Why, yes, you would like fries with that! Learn how giving in to the urge—and following a few other easy pointers—can keep your next fast-food meal from undoing your healthy diet. Healthy fast-food choices are possible when you follow our tips!

Fast food and healthy eating don't always go hand-in-hand (especially if you don't have time to make a copycat version of your favorite dish at home). Still, about 1 in 3 Americans eat fast food daily, so it pays to make healthy choices whenever you stop at the drive-through. It might surprise you, but a salad isn't always the healthiest option on the menu—giving in to your cravings and indulging in a small burger or a grilled chicken sandwich can be OK too! Follow our five tips below to help you make the best choices whenever you end up browsing a menu for your meal.

Image zoom

1. Tune Out Temptation

A hungry stomach is a suggestible stomach. And a typical fast-food environment—with poster-size images of fried chicken and promos for super cheap combo meals—can bring out your worst impulses. Don't let it. Step back and read the entire menu. Mentally eliminate items described as crispy, deluxe, or double (never mind triple). If the restaurant displays nutrition information, or if you can find it on your smartphone, aim for a meal that's under 600 calories, 22 g fat, and 800 mg sodium. Most chains offer at least a few relatively wholesome options—such as grilled chicken—that can help you make it happen.

2. Feel Free to Skip Salad

Don't feel bad if you're not in the mood for a fresh green salad. Many fast-food salads are smothered with cheese, croutons, fried noodles, and bacon—not exactly a garden harvest. Even if you order plain veggies, you might not stop there. Fast-food patrons who opt for strenuously healthy main dishes can experience something dubbed "the halo effect," a feeling of virtue that drives them to reward themselves with fatty side dishes and desserts. If that sounds like you, order a modest meal that will truly satisfy—such as a hamburger and small-size fries—and think of it as preemptive damage control.

3. Tweak Your Toppings

Mayo, barbecue sauce, honey mustard, and ranch dressing can pack more than 100 calories per ounce and serious amounts of sugar, fat, and/or sodium. Luckily, a little goes a long way. Ask your server to keep sauces separate, then use them sparingly (or scrape off the excess with a knife). If the restaurant has a fixings bar, help yourself to guilt-free garnishes such as onions, salsa, yellow mustard, tomatoes, lettuce, mushrooms, and peppers.

4. Choose a Smarter Sip

You're probably already cautious about classic fountain drinks, and rightly so: A 32-oz. cola contains up to 108 g sugar, the equivalent of roughly 14 packets of Pop Rocks. However, artificially sweetened diet drinks may pose problems, too. Some research suggests that sweet tastes prime the brain for sustenance—and when no calories come down the pike, the body's food demand can intensify. If you want to cut down on sugar, order a beverage that's inherently calorie-free (such as seltzer, plain water, or unsweetened iced tea) or one that delivers bonafide nourishment (such as skim milk or OJ).

5. Pace Yourself