Everyone experiences memory gaps or the inability to concentrate and maintain focus occasionally. Sometimes it’s just stress or being distracted, but other times it can be an early symptom of a more serious disease like Alzheimer’s or dementia, which includes several different disorders all involving a decline in brain function. In July of 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concluded that 1 in 9 adults experience memory loss or confusion. A decline in cognition, which means being unable to retain new information and understand thoughts and experiences, simply put, is terrifying. The good news is there are specific brain-boosting foods you can add into your healthy eating plan. “While basic nutrients like fat, protein, and carbohydrates provide the fuel for brain function, it is the micronutrients that drive the brain’s processes," says Meredith Bull, licensed naturopathic doctor. "Micronutrients are also what are lacking most in the average American diet,” Bull adds. Put these 7 micronutrient-rich foods for brainpower on your next grocery list.