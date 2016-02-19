MyPlate Dinner Recipes
MyPlate-Inspired Dinners
Eliminate the guesswork from healthy eating with these MyPlate-inspired dinner recipes. Each healthy dinner supplies all five food groups or suggestions to get each food group on your plate while sticking to a 2,000-calorie diet.
Italian Barley and Sausage Casserole
Individual casseroles make portion control a snap! Loaded with sausage, barley, vegetables, and mozzarella cheese, this Italian casserole's flavors are reminiscent of pizza, so even picky eaters will happily eat a nutritious meal. Serve with a side of fruit to account for each food group.
Greek Spinach-Pasta Salad with Feta and Beans
White beans provide the protein in this vegetarian recipe. Toss them with pasta, fresh veggies, feta cheese, and olive oil, and you get a Mediterranean-inspired meal the family will love. Stick to the Mediterranean theme by serving with fresh figs or grapes to round out the meal.
Farro, Cherry Tomato, and Asparagus Casserole
The distinct texture and slightly nutty flavor of farro fills the grain section of your plate. A mix of fresh veggies, eggs, and cheese fills three more food groups. Serve up a slice of this healthy casserole with a side of fruit to get all five food groups for a complete meal.
How to Cook Asparagus
Watch our tips for cooking aspargus, and you'll always be able to whip up a yummy serving of vegetables.
Mexican Mac and Cheese
Your family will ask for this healthy casserole recipe again and again. Eight basic ingredients go into this mouthwatering Mexican dinner that satisfies three food groups. Serve it with a spinach and strawberry salad to round out the meal and add bright, fresh flavors.
Creamy Chicken-Broccoli Bake
This homey casserole is loaded with cooking staples such as pasta, sour cream, frozen (and fresh) veggies, and chicken to keep your shopping list short. Scoop up a serving with a side of your favorite fruit for a balanced meal.
Spaghetti with Best-Ever Bolognese Sauce
Beef- and veggie-loaded homemade Bolognese sauce served on your favorite whole wheat pasta makes a family-friendly dinner. Served with a fruit-and-yogurt parfait for dessert, it satisfies all the food groups.
Mini Meatball Pizza
A base of delicious homemade pizza dough topped with lots of cheese and meatballs knocks out three food groups at once. Serve your slice with a fresh salad of chopped romaine, grapes, and mandarin oranges drizzled with vinaigrette to complete the meal.
Pork Chops, Apples, and Greens
Thanks to a scrumptious bread-crumb coating, this pork, fruit, and vegetable one-pan dinner fulfills four food groups. Simply serve with a glass of milk to work in your serving of dairy.
Lemon-Dill Bulgur Salad with Salmon
Cap off this light salad supper with a refreshing dessert of a peach half filled with a small scoop of low-fat frozen yogurt for a balanced meal.
Turkey Burger with Peaches and Blueberries
Nothing says summer like a burger from the grill. Topped with melty Monterey Jack cheese as well as summer peaches and berries, this burger recipe offers a fresh take on the classic. Serve with a fresh slaw or cut-up veggies to complete the meal.
Seared Chicken with Cherry-Tarragon Sauce
Lightly breaded chicken served with couscous and a cherry reduction makes an elegant, three-food-group meal. Add a chopped salad with a sprinkling of cheese to account for the other food groups.
Spaghetti Bake
Spaghetti meets casserole in this nutritious, family-friendly recipe. Pasta, tomatoes, ground beef, and cheese—we've got all your favorite ingredients in one dish. Serve with a side of fruit to get all five food groups.
Four-Cheese Zucchini Strata
Layered with eggs, bread, vegetables, and cheese, this make-ahead casserole can be served for dinner or brunch. Just include a side of fruit to round out the meal.
Chili Bean-Stuffed Peppers
Packed with beans, rice, veggies, and cheese, this slow cooker supper has almost all the food groups. A baked apple or pear makes a cozy dessert and satisfies the fruit group.
Turkey and Black Bean Chimichangas
Canned goods with no added salt keep sodium in check for these meat-, bean-, and veggie-filled chimichangas. A topping of cheese and sour cream ensures the dairy group is accounted for. Cut up your favorite fruit for a simple side dish to round out the meal.
Pork Loin with Parsnips and Pears
A speedy skillet meal is perfect for busy weeknights. This pork recipe fuses sweet pears and versatile parsnips to fill the fruit, vegetable, and protein portions of your plate. Try serving it with whole wheat bread topped with a slice of cheese and cooked under a broiler until melty and golden—a quick side that fulfills the grain and dairy groups.