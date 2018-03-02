Fresh Kiwi Recipes to Perk Up Your Meal
Strawberry-Beef Summer Salad
Yes, you'll have to be a little patient while the steak is marinating, but trust us, it's worth the extra time. Since the steak can marinate for up to 24 hours, you can prep it the night before to speed up dinner the next day. Serve with fresh arugula, berries, kiwi, and orange slices to make a healthy and super-delish dinner salad.
Ginger-Acai Bowls with Almond-Pepita Clusters
The beauty of this ultra-fresh breakfast bowl almost has us stunned. We mostly used blended berries to make the base of this gorgeous smoothie bowl, but you can experiment with adding in other fruits, like kiwi, banana, and mango. To make this bowl truly picture-worthy, arrange rows of sliced kiwi, mango, chia seeds, blueberries, and homemade granola on top of the smoothie mixture before dipping your spoon in for a taste.
Kiwi-Peach Green Smoothies
These smoothies aren't just green from fresh kiwifruit—we also tossed spinach and an avocado into our blender! Don't worry—thanks to peaches, pineapple juice, and kiwi, you'll never notice the veggies hiding in each sip. Drink this healthy green smoothie if you're in need of quick breakfast on the go, or mix up a few to make a healthy afternoon snack.
Quick Fruit Salsa
We've never thought to add kiwi to our chips and salsa before, but now that we've tasted it, we're never going back. This 10-minute side dish is as easy as chopping and stirring, and as tasty as any salsa we've tried. A fruit and veggie trio of kiwi, cucumber, and avocado make this green salsa great for scooping up with your favorite tortilla chips.
Gingered Fruit Compote
Once you make the gingered syrup for this fruit salad, it can be anything you want! Use all of your favorite fresh fruits (like kiwis, berries, grapes, and apples) to make this glistening side dish unique every time. You'll have to wait a bit for the syrup to cool down, but you can wash and slice all of your fruit while it chills so this compote will come together even faster.
Pollack with Nectarine Salad
If you're in the mood for a light dinner tonight, this Pollack salad will do the trick (in less than 30 minutes!). Serve grilled fish with plenty of mixed salad greens, plus chopped cucumbers, nectarines, and kiwi fruit. Thanks to the juiciness of the fruit, you won't even need any dressing!
Fruit Tostadas
Is it snack time yet? These fruity mini tostadas already have us craving our mid-afternoon snack. Serve these flour tortillas topped with cream cheese and fresh fruit as an afternoon pick-me-up, or add a platter of these flowery treats to your dinner table for a healthy dessert or quick, fruity side dish.
Spring Green Smoothies
Say hello to spring! Sipping on this fresh green smoothie while looking out over your budding spring flowers is the best way to start your day as the seasons change. Fresh spinach gives this smoothie its velvety texture (not to mention a dose of veggies!) and grape juice, kiwifruits, and green grapes make it classically sweet and fruity.
Sharp and Sweet Green Salad
You'll have no trouble eating your greens for the day with this salad around. Combine soft butterhead lettuce with crispy cucumber sticks and sweet kiwi slices to make this salad a true green goddess. You can also give this salad some heat by making a homemade lime-pepper dressing with jalapeno peppers. Drizzle it on just before digging in.
Blush Slush
Have your kiwi and drink it, too! This boozy, blushing smoothie gets its pink color from fresh strawberries, but it's also blended up with two whole kiwifruits. Make this fruity, frozen cocktail as a quick after-dinner treat, or blend a batch to enjoy during a sunny afternoon party. If you really want to highlight fresh kiwi, serve with a slice on each glass as a garnish.
Chicken and Kiwi Tacos
Want to give your chicken tacos some tropical flair? Just add fresh kiwifruit on top! With well-seasoned grilled chicken filling these crispy taco shells, you don't need an entire buffet of toppings to make your dinner delicious—just add a handful of shredded lettuce, and top your taco off with a homemade kiwi and tomato relish.
Salmon with Fruit Salsa
That's right, your salmon fillet is getting all dressed up for dinner tonight. We all know how well salmon and fruit go together, so topping your fillet with fruit salsa is a match made in heaven. If you want to save time, you can stir up the strawberry, kiwi, and jalapeno salsa while the salmon is broiling.
Fruit Bowl Salad with Honey-Mint Dressing
The beauty of this fruit salad is that you can add as much or little of your favorite fruits as you want. You can substitute cantaloupe melon for honeydew or strawberries for a mix of in-season berries. Just don't skimp on the fresh kiwi or the honey-mint dressing!
Kiwi-Melon Coolers
There are no veggies stowing away in this sweet green drink—it's all fruit, all the time. Blend together apple juice, honeydew melon, and fresh kiwifruit to make these light smoothies super refreshing. If you want to hint at the two fruits starring in this warm-weather drink, garnish each glass with slices of kiwi and honeydew.
Tropical Shrimp Cocktail
You're used to serving shrimp cocktail with a heaping side of tomato sauce, but this tropical variation will have you craving kiwi and mango instead. Marinate the shrimp in a fruity, zesty marinade, then serve them over fresh fruit to make an appetizer that's right at home on the beach or poolside.
Kiwi Chicken Tostadas
Tostadas topped with zippy salsa and spicy red pepper chicken are begging for a burst of juicy freshness, and kiwifruit is the answer. Layer your crunchy tostada shells with lettuce, kiwi, chicken, salsa, and your favorite cheese, then dig into this fresh Mexican-inspired meal.
Puffed Oven-Baked Pancakes
After one bite of these puffed oven pancakes, we may never go back to using our griddle to cook up the most important meal of the day. Each one of these puffy pancakes bakes in a custard cup, so they're ideal for loading up with fresh kiwi, strawberries, and peaches once they come out of the oven. Skip the syrup and top with a spoonful of orange marmalade.