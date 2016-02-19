Healthy Summer Recipes You'll Want to Make on Repeat All Season
Indian Cauliflower Fried Rice
Subbing cauliflower for rice boosts nutrition in this easy healthy dinner recipe loaded with veggies and irresistible flavors of Indian spices. For under 300 calories, you'll be fueled with 5 g fiber and 26 g protein.
Apricot-Thyme-Glazed Chicken
Skip the sugar-laden store-bought barbecue sauce and make your own with chopped fresh apricots, honey, vinegar, and spices. Healthy summer meals like this one will smell so good on the grill in your backyard, neighbors will flock to your fence to see what’s cooking.
Burrito Bowls
As much fun as it is to try new healthy summer recipes, sometimes you just want to stuff your face into a big old burrito bowl. Here's one you can actually feel good about eating, even with the extra guac.
Summer Bean Soup
The best healthy summer recipes incorporate many flavors from your garden. This summer bean soup, while on the lighter side, is comfort in a bowl with leeks, shelling beans, zucchini, summer squash, tomatoes, and Swiss chard. Add in whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, too, for a final summery touch.
Turkey Meat Loaf Pockets with Peach-Barbecue Glaze
This isn't your mom's meat loaf. Filled with cheesy mixed veggies and slathered in a peachy keen BBQ sauce, these turkey pockets are everything you want in a comforting summer dinner.
Tarragon Blue Cheese Turkey Patties
What makes a better burger? Stuffing the toppers right into the patty! Look to blue cheese, bittersweet tarragon, and hot sauce to amp it up. And at less than 400 calories, there's even room for a cold one.
Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps
Ahh, yes. Asian lettuce wraps are our summer jam, and thanks to lean beef and reduced-sodium soy sauce, these Korean versions let us have more for less.
Orange Salmon & Green Onions
Navel oranges are the secret to this sweet catch. Chockful of protein, good fats, and energy-boosting vitamin B, there's no way this healthy dinner isn't hitting our summer list.
Make-It-Mine Sheet Pan Dinner
Personalize your favorite restaurant dish right at home. Meat and rub, veggies and toppers -- do it all one pan!
Bison-Zucchini Burgers
Bison is leaner than beef, not to mention an unexpected way to get your protein. Top with zucchini ribbons and a secret mustard sauce for the best burger you never saw coming.
Fish and Veggie Packets
You don't need to escape to the Cape for a good seafood dinner. Look to a flaky white fish such as cod or halibut, then pair with crunchy veggies in an easy parchment paper packet.
Orange Salmon with Edamame Orzo
Salmon does it again in this sweet, citrus dinner. Marinade it in lemon and orange juice then top on a bed of orzo and iron-rich edamame.
Asian Potato Salad with Shrimp
Shrimp and potato salad -- two summer staples that are better together. Ditch the mayo-base dressing and drape the chilled duo in a chili-garlic sauce that's both healthy and delicious.
Cantaloupe, Prosciutto, and Arugula Club
Proscuitto and cantaloupe are the PB&J of summer. The salty-sweet combo is perfect paired with peppery arugula and harissa sauce. Healthy and low-maintenance!
Asparagus Noodle Bowl
It's true: you can have your bacon and a healthy pasta dinner, too! The key is in the sauce. Ditch the premade stuff and simmer yours in garlic and white wine. Asparagus and chicken provide protein and potassium.
Red-on-Red Chicken Salad with Feta-and-Honey Balsamic Drizzle
Skip fatty, bottled dressing for a refreshing summer dressing of reduced balsamic vinegar and honey. Natural sugars from summer fruit sweeten the chicken salad, adding lots of vitamins and few calories. Make it a party by serving in cute watermelon bowls or over fresh spinach.
Salmon in a Packet
Say hello to your new bff: parchment paper. We’ll show you how wrap, fold, and cook your filet to perfection.
Shrimp, Mango, and Couscous Skillet
Everything's better with mango! This shrimp-couscous dinner tastes like paradise in every chipotle-coated bite. Queso fresco gives it a cool, creamy finish.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Full of grapes, goat cheese, chicken, and fresh greens, this healthy salad recipe fulfills four of your necessary food groups. Need a last-minute meal idea? Use last night's leftover grilled chicken to pull this dinner together in minutes.
Grilled Shrimp Panzanella
Panzanella, a traditional Italian salad featuring stale bread and tomatoes, gets an update when made with fresh, seasonal produce, such as sweet peppers and zucchini. This healthy dinner recipe serves as many as 10 people, making it the perfect choice for any summer potluck.
Fish Tacos with Cabbage and Chile Pepper Slaw
These light yet satisfying fish tacos get a flavor boost from bright citrus flavors and a fiery chile-pepper slaw. Not only is this summer dinner recipe low-cal, it also makes a delicious high-fiber option for any meal.
Creamy Farro-Smothered Portobellos
Farro -- an ancient grain with a chewy, nutty texture -- stars along with Swiss chard, dried tomatoes, and goat cheese in our simple stuffed portobellos. At under 250 calories per serving, this dinner recipe makes it delicious to eat healthy.
Skewered Shrimp Scampi
Fast-cooking vermicelli pasta makes the perfect bed for these garlicky shrimp skewers that go from prep to plate in under 30 minutes. Squeeze fresh lemon wedges over shrimp for added citrus flavor.
How to Cook Shrimp
Learning to peel and devein shrimp may be easier than you think. Watch to learn the proper way to quickly cook high-protein shrimp for any meal.
Eggplant Caprese Salad
Add extra Italian flavor to this classic summer salad with grilled eggplant slices and a dried tomato-basil dressing. Less than 400 calories, it's a tasty and healthy option for any meal.
Sloppy Turkey and Veggie Sandwiches
Looking for a leaner take on your usual summer barbecue fare? Try our turkey and veggie twist on sloppy joes, and don’t forget the creamy yogurt and goat cheese sauce.
Grilled Honey-Orange Chicken Salad
Prepare the marinade for this sweet citrus salad in the morning, and let the chicken soak all day long. Not only will this cut your evening prep time, but it will give the chicken time to absorb the flavors for irresistible taste in every bite.
Planked Sesame-Ginger Tuna Steaks
Grill tuna steaks between two cedar planks for irresistible smoky flavor. A simple Asian-inspired sauce adds a bit of spice to our tuna steaks, which pair perfectly with sweet grilled pineapple in this healthy summer dinner.
Spaghetti Squash 101
Microwave or bake it -- we've got the tips and secrets for both!
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Summer-fresh tomatoes and cucumbers add bright, in-season flavor to this lettuce-free salad recipe, while olives and chicken add heartiness to make it a full meal.