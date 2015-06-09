Top 10 Antioxidant Foods

A U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found other surprises, including that russet potatoes, pecans, and cinnamon are high in antioxidants.

"The bottom line is the same: Eat more fruits and veggies," says Ronald Prior, Ph.D., with the USDA's Arkansas Children's Nutrition Center in Little Rock.

Keep reading for the full list of antioxidant foods and recipes.