21 Creative Chickpea Recipes to Make Delicious Use of the Pantry Staple

Chickpeas are a common ingredient featured in trendy dishes and food products these days. The mighty little legumes are low-calorie while packing a decent amount of fiber, protein, and other nutrients. If chickpeas are becoming a pantry staple for you, we have a slew of chickpea recipes to try. Whether you're looking for a chickpea curry recipe, chickpea soup, or an easy chickpea recipe for dinner, there's a recipe here for you. Most of these chickpea recipes are vegetarian, but we've got a few with meat sprinkled in, too.