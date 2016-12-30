Stuffed Pepper Recipes: 17 Hearty Dinners You'll Make Again and Again
Southwestern Stuffed Roasted Peppers
For a nice change to the cookout menu, consider these hearty grilled stuffed peppers. Shrimp, chicken, sausage, and veggies combine in perfectly roasted peppers off the grill. A drizzle of alfredo sauce is a winning finishing touch.
Farro-Stuffed Peppers
Looking to make stuffed peppers without rice? Try using farro, a healthy ancient whole grain that adds protein, fiber, and iron to this vegetarian stuffed pepper recipe. Curry powder turns fresh sweet corn and summer squash into an extra-flavorful filling while fontina cheese adds a nice buttery flavor.
Related: Meatless Dinner Ideas That Taste Just Like Your Favorite Comfort Foods
Chicken Andouille-Stuffed Peppers with Roasted Green Beans
Chicken andouille sausage, brown rice, and Cajun seasoning combine to make the perfect stuffed pepper filling. With some green beans tossed on the same sheet pan, you'll also get an entire quick and healthy meal ready in less than an hour.
Buy It: Nordic Ware Naturals Baker's Half Sheet ($11, Target)
Stuffed Poblano Chiles with Sausage & Corn
Bell peppers aren't the only veggie that can be stuffed—any kind of pepper works. Here we have tasty stuffed poblano peppers. Green pepper, serrano chile pepper, and diced pimiento (plus extra spices) bring extra heat. Farro, celery, and sweet corn tone it down a bit while tying the dish together.
Paleo Broccoli Rice-Stuffed Peppers
This stuffed pepper recipe is great for anyone following a Paleo diet, but everyone is bound to love it. Bell peppers are filled with a ground turkey and riced broccoli or cauliflower mix. Bold seasonings such as cumin, coriander, cinnamon, and a hint of cayenne really make the stuffed peppers stand out.
Vegetarian Barley-Stuffed Peppers
Mushrooms just found their happy place in these vegetarian stuffed peppers. Rosemary, basil, barley, and mozzarella dress up the dish. It's a perfect way to add more whole grains to your menu.
Buy It: CorningWare French White, Oval Casserole Dish with Glass Lid ($18, Walmart)
Peppers Stuffed with Quinoa and Spinach
Quinoa is a great alternative for rice in this filling stuffed pepper recipe. Add some barley, three veggies (onion, spinach, mushrooms), and extra cheese for an easy, delicious vegetarian stuffed pepper. You seriously won't miss the meat!
Za'atar Rice Stuffed Peppers
Za'atar is a blend of Middle Eastern herbs, and it makes plain basmati rice and garbanzo beans super tasty in this stuffed pepper recipe. Throw in some tomatoes and spices, stuff it all in a pepper, and top with Greek yogurt for a flavorful weeknight dinner.
Orzo Stuffed Peppers with Feta and Mint
Here's a whole new way to celebrate pasta night. Mint and feta lend a surprising burst of flavor to the sausage-and-orzo filling in these hearty main-dish stuffed peppers. It's also a one-pot meal that preps and bakes in the same dutch oven so there's only one pan to clean.
Buy It: Lodge Enameled Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Dutch Oven ($40, Walmart)
Lentil- and Rice-Stuffed Peppers
When it's too hot to turn on the oven, opt for these slow cooker stuffed peppers. Lentils and brown rice meet up with brown sugar and yellow mustard for an unexpected, yet satisfying vegan stuffed pepper recipe.
Test Kitchen Tip: If you prefer more tender peppers, cook bell pepper halves in a large amount of boiling water for about 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain and stuff according to recipe.
Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers
Tomato sauce, chili gravy, and Monterey Jack amp up the taste of the bean-and-rice filling for bell peppers before going into the slow cooker. That's right, only five ingredients required for these vegetarian stuffed peppers.
Buy It: Crock-Pot 6-Quart Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($40, Target)
Taco-Stuffed Peppers
Taco about a great idea! This food mash-up featuring ground beef, salsa, beans, and veggies will likely become one of your weekly meal staples. With glowing reviews from our BH&G readers, this might be one of our best stuffed pepper recipes yet.
Sweet Peppers Stuffed with Applewood Bacon Risotto
Mmm, bacon. Serving comforting risotto in bell peppers enhances the flavor while making cleanup extra easy. Use a variety of colorful peppers and add a sprinkle of fresh herbs such as basil or parsley to make a pretty dinner presentation.
Fast or Slow Crab Stuffed Peppers
Fast or slow means you can make these incredible stuffed peppers in your slow cooker or pressure cooker. Cream cheese, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and old bay seasoning give flaky crab a rich flavor. Serve with extra lemon wedges for a zesty punch.
Buy It: Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Electric Pressure Cooker ($89, Walmart)
Veggie Rice-Stuffed Peppers
Riced cauliflower stands in as the low-carb alternative to rice or other grains in this delicious stuffed pepper recipe. Ground turkey brings these healthy stuffed peppers to a whopping 31 grams of protein per serving. Mint, cilantro, and feta add a bright, tangy flavor to every bite. Sprinkle with pine nuts for a crunchy finish.
Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers for breakfast? You bet! We whipped up this Paleo-friendly dish to kickstart your start the morning complete with smoked sausage, jalapeño, and spinach.
Test Kitchen Tip: Fill peppers the night before and refrigerate for an easy make-ahead breakfast ready to pop in the oven.
Turkey Stuffed Air-Fried Peppers
Put your favorite countertop appliance to good use with these tasty air-fryer stuffed peppers. Red bell peppers get a delicious blend of ground turkey, brown rice, and low-sodium marinara for a lighter take on the comfort food classic.
Buy It: Ninja Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 5-Quart Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer (170, Target)