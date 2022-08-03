How to Build a Healthy Meal Plan—Plus a 14-Day Healthy Meal Plan to Get You Started Fueling up with a well-balanced, healthy meal plan can help you conquer even the busiest days with energy—and, over the long-term, prevent disease and extend your life. But we totally get it: Starting from scratch can be daunting. Enter: Our complete healthy meal plan guide, including tips from dietitians and a 14-day healthy meal plan (including ideas for breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes for you—plus a midafternoon snack!) to help you kick things off in delicious style. By Karla Walsh Karla Walsh Instagram Website Karla Walsh is a Des Moines, Iowa-based freelance writer, editor, and former fitness instructor who balances her love of food and drink with her passion for fitness. (Or tries to, at least!) She holds a double major in magazine journalism and kinesiology from Iowa State University. She also passed her level one sommelier exam with the Court of Master Sommeliers, received her personal trainer certification through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and group fitness instructor certification through the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA). She's covered health, food, fitness, psychology, beauty, and beyond for more than 12 years. In addition to BHG.com, her writing has been published in AllRecipes, Runner's World, Shape and Fitness Magazines, as well as on EatingWell.com, Shape.com, ReadersDigest.com, TheHealthy.com, Prevention.com, WomensHealthMag.com, and more. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email It's 1 p.m.. You arrived at your desk this morning after calling your cold brew coffee and a granola bar "breakfast," and didn't have enough time to pack your lunch. You're between meetings and ravenous, and it seems like the only options are to call for takeout or raid the vending machine. Again. We've totally been there, felt that. But now that we're healthy meal planners, we never have to worry about what's on our plate for every meal and snack! (We'll be honest though, we definitely allow ourselves wiggle room for desserts, cocktails, and restaurant outings at least a few times each week—then just roll over any extra meals and snacks from the healthy meal plan into slots later in the week!)"A pre-planned meal schedule is a great way to solidify healthy food choices, ensure a balanced meal, eliminate decision fatigue and is one of the best time-saving hacks," says Mary Stewart, RD, LD, a registered dietitian and the founder of Cultivate Nutrition in Dallas. "By meal planning, you will not have to spend time and mental energy trying to figure out what the next meal or snack will be. It prevents poor food choices that can be more common when we make last-minute decisions." Oscar Wong/Getty Images Read on for tips from Stewart and Roxana Ehsani, M.S., RD, CSSD, LDN, a registered dietitian in Miami and a national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics about how to customize your own healthy meal plan, if you like. Then score a dietitian-approved 14-day healthy meal plan to give you a jumpstart. How to Build a Healthy Meal Plan As we mentioned, don't feel like you must stick to every aspect of this healthy meal plan. See a breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack you don't adore? Make a double batch of something to use again. If you live alone or have a smaller household, many of these healthy meal plan ideas will allow for leftovers, which you can enjoy later in the week or freeze for another time! And if you don't have time to make all these recipes each day, prepare a few on the weekend, or on your days off. Our best meal prep tips can make this experience faster and easier than ever. "There's no need to follow this exactly, but you can certainly use it as inspiration and as a guide. Feel free to shuffle around the meals to fit what your preferences are," Ehsani says, or adjust to accommodate any budgetary needs, dietary preferences, intolerances, or food allergies. (For instance, slot in $3-or-less recipes, keto recipes, vegan recipes, or gluten-free recipes as desired, or tweak the meals and snacks in our healthy meal plan below to feature your favorite diet-specific desires, such as cup-for-cup flour instead of all-purpose, or plant-based "meat" instead of ground beef.) "Most people love the idea of a healthy meal plan, but then struggle to follow it long-term. Either it's not customized to their preferences or maybe they may follow it for a few days, then not have enough time to prepare everything on the meal plan or maybe they have leftovers for example, and skip one day," Ehsani says. When this happens, don't beat yourself up. Instead, brainstorm ways to use any perishable items in bonus meals and snacks or as part of the healthy meal plan recipes below, or pop them in the freezer to use later. (Check out how to freeze vegetables, fruit, herbs, and bread so it thaws and tastes good as new.) "Any time we feel like we have 'fallen off' the plan, remember that every meal is an opportunity to start fresh. One meal off-plan will not prevent you from reaching your health goals," Stewart reminds us. Plus, our healthy meal plan is actually designed for you to add your own elements. Many of our daily calorie totals fall around 1,500, below what the average adult needs: Adult females: 1,800 to 2,400 caloriesAdult males: 2,400 to 3,000 calories What Are Healthy Portion Sizes? Nutrition Experts Break it Down Use our healthy meal plan as the foundation, and plan for one or two bonus "treats," such as a dessert, glass of wine, or a slice of birthday cake to celebrate a family member's special day. With this as your mindset as you embark on the healthy meal plan, you'll think of these extras as totally acceptable, planned-for noshes and sips—not "failures" and signs that you're off track. If it feels challenging to stick to and/or prepare every meal and snack on this healthy meal plan, "start by focusing on the one meal that you find the hardest to 'make happen.' For example, your morning might be super-busy getting the kids ready for school and making it to the office on time, so preparing breakfast in advance that can be eaten for several days would be a great use of time," says Stewart, who's a mom herself. (P.S. Here are 20 healthy make-ahead breakfast ideas.) "Or maybe you usually have full afternoons and early evenings, so you might benefit from preparing a slow cooker dinner to simmer all day so you come home to a hot meal." If you'd like personal nutrition advice or a customized healthy meal plan, consult with a registered dietitian nutritionist. Visit eatright.org and click "Find An Expert" to find a certified pro near you. Your 14-Day Healthy Meal Plan "Before taking time to meal prep, be realistic about your week. The best healthy meal plans are ones that work with your schedule and overall lifestyle," Stewart says. "Use already-created meal plans like this one as a guide, and feel free to sprinkle in other family-favorite recipes, repeat meals throughout the week or take advantage of quality frozen foods for those extra busy days." We've included ideas for breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks as part of this two-week healthy meal plan that have been selected with an eye on nutrition, of course. Each day's three meals and one snack offer about: 1,500 calories Less than 2,000 milligrams of sodium A good mix of fat, protein, and carbohydrates Enough fiber to help you feel full and promote gut health Plenty of variety to keep your taste buds happy and your vitamin and mineral needs covered Plus we're sharing time-saving and prep-ahead tips to help you make the most of your ingredients and schedule. These Make-Ahead Salad Recipes Make It Simple (and Delicious) to Go Green Jason Donnelly Week 1: Monday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Prepare the Picnic Taco Jars over the weekendAssemble the lasagna through Step 4 on Sunday night Breakfast: Omelet For One Lunch: Picnic Taco Jars Snack: Carrot Cake Smoothies Dinner: Mile-High Meatless Lasagna Pie Week 1: Tuesday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Bake and freeze the egg bakes up to 1 month in advanceToss extra veggies from lunch into the 20-minute dinner recipe Breakfast: Sausage and Potato Mini Egg Bakes Lunch: Cilantro-Lime Pasta Salad Snack: Protein-Packed Smoothies Dinner: Peanut Sauced Veggies and Noodles Week 1: Wednesday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Build your grain bowl lunch the night before, then refrigerate until lunch Use store-bought rotisserie chicken instead of pork for dinner and in the lunch recipe to make both meals even speedier Breakfast: Avocado, Prosciutto, and Egg Sandwiches Lunch: Orzo Chicken Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing Snack: Sweet Honey-Ginger Beet and Mango Smoothies Dinner: Greek Seasoned Pork with Lemon Couscous Week 1: Thursday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Make the apple compote the night before, then refrigerate until breakfast (or use fresh diced apples instead) Roast the nuts any time earlier in the week Breakfast: Toasted Bagels with Apple Breakfast Compote Lunch: Mediterranean Orzo Skillet Snack: Paleo Rosemary Roasted Nuts Dinner: Thai Green Seafood Curry Week 1: Friday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Top your oats with a jammy egg or diced hard-boiled egg instead, if desired Shake together the salad dressing for lunch the night before Breakfast: Oatmeal with Sunny-Side Up Eggs, Avocado, Cheddar, and Chives Lunch: Power Kale Salad Snack: Caprese Bruschetta Dinner: Pork, Ginger, and Delicata Stir-Fry Week 1: Saturday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Use canned pumpkin instead of mashed sweet potato in the waffle recipe to save time Make the pasta salad after you enjoy breakfast (it gets better as it sets a bit!) for a quick-fix lunch Breakfast: Sweet Potato Waffles Lunch: Greek Spinach-Pasta Salad with Feta and Beans Snack: 1 cup Banana Ice Cream Dinner: Three Bean Enchiladas Jason Donnelly Week 1: Sunday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Make a batch and a half, or 9, of the tostadas for lunch (1 ½ cans black beans) then use the rest of the beans in the healthy chocolate dessert recipe Serve the burgers tucked inside store-bought pitas, if desired Breakfast: Honey-Lemon Cottage Cheese Pancakes Lunch: Black Bean Chipotle Tostadas Snack: Fudgy Black Bean Brownies Dinner: Greek Feta Burgers Week 2: Monday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Prepare the oats and energy bites the night beforeUse any variety of store-bought frozen ravioli and your soup lunch can be on the table in 20 minutes Breakfast: Orange-Honey Overnight Oats Lunch: Mushroom and Beef Ravioli Soup Snack: No-Bake Energy Bites Dinner: Sausage-Stuffed Delicata Squash Week 2: Tuesday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Build the grain salad lunch and start the slow cooker breakfast recipe just before you go to bed the night before Make a double batch of quinoa to use at lunch and instead of farro for dinner Breakfast: Six-Grain Slow Cooker Porridge Lunch: Turkey-Quinoa Salad Snack: Low-Sugar Chocolate Chip Zucchini Muffins Dinner: Roasted Salmon and Farro Bowls Week 2: Wednesday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Create freezable smoothie packs in advance with the blended ingredients for breakfast (except for the coconut milk) to save time Prepare the granola bars up to 3 days in advance Breakfast: Tropical Fruit Smoothie Bowls Lunch: Grain and Veggie Bowls Snack: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Granola Bar Dinner: Pork Chops, Apples, and Greens Blaine Moats Week 2: Thursday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Toss any extra spinach from the breakfast bites into the Indian-inspired vegetarian dinner Cook the bacon for the egg bites and pizzas the night before, then refrigerate until breakfast and snack time Breakfast: 2 Bacon-Spinach Egg Bites Lunch: Burrito Bowls Snack: Arugula BLT Pizzas Dinner: Chickpea Tikka Masala Week 2: Friday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Use any fruit you have handy in the breakfast paniniUse microwave rice and leftover vegetables for lunch, or prepare both the night before and refrigerate until it's time to build your bowl Breakfast: Apple and Almond Butter Panini Lunch: Roasted Butternut Squash Burrito Bowls Snack: Confetti Peanut Butter Munchies Dinner: I-Made-it-Myself Pizza Week 2: Saturday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Prep a big batch of breakfast burritos, then instead of air-frying the extras, wrap in plastic wrap and freeze for up to 3 months Mix up the chia pudding the night before Breakfast: Air-Fryer Breakfast Burritos Lunch: Turkey Meatball Grinder Snack: Chia Pudding Dinner: Fish with Crispy Bread Crumbs, Spinach, and Onions Week 2: Sunday Healthy Meal Plan Tips: Purchase packets or cups of instant oats to make breakfast a 5-minute mealUse up any extra bacon from breakfast by sprinkling it over your soup at lunch Breakfast: Oatmeal with Peanut Butter, Banana, and Bacon Lunch: Carrot-Apple Soup with Cheddar Toasts Snack: Fruit Platter with Maple Mascarpone Dip Dinner: Herbed Chicken, Orzo, and Zucchini Was this page helpful? 