Cottage Cheese Is Making a Comeback—What to Know About the Nutritious Food

Almost all of the fond memories of visiting my great grandmother as a kid included her going to the fridge to pull out a container of cottage cheese. This, of course, was usually accompanied by some straight-from-the-freezer strawberries served out of a reused frozen whipped topping container. Cottage cheese had its glory days as a healthy food staple between the '50s and '70s, so you can see why I (and maybe you, as well) might only associate those little cheese curds with a grandparent. I can proudly say I've developed my own appreciation for cottage cheese again along with many across the country. In fact, nearly 163 million Americans consumed cottage cheese last year. Since I'm all about cottage cheese at the moment, I thought I'd get a little more info on this nostalgic ingredient in my fridge. Read on to learn about cottage cheese benefits as well as what to eat with it (beyond fruit).