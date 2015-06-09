Healthy Blueberry Recipes for Every Meal (Plus Happy Hour and Dessert!)
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Tarragon Sauce
The secret to making a succulent grilled chicken that fits well within your sodium budget? Whipping up your own homemade barbecue sauce so you can control exactly how much salt you add. For this blueberry dinner recipe, we simmer down 2 cups of fresh berries with tarragon, red wine, chicken broth, and honey, then season to taste. The resulting schmear is bold, balanced, and an explosion of flavor—especially once spooned over a bed of zucchini noodles and the juicy, paprika-spiced chicken thighs.
Cottage Cheese Pancakes
Wake up to a short stack that has a nutritional boost. These healthy blueberry pancakes will keep you full for hours thanks to unexpected protein from cottage cheese (a surprising metabolism-booster). That hidden ingredient also makes the pancake batter uber-creamy when mixed.
Test Kitchen Tip: Pour a pancake onto your skillet or griddle, then sprinkle extra fresh blueberries into the batter for a bonus fruit punch.
Blueberry Lemon Tabbouleh
Pronounced tuh-boo-luh, this popular Lebanese dish is known for its signature tomato and bulgur base. For a refreshing twist on this whole grain side, swap in berries and iron-rich spinach. The citrusy dressing that coats this low-calorie blueberry recipe is light enough to complement the fresh produce flavors without masking them.
Lemon-Blueberry Pavlovas
Searching for gluten-free healthy blueberry desserts? Look no further than these light-as-air lemon curd and berry pavlovas. Whipped egg whites form the irresistible crust for these petite fruit pies.
Blueberry Mojito
Kick back with the ultimate warm-weather sipper, a blueberry mojito. This minty-cool drink calls for muddled antioxidant-rich blueberries and light rum for a refreshing healthy blueberry recipe perfect for happy hour. The result: a perfect, under-200-calorie summer cocktail recipe.
Grilled Pork Skewers with Blueberry Barbecue Sauce
Not all healthy blueberry recipes are sweet. We’re wild about the well-balanced flavors in this good-for-you grilled dinner that contains oodles of berries in the sauce and the topping. Word to the wise: Make a double batch of the Blueberry-Corn Salad—you’ll want to scoop it up with tortilla chips on the side. (Yes, it’s that good!)
Blueberry-Oat Financiers
Drop the sugary granola bar and do breakfast right with a healthy blueberry muffin recipe remix that leaves you full and satisfied. (Financiers, by the way, are small French almond cakes that are often baked in a small mold or muffin tin.) This batch is built on a foundation of fiber-rich rolled oats and almond flour, plus—you guessed it!—fresh blueberries. Pair one with a hard-boiled egg for a well-balanced breakfast that will fuel you until lunch.
Whole Wheat Chocolate-Blueberry Cake
Yes, cake can still be on the menu when you’re aiming to eat a well-balanced diet. The batter for this healthy blueberry dessert recipe features fiber-strong whole wheat flour, antioxidant-loaded unsweetened cocoa powder, and pureed blueberries. Once baked, this bakery-quality treat is ultra-moist, tender, and sneakily nutritious. Crown the cake with more blueberries and fresh mint for a lightened-up dessert that will have everyone fighting over the last slice.
Blueberry-Peach Focaccia
Every last bite of this gorgeous, fruity focaccia tastes like summer. The juicy blueberries and sweet peaches bake with homemade bread until they're just soft. Slice this healthy blueberry bread at your next get-together or keep it for yourself—at just 113 calories per serving, you might not want to share.
Turkey Burger with Peaches and Blueberries
Did you ever imagine healthy blueberry recipes and burger recipes could be one and the same? Believe it! These open-face sandwiches prove that barbecue fare can keep you fit and well-fed all at once.
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes
Dress up a healthy blueberry pancake breakfast with fresh berries and ricotta cheese—all while sticking to your healthy meal plan. At just 3 grams of fat and 72 calories per serving, this is a better-for-you breakfast you'll be excited to bring to the table. Top your pancakes with warmed-up low-sugar jam instead of syrup to avoid the sugar rush (and extra calories).
Sugar-Free Blueberry-Strawberry Jam
We’ve got you covered if you want to go the DIY jam route. Slather it on healthy blueberry pancakes or waffles, or spread a thick layer on a graham cracker or piece of cornbread so they’ll taste like healthy blueberry pie. When fruit is in season, the natural sugars make this spread plenty sweet on its own. A dash of cinnamon and squeeze of lemon add a little flavor contrast.
Lemon-Blueberry Corn Cake
We’re calling it: Lemon and blueberry are the next PB & J. In this healthy blueberry bread recipe (that tastes like cake), we pair the refreshing duo with cornmeal, which adds more protein and vitamins than regular flour. Greek yogurt keeps the texture nice and moist and cranks up the protein too.
Corn and Blueberry Salad
Make the most of summer's sweet corn crop by turning it into a crunchy and colorful side salad. Sweet blueberries complement bold red onion, and a honey-lime dressing adds just the right amount of zip.
Test Kitchen Tip: Prep this low-calorie blueberry recipe in advance for even more flavor. Simply mix the ingredients with the dressing, then chill for up to 24 hours.
Blueberry Sunrise Smoothie
Make early mornings easier (well, at least a little) with a quick and healthy blueberry smoothie. It's packed with vitamins, minerals, and 9 grams of protein. The crazy-sounding key that is actually amazing? A scrambled egg that you puree with the fruit and yogurt for a breakfast recipe that has true staying power.
Spice-Rubbed Grouper with Berry Salad
Say goodbye to run-of-the-mill weeknight dinners with help from low-fat, quick-cooking grouper—a whitefish with light flavor. Blueberries add a pop of sweetness to the bulgur salad for a 30-minute healthy blueberry dinner recipe that's jam-packed with nutrients and flavor.
Test Kitchen Tip: Can’t find or don’t love grouper? Halibut makes a great substitute.
Sweet Beet Veggie Smoothie
You can't "beet" this healthy blueberry smoothie that’s hiding a dose of veggies. Pomegranate juice (here’s how to juice this seed-filled fruit at home) and a squeeze of honey sweeten things up. Picky eaters will never guess that vitamin-rich chard and beets are the secret ingredients that give this vitamin-loaded snack its deep, dramatic color.
Triple-Berry Salad
Assemble a homemade 89-calorie healthy blueberry recipe in just 20 minutes. Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries lend just enough sweetness to accessorize the crisp greens and creamy coconut salad dressing. Make this a meal by topping each serving with shredded leftover or rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp, or grilled steak.
Peanut Butter-Banana Overnight Oatmeal
Take 10 minutes before bed to assemble a balanced breakfast for tomorrow. Combine oats, milk (dairy or non-dairy), yogurt, banana, honey, and chia or flax seeds in a Mason jar and refrigerate overnight. Come morning, top with fresh berries, bananas, and granola for a nutritious meal that tastes like healthy blueberry crisp.
Italian Fruit Salad
There's a lot to love about this simple toss-and-go fruit salad that's made with fresh blueberries, watermelon, and grapes. A drizzle of honey-balsamic vinaigrette dressing makes the fruit taste even sweeter. Best of all, you can mix together this healthy blueberry recipe up to 8 hours in advance (just refrigerate until you’re ready to dive in).
Ginger-Blueberry Muffins
Brighten your morning with a batch of these warm-spiced, healthy blueberry muffins. The blend of cake flour and bread flour makes them extra-light and fluffy, and a hint of molasses sweetens without too much added sugar. Dust with powdered sugar before serving for a pretty finishing touch.