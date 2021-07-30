Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cutting back on sugar is a smart move that can improve many aspects of health. Check out these 10 sweet products that have scaled back on sugar grams (and they did it without using alternative sweeteners).

Nearly three out of four adults are trying to limit or avoid sugars in their diet, according to a 2021 study. The reasons for cutting out sugar range from better management of blood sugars and losing weight to improving dental health and reducing chronic inflammation. But anyone who has tried to scale back on sugar knows it's not so easy. Our taste buds have been trained to recognize sweetness as an enjoyable and safe trait in foods. The trouble is: The more sugar we eat, the more sugar we want. Food makers know this pattern, which is why 74% of products you can buy contain sugar or alternative sweeteners, or both.

Our demand for ever sweeter foods—coupled with food manufacturers making them for us—has resulted in a nearly 30% increase in added sugar consumption by American adults in the last three decades. But our shift in preferences to wanting lower sugar options also has food formulators responding in kind. The answer has been a flood of products that have less or no sugar, but contain high-intensity sweeteners that contribute fewer calories.

Artificial sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame, sugar alcohols like erythritol, and more natural options like stevia and monk fruit are ingredients that do, indeed, help people with cutting sugar out of diets. But many people balk at the taste (or aftertaste) of these intensely sweet alternatives. Others don't embrace artificial sweeteners because they're skeptical of benefits or worried about risks, such as an increased glucose intolerance (a precursor to diabetes) from frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners.

The good news is that some innovative food makers out there are finding ways to create foods with less sugar in them. And they're doing so without using artificial or natural sugar alternatives. Here are 10 foods to try if you're wondering how to cut back on sugar but you're also not interested in alternative sweeteners.

low sugar, no sugar added or zero sugar products on background Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

10 Products That Have Cut Sugar Without Using Sugar Substitutes

When you want to reduce the amount of sugar you eat, it's important to learn the top sources of sugar (including sneaky sources of added sugar) and what foods have less sugar. Beverages like sodas and sweetened coffees, as well as sweet snacks, breakfast bars, and condiments tend to be where most sugar comes from. Here are 10 foods from those high-sugar categories to buy that have cut out the sweet stuff naturally.