Healthy Bread Recipes You Can Feel Good About Eating
Whole Grain Sunflower Bread
This easy healthy bread recipe is an easy way to add whole grains to every meal of the day. In addition to flaxseed and whole-wheat flour, we include antioxidant-rich sunflower seeds. For a savory finish, add a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning on top.
Honey-Flax Sourdough Bread
This beautiful healthy sourdough bread recipe requires some extra time, but the fresh aroma wafting through your home makes it worthwhile. Using whole flaxseeds and flaxseed meal in the batter adds extra omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and iron to your meal.
Related: Learn How to Make Sourdough Starter and Tasty Loaves from Scratch
Buckwheat Sourdough Discard Banana Bread
If you have leftover sourdough discard and a few nearly-too-brown bananas to use, try this healthy banana bread recipe. A blend of whole-wheat flour, buckwheat flour, and the sourdough discard give the healthy quick bread great flavor and texture.
Buy It: Wilton Nonstick Loaf Pan ($8, Target)
Soft Pretzels
Who says game-day snacks can't be healthy? Now you can save money and calories by making your own soft pretzels at home. Bonus: This healthy whole-wheat bread can be stored in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Gluten-Free Zucchini Bread
A healthy zucchini bread recipe that's also gluten-free?! You better believe it. Use our gluten-free flour mix, ground rolled oats (aka oat flour), and a bit of whey protein powder to creat one delicious loaf from your summer bumper crop of zucchini.
Test Kitchen Tip: Make sure to look for oats or oat flour that's certified gluten-free, as some may have been cross-contaminated with wheat products.
Mixed Grain Bread
Make a loaf of this healthy bread recipe and you'll have a base for healthy sandwiches, avocado toast, and more for the week. Our mixed grains include whole-wheat flour, rolled oats, cracked wheat, and cornmeal for a loaf of unbeatable yeast bread. Try our seeded bread option for more texture and flavor.
Tuscan Whole Wheat-Herb Bread
With whole-wheat flour and bread flour in the mix to give it structure, this healthy bread machine recipe is a must-try. Fresh or dried sage gives the bread an irresistible earthy flavor, but you can swap it with your favorite herbs.
Buy It: Cuisinart Bread Maker ($130, Williams Sonoma)
Multigrain Rolls
Fat-free milk, whole-wheat flour, rye flour, honey, and oats combine for this healthy bread recipe. Customize the toppings to match whatever's on the dinner menu. Some garlic-herb seasoning would be delish for a healthy pasta night.
Related: 25 Lightened-Up Versions of Your Favorite Comfort Foods
Caraway-Rye Batter Bread
Not only does rye flour provide a distinct taste, but it's also what makes this a healthy bread recipe. Studies show rye can help control blood sugar and regulate appetite. Caraway seeds and dill flavor this delicious batter bread.
Buy It: CorningWare Round Baking Dish ($14, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Whole-Wheat Hamburger Buns
If you've been skipping the bun when eating your healthy burgers at home, now you don't have to. This easy healthy bread recipe only takes 20 minutes of prep before its rise time and a quick bake in the oven. Pile your bun with our low-sugar barbecue pulled pork for a healthier take on cookout fare.
Garden Veggie Corn Bread
This healthy bread recipe is an easy way to sneak some extra nutrients into your dinner. Shredded carrot and chopped red pepper dot this corn bread with color and flavor while adding moistness and lots of vitamins. It'll pair perfectly with a steamy bowl of chili.
Cheesy Millet and Black Pepper Breadsticks
Millet is a whole grain packed with antioxidants, fiber, and protein. These cheesy healthy breadsticks are made with millet flour and whole-wheat flour. Look for millet flour in larger grocery stores or specialty food stores.
Related: 35 Easy Healthy Snack Recipes to Curb Your Cravings
Easy Oatmeal Bread
Get a serving of whole grains with just one slice of this healthy oatmeal bread. Made with whole wheat flour and rolled oats, this golden loaf offers a one-two punch of whole grains. A hint of sweetness comes from adding honey or brown sugar. Enjoy with a smear of your favorite nut butter.
Whole-Wheat Pumpkin Bread
This healthy pumpkin bread recipe will easily become a new fall baking staple. Pumpkin puree is packed with vitamins, iron, and more nutrients to support a healthy immune system. Greek yogurt gives the sweet bread a bit of tang.