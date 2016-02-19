Healthy One-Dish Dinners
Artichoke and Cheese Chicken Breasts with Rosemary Baby Carrots
What could be better than cheesy chicken with a side of carrots for dinner? A recipe that only takes one pan to make, of course! Luckily, this scrumptious chicken recipe checks off both boxes. You need only one 15x10-inch baking pan to bake both the cheesy artichoke chicken and the tender baby carrots seasoned with a pinch of rosemary.
Tortellini with Broccoli
Poached Salmon with Swiss Chard
Protein-packed and antioxidant-rich salmon finds a home with vitamin-packed Swiss chard in our delicious one-dish dinner. The high-quality seafood and our homemade honey-Dijon vinaigrette give the recipe an indulgent taste.
Asian-Style Meatball Pizza
Combine two of your favorite delivery foods—pizza and Chinese—in one mouthwatering dinner recipe! Our Asian-infused pizza uses hoisin sauce, Gouda cheese, and turkey meatballs to transform a classic family-friendly recipe.
Chili-Pasta Skillet
There's nothing about cheesy, sloppy joe-filled noodles that your kids won't love—and you won't be able to resist the calorie count (under 300 per serving!). Not only is the one-dish dinner surprisingly healthy, but it also requires just 20 minutes of prep to make.
Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice
Who knew you could pull together an entire dinner with just 20 minutes, one cooking dish, and for under 400 calories to boot? Try our Asian-inspired rice dish. The veggies and pork in the healthy recipe add loads of flavor, protein, and nutrients.
Chicken Burgers with Smoky Succotash
You don't have to fire up the grill to enjoy a smoky, delicious burger! These easy chicken burgers cook on a sheet pan alongside a healthy corn, edamame, and red pepper succotash. You don't even need a bun to enjoy these burgers—just top them with mashed avocado and pico de gallo, then dig in.
Curried Couscous with Vegetables
Go global with your slow cooker: Our curry couscous mimics the traditional flavors of Southern Asian cuisine. Simply toss together a mix of veggies, grains, spices, and fruits in your slow cooker to create this exotic one-dish dinner.
Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings
A delicious pairing of lemon and thyme turns simple chicken breasts into a mouthwatering, flavorful meal. Hearty fingerling potato halves round out this healthy one-dish dinner recipe.
Roasted Vegetable-Chicken Sausage Pizza
Hold the phone! This homemade veggie and sausage pizza is just as fast as takeout (if not faster). When you make pizza at home, you can add as many or as few toppings as you want, but we recommend piling mushrooms, peppers, asparagus, and chicken sausage on each slice. Since this recipe needs only a sheet pan, it's also just as easy to clean up afterwards as any delivered pizza.
Roasted Shrimp and Swiss Chard with Cranberries
Bright, tart cranberries add a surprising touch of sweetness to this healthy seafood dinner. Serve the garlic-roasted shrimp atop a bed of Swiss chard for an added boost of leafy nutrients.
Pan-Fried Garlic Steak
A simple seasoning of salt and pepper is all you need to bring out the great flavor of these ribeye steaks. Pan-fry with garlic and serve with cannellini beans for a full steak dinner in under 30 minutes!
Turkey Cutlets with Barley
An all-in-one meal cooked in one pan that's under 250 calories? No need to pinch yourself! Thanks to quick-cooking barley, chopped veggies, and thin cuts of turkey breast, this healthy one-pan dinner is a dream come true.
Chicken Fajitas in a Flash
Save yourself a trip to your local Mexican restaurant and make up a batch of chicken fajitas at home. Using just one sheet pan, you can cook up a batch of spicy chicken strips, peppers, and onions. They might not be sizzling when they hit your table, but they'll be just as tasty as dining out—especially when you top each tortilla with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Pan-Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Carrots, Chickpeas, and Cranberries
Our hearty pork loin roast offers a full dinner in just one dish—pan-roasted carrots, chickpeas, and cranberries accompany the succulent meat. One BHG.com user made it for friends and family who said it was the best dinner they've ever had!
Classic Roasted Chicken
This Sunday, serve up a tender, juicy roasted chicken dinner that never goes out of style. The best part of the healthy dinner recipe? The scrumptious stuffing made with onion, garlic, and thyme.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Busy night? Save time by cooking your entire meal at once! This balsamic-glazed dinner is full of lean chicken, crisp-tender asparagus, carrots, and chopped tomato.
Greek Meatballs with Squash "Noodles" and Tomatoes
We bet you've never made spaghetti and meatballs on a sheet pan before. But when you make Greek meatballs with summer squash "noodles," you can! Bake Greek meatballs together with spiralized summer squash and fresh grape tomatoes for a quick, easy, and tasty meal that's a healthier take on traditional spaghetti and meatballs.
Pork Chops with Maple Apples
Tender pork chops get a slightly sweet update when made with crisp-tender apples, red onions, and a delicious maple syrup sauce. Watch to learn how to make this 30-minute one-dish dinner recipe.
Mexican Skillet Dinner
Pull together this feisty Mexican dinner recipe in no time at all—and in just one skillet! Chorizo sausage and chili powder bring spice to corn, rice, and tomatoes.
Avocado-Ranch Tuna Melts
The addition of avocado, ranch dressing, and broccoli slaw take the classic tuna melt sandwich to a new level of deliciousness. Top these 256-calorie open-face sandwiches with a thin slice of cheddar cheese.
Greek-Style Orzo and Double-Bean Salad
Embrace the bright flavors of the Mediterranean in our side-dish salad that features all your Greek food favorites (grilled eggplant, olives, tomatoes), plus a few unexpected ingredients (green beans, edamame, orzo pasta). The fresh and hearty recipe rings in at just 187 calories per serving.
Fresh Mexican Salad Pizza
Pizza for dinner while watching your weight? Definitely! This healthy pizza is piled extra high with loads of good-for-you fruits and veggies atop a spread of protein-rich beans. And no, you don't get just one measly slice—you get a quarter of the whole pizza for under 415 calories!
Cheeseburger Soup
We took one of America's favorite comfort foods—the cheeseburger—and revamped it into a warming soup recipe. Loaded with veggies, beef, milk, and cheese, this healthy one-pot recipe supplies three food groups in one bowl!
Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Garlicky Summer Squash
If you're roasting cod fillets on a sheet pan anyway, why not add a few veggies to the mix to make a quick and easy side? Make this Parmesan-crusted cod on one side of the pan—then make your meal a little healthier by adding slices of summer squash and zucchini, along with a drizzle of oil and a few cloves of garlic, to the other half. Best of all, it only takes 40 minutes, so you can serve up this yummy dinner even on busy nights.
Mexican Chicken and Rice
Jalapeño, lime, and cilantro give this one-pan chicken recipe yummy Mexican flair. Bonus: There's no need to prepare an additional side dish because we've worked in a serving of veggies and whole grains for a balanced meal. Now all you have to worry about is dessert!
Savory Egg and Sweet Potato Scramble
Just one skillet and 35 minutes are all you need to put our savory egg skillet on the table. Fresh spinach, green onion, and sweet potato turn these scrambled eggs into a veggie- and protein-packed dinner recipe.
One-Pan Sausage and Roasted Roots
As soon as fall rolls around, we start craving this delightful autumn dish. Roast chicken sausages, beets, and sweet potatoes all together on one sheet pan for a super-easy dinner that's bursting with fall flavor. Finish the dish with a creamy yogurt sauce to make this weeknight dinner extra special.
Pancetta-Wrapped Chicken with Glazed Date Sauce
Spread a chicken breast with herbed cheese and wrap it up in a salty pancetta blanket for a sophisticated take on pan-fried chicken. A sweet date glaze complements this healthy chicken recipe.
Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers
You won't be able to resist digging into these nutrition-packed peppers filled with a hearty mix of rice and beans, then topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Chile-Lime Catfish with Corn Sauté
Fresh lime and ground chile pepper give this fish great flavor without adding fat. Serve on a bed of jalapeño-garlic corn (all cooked in the same pan) and dig in!