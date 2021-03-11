21 Creative Chickpea Recipes to Make Delicious Use of the Pantry Staple
Chickpeas are a common ingredient featured in trendy dishes and food products these days. The mighty little legumes are low-calorie while packing a decent amount of fiber, protein, and other nutrients. If chickpeas are becoming a pantry staple for you, we have a slew of chickpea recipes to try. Whether you're looking for a chickpea curry recipe, chickpea soup, or an easy chickpea recipe for dinner, there's a recipe here for you. Most of these chickpea recipes are vegetarian, but we've got a few with meat sprinkled in, too.
Mediterranean Chickpea Chili
Add some Mediterranean influence to your weekly meal plan with a comforting bowl of chickpea soup. Our satisfying meatless chili gets 15 grams of plant-based protein per serving. Enjoy topped with tangy feta and a bit of lemon peel.
Chickpea Tikka Masala
If chicken tikka masala is a go-to order for you, just wait until you try this vegetarian chickpea recipe. The aromatic spices in the masala sauce add a rich flavor to the chickpeas and veggies. Serve with hot cooked rice for a one-bowl meal you'll crave all the time.
Hummus 4 Ways
We love that chickpeas can be pureed into an ultra-smooth dip (or spread) for pita chips, veggies, wraps, and more. Skip the store and make our basic chickpea hummus recipe. From there, transform it into one of four amazing flavor variations: bell pepper, roasted squash, lime avocado, or roasted beet.
Harissa-Sauced Chickpeas with Scrambled Eggs
Harissa is a spicy chili paste commonly used in Middle Eastern cuisine. It becomes an irresistible base in the sauce for our chickpea recipe. Mixed with scrambled eggs (and don't forget toasted bread for dipping!), this is an easy vegetarian dinner everyone will love.
Chickpea and Freekeh Salad
It's easy to incorporate more whole grains into your meals with delicious chickpea recipes like this one. Freekeh is a hearty grain filled with fiber and protein. We added salami to this cool salad, but you can leave it out to keep it meat-free. Make this speedy salad ahead of time so you can have a quick, ready-made lunch.
Chickpea Alfredo with Spring Veggies
You might have heard of chickpea pasta before, but this takes that term to the next level. While this picture looks like a creamy Alfredo sauce, it's actually completely dairy free. That's right, this vegan pasta sauce features a chickpea- and cashew mixture that's not only delicious but healthy.
Pumpkin, Chickpea, and Red Lentil Stew
This chickpea stew is perfect for a cozy winter night, but it's good enough that you'll probably crave it just as much on a summer day. Chickpeas, pumpkin (or winter squash), and lentils swimming in a gingery-tomato base make a perfect vegetarian bowl of goodness. Bonus: It's a slow cooker stew for less mess and hands-on time.
Asparagus Falafel
Enjoy a taste of spring in our take on falafel. Fresh asparagus goes into the mix for a delicious chickpea patty recipe. The secret to getting a nice crunch? A hint of cornmeal. Wrap up these beauties in a pita or simply serve over a bed of greens with our homemade creamy dressing.
Roasted Vegetables and Chickpeas
When you need a healthy side for dinner, consider this roasted vegetable and chickpea recipe. It's simply seasoned with garlic, rosemary, and a bit of sugar (giving it a nice caramelized flavor). Enjoy it alongside chicken breast or baked salmon for an easy meal.
Roasted Indian Chicken, Vegetables, and Chickpeas
This unforgettable sheet-pan dinner is about to be added to your regular dinner plans. We pack a ton of warm spices (turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, to name a few) into every bite of chickpeas, chicken, cauliflower, and carrots. Drizzle with lime juice after roasting to make the flavors pop.
Garbanzo Bean-Veggie Pitas with Creamy Avocado Dressing
Need a new healthy lunch idea while on a budget? Try these delicious chickpea pitas we make by utilizing dried chickpeas. They take a bit of time to make, but you get way more chickpeas as a result.
Indian Chickpea and Vegetable Curry
Chickpeas are commonly found in Indian cuisine. This delicious chickpea curry develops rich flavor after sitting in the slow cooker all day. If you're in a time crunch, make it in your pressure cooker! Serve over hot cooked rice, add some cilantro, and dive in.
Farro, Chickpeas, and Greens
Join the grain bowl game with this fabulous chickpea recipe. It's a 30-minute plant-based meal that will leave you feeling full and energized. Choose whatever leafy greens you have on hand (we like mustard greens or kale).
Chickpea-Herb Flatbreads
Pizza lovers will swoon for this chickpea recipe. The "sauce" used is made from an irresistible combo of chickpeas, tahini (sesame seed paste), and fresh herbs. Every bite is light and refreshing, but still hearty to be a complete meal with 16 grams of protein per flatbread.
Barbecue Spice Roasted Chickpeas
Roasted chickpeas are a super healthy snack to grab when you want something crunchy that's not a potato chip. Here we spiced them with a smoky barbecue seasoning that will have you coming back for at least a couple handfuls.
Smashed Chickpea Salad Sandwiches
This chickpea salad might be even better than the meaty version. Smashed chickpeas get a similar treatment as chicken salad with a blend of mayo, pickles, mustard, and herbs. Carrots are added for nutrients and crunch. Serve on bread or eat it right out of the bowl with a spoon (it's that good!).
Chickpea Cauliflower "Couscous"
Here's a veggie-filled chickpea recipe to add to your Mediterranean diet plan. The skillet meal uses riced cauliflower as the low-carb grain replacement. Tossed in butter with apricots and garlic, just watch everyone's plate get cleaned.
Butternut Squash and Chickpea Curry
Butternut squash, chickpeas, and coconut milk combine for the ultimate vegetarian curry. Green curry paste adds the perfect amount of heat to every bite. Add cilantro and an extra squeeze of lime for a zesty finish.
Chickpea Salad with Tuna
Tuna salad is great, but it's even better with chickpeas! We spiced-up this canned tuna and chickpea recipe with roasted red peppers, cumin, garlic, and lemon juice. Feta adds a delicious tangy bite.
Fluffernutter Dessert Hummus
Who said chickpeas are reserved for savory dishes? This dessert hummus recipe includes chickpeas, but you'd never tell thanks to the addition of peanut butter, marshmallow cream, and vanilla. Enjoy with fresh apple slices or pretzel rods for a bit of salty-sweet.
Test Kitchen Tip: Don't toss the liquid in the can! Known as aquafaba, you can use it as a vegan egg white substitute to make meringues and more.
Spiced Apple and Chickpea Muffins
Work-in additional fiber to your breakfast with this delicious chickpea muffin recipe. These healthy muffins keep the calorie count down by using low-fat yogurt and unsweetened applesauce. The result is a moist, sweet muffin that is perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack.
