contaminated with wheat products.