28 Smart Ways to Eat Right
Tilapia Puttanesca
A chunky topping of Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes, capers, parsley, and onion adds pizzazz to healthy tilapia.
Gingered Beef Lettuce Wraps
Finely chopped fresh ginger adds zing to these Asian-style steak-and-vegetable wraps.
Steamed Cod with Gingery Mushrooms
Ready in less than 30 minutes, this gently cooked, ginger-flavored fish combines with shiitake mushrooms and red sweet pepper to create an antioxidant-rich dinner.
Spice-Rubbed Lamb Chops
Seasoned with a mixture of orange peel, cinnamon, and cumin, these lamb chops are full of flavor, healthful, and impressive enough for a dinner party.
Roasted Cranberry Chicken
A tangy cranberry sauce turns roasted chicken into a delicious and healthy supper. Serve it with brown rice.
Smoked Turkey Salad with Oranges
It's a breeze to eat well. Simply toss smoked turkey with arugula, sweet red pepper, and juicy orange slices. A tangy citrus vinaigrette makes a delightful finishing touch.
Pork Skewers and Peanut Sauce
Cinnamon-spiced pork is threaded on skewers with red sweet peppers and pineapple and cooked with a simple-to-make peanut sauce.
Chicken Noodle Toss with Greens
Turn leftover chicken into an unbelievably good second dinner by tossing it with green onion, arugula, fresh basil, and rice noodles. With a light lime juice-soy sauce glaze, the dish is full of flavor.
Lime-Steamed Salmon
Zippy lime dresses up the salmon in this recipe. You may substitute one 9-ounce package of frozen French-cut green beans for the fresh beans. If you do, cook for 5 to 6 minutes instead of the original 10 to 12 minutes.
Kale, Lentil & Chicken Soup
Antioxidant-rich kale is combined with red lentils, chicken, carrots, and juicy tomatoes to make this beautiful soup. Pungent garlic adds bold flavor.
Lamb Chops with Tomatoes
A zesty topping of chopped tomatoes, green onions, and oregano gives lamb chops a fresh summer spin.
White Beans, Pasta & Chicken
Filled with hearty white kidney beans, plum tomatoes, and shredded chicken, this parsley-flavored pasta dish makes a delicious and good-for-you supper.
Barley-Beef Soup
Garlic-seasoned beef adds filling protein to this healthy mix of veggies and quick-cooking barley. When buying the meat, look for lean cuts and trim any fat before cooking.
Asian Primavera Stir-Fry
This tasty mix of boneless chicken breast, shiitake mushrooms, and fresh veggies is ready in only 30 minutes. Soy sauce and ginger give it an Asian flair.
Italian-Style Fish
Spice up white fish with Italian-style stewed tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
Turkey Spinach Toss
Pepper-seasoned turkey breast, deli ham, and juicy oranges top fresh wilted spinach. Cooking juices make a tasty dressing.
Bulgur-Mushroom Stovetop Pilaf
This colorful dish provides 68 percent of your recommended daily vitamin C intake; top it off with cracked black pepper and feta cheese.
Fast Chicken & Rice
Here's a great solution for hectic weeknights: Combine chicken, brown rice, peas, almonds, and your favorite bottled stir-fry sauce and bake for 10 minutes.
Poached Halibut and Peppers
Delicate halibut is poached in a spicy mix of white wine, sweet peppers, capers, garlic, and crushed red pepper.
Spicy Barley and Rice
Chipotle peppers add a fiery kick to barley, brown rice, and fresh spinach; toasted walnuts add satisfying crunch.
Good Greens Soup
You won't feel an ounce of guilt when eating this warming soup. A vitamin-rich blend of kale, spinach, leeks, and zucchini is endlessly satisfying -- and only 90 calories per serving.
Barley-Stuffed Peppers
Barley makes a healthy, fiber-rich substitute for ground meat in these delicious stuffed peppers.
Baked Mediterranean Cod and Asparagus
Four simple ingredients -- olive oil, cod, asparagus, and olive relish -- make this low-fat dish unbelievably delicious.
Triple Tomato Soup
This chunky version of a time-honored comfort food is tasty and convenient. It combines pantry-ready tomatoes -- canned, dried, and paste -- with onions, celery, and parsley.
Salsa, Black Bean, and Rice Salad
Salsa and pepper-spiced cheese add pizzazz to this black bean and veggie salad. The 30-minute supper is healthful, too, with fiber-rich beans that can lower blood sugar. For more nutrients, make it with brown rice.
Full-Steam-Ahead Fish
By steaming fish, you'll preserve nutrients and avoid fatty cooking oils. Here, basil and garlic add delicate flavor to orange roughy, sweet peppers, and asparagus.
Roast Pork Salad with Ginger-Pineapple Dressing
Pork tenderloin tops fresh romaine leaves and nectarines. The pork is a good source of B vitamins and riboflavin -- nutrients that promote healthy red blood cells -- and it's lower in fat and calories than skinless chicken breast.
Squash-Quinoa Soup
Quinoa, a tiny beadlike grain, gives this chicken and butternut squash soup a slight crunch.