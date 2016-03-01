Healthy 5-Ingredient Dinner Recipes

Create mouthwatering meals with just a few vibrant fixings using one of our five-ingredient dinner recipes. With our super simple recipes, you can make a delicious meal quickly and slash supermarket time. All recipes have five ingredients or fewer (salt, black pepper, cooking spray, and oil are freebies!).
Pork and Noodle Bowl

Ingredients: pork chops, Asian salad dressing, spaghetti, slaw mix, almonds

 

Low-fat bottled Asian salad dressing, multigrain spaghetti, and broccoli slaw mix keep the calorie count of our Asian bowl surprisingly low. Almonds add a bit of crunch to the dish, while pork provides a whopping 29g of protein.

Bacon, Potato, and Kale Frittata

Ingredients: potatoes, bacon, kale, onion, eggs

 

Indulge in a quick and clever breakfast for dinner with our hearty frittata recipe. Not only is it packed with crispy potatoes, salty bacon, and kale, but the eggs bring loads of protein to the dish.

Shrimp and Quinoa Salad

Ingredients: shrimp, quinoa, oranges, white balsamic vinegar, baby spinach

 

Keep your dinner low-cal with a mix of fresh produce and high-protein quinoa and shrimp. Orange slices add bright citrusy flavor to the salad recipe.

Cooking School: How to Prep Shrimp

Cook with shrimp as a quick and easy way to add protein to your dinner. Watch to learn the best way to peel and devein shrimp before cooking.

Turkey Taco Panini

Ingredients: flatbreads, cheese, turkey, salsa, cilantro

 

Taco-infused panini are the perfect infusion of ethnic flavor into your weeknight dinners. Customize the Mexican-style sandwiches with the salsa you choose -- pick one that is thick and chunky for best results.

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Brussels Sprouts and Apples

Ingredients: chicken, Brussels sprouts, apple, maple syrup, thyme

 

Yes, it is possible to create an indulgent chicken dinner with just a handful of ingredients. Baked with apples and drizzled with maple syrup, the delicious dinner recipe is perfect for serving to guests.

Tomato-Tortellini Soup

Ingredients: broth, tortellini, cream cheese, tomato soup

 

Amp up traditional tomato soup with a few creative add-ins. Cream cheese adds extra richness, while tortellini gives the easy dinner recipe heartiness.

Mediterranean Couscous and Beef

Ingredients: couscous, steak, lemon-pepper marinade, tomatoes, feta cheese

 

Make a Mediterranean-inspired dinner with just a few ingredients. The feta cheese, couscous, and tomatoes mimic the coastline flavors; the lemon-pepper marinade adds zest and spice to the flank steak.

Pancetta-Wrapped Chicken with Glazed Date Sauce

Ingredients: chicken breast, cheese, pancetta, dates, vinegar

 

On-hand ingredient: olive oil

 

Top chicken breast with savory herbed cheese before wrapping with pancetta for a unique take on pan-fried chicken. A homemade date glaze adds sweetness to this quick recipe.

Grilled Shrimp with Red Pepper Dip

Ingredients: shrimp, sweet peppers, sour cream

 

On-hand ingredients: olive oil, salt, black pepper

 

Succulent grilled shrimp pairs beautifully with homemade sweet red pepper sauce. Grill up some veggies, fruit, or bread to pair with this low-cal entree to round out the meal.

Steaks with Roasted Garlic

Ingredients: garlic, basil, rosemary, steak

 

On-hand ingredients: olive oil, salt, black pepper

 

Try our sizzling grilled steaks for your next weeknight dinner. A simple salt-and-pepper rub slashes the ingredient list, while a roasted garlic-and-basil mix turns this simple recipe into an enticing main course.

Cooking School: How to Roast Garlic

Add an unexpected level of deep, robust flavor to your cooking with one simple ingredient: roasted garlic. Watch as we teach you our best tricks for roasting the classic ingredient.

Mexican Meatball Stew

Ingredients: canned tomatoes, turkey meatballs, black beans, chicken broth, corn

 

Try our easy-to-make meatball stew that's bubbling with spicy Mexican flavor. Tomatoes, corn, and turkey keep this slow cooker soup low-cal -- just 287 calories!

Grilled Zucchini Salad with Mozzarella and Dill

Ingredients: zucchini, mozzarella, fresh dill, red pepper, lemon juice

 

On-hand ingredients: olive oil, black pepper

 

Dress up zucchini for a meatless meal with our easy salad recipe. Grill zucchini until tender and pair with fresh mozzarella, dill, and a sprinkle of lemon juice.

Summer Stew

Ingredients: beef roast, carrots, seasoned potatoes, canned tomatoes, oregano

 

All you need for this savory, summer-inspired stew is beef, carrots, and garlic-laced potatoes. Make the easy meal even simpler with precooked beef and ready-to-use vegetables.

Shrimp and Watercress Salad

Ingredients: asparagus, watercress, shrimp, tomatoes, vinaigrette

 

On-hand ingredients: salt, black pepper

 

Crisp-tender asparagus spears, watercress, tomatoes, and shrimp are all it takes to pull together a sophisticated salad in a flash -- the entire meal is finished in just 15 minutes!

Sunday Dinner Stew

Ingredients: potatoes, carrots, beef tips, onion, thyme

Who knew dinner could be so cheap? At just $2.41 per serving, this hearty beef-and-potatoes stew serves the whole family without breaking the bank!

Pasta with Garden Veggies

Picture 119
Ingredients: penne pasta, crumbled cheese, tomatoes, yellow sweet pepper, chopped leafy greens

 

On-hand ingredients: extra virgin olive oil, salt, black pepper

 

Opt for whole grain pasta for an extra nutritional boost in this quick-fix vegetarian dinner with just five fresh ingredients. You'll love how the veggies dress up the simple pasta dish.

Nacho Cheese Chicken Chowder

Ingredients: chicken breast, canned tomatoes, nacho cheese soup, corn, cheese

 

Chicken chowder gets all dolled up when paired with nacho cheese soup, corn, and tomatoes. Don't forget to sprinkle with cheese on top!

Garlic Chicken with Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients: garlic, rosemary, roasting chicken, sweet potatoes, onion

 

On-hand ingredients: olive oil, salt, black pepper

 

Garlic cloves become mellow and buttery-soft when roasted with a whole chicken. Reserve just 25 minutes for prep work and 1-1/2 hours for roasting this dinner for five.

