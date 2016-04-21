Skinny Slow Cooker Recipes
Sausage, Arthichoke, and Sweet Pepper Deep-Dish Pizza
Pizza from the slow cooker--AND it's healthy? Believe it. This melty pie's fiber-rich whole wheat crust, lean turkey sausage, and sweet peppers have won our hearts.
Editor's Tip: Lining your slow cooker with nonstick pan lining paper (featuring foil on one side and parchment on the other) allows you to easily lift out the cooked pizza.
Slow Cooker Taco Salad
Start by spooning a slow-cooked, protein-packed mixture of beans, salsa, and lean ground beef or turkey (your choice) over a bed of lettuce. Then customize your salad toppers: We're fans of cherry tomatoes, thawed frozen corn, and fiber-rich avocado.
New Potato-Chicken Soup
What do you get when you slow-cook chicken thighs in broth with carrots, green onions, red potatoes, and peas, then add a splash of half and half for creaminess? You get this 223-calorie bowl of warmth. Top with crumbled goat cheese and caramelized shallots, if you like.
Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps
You know those crunchy, savory lettuce wraps you love at your local Asian bistro? This slow-cooked version is even better. And because each generously portioned wrap is just 129 calories, there's no need to hesitate to eat two--or three!
Fragrant Garam Masala Chicken Stew with Peas and Potatoes
This deliciously spiced Indian stew looks, smells, and tastes indulgent--but no lie, it's only 239 calories per serving. It's easy slow cooker prep is sheer bonus.
Sesame-Ginger Turkey Wraps
Craving Asian food? Skip takeout tonight and try our low-fat twist on slow cooker turkey--complete with sesame- and ginger-covered broccoli and crunchy green onions--all wrapped up in a warm tortilla shell.
Veggie-Stuffed Peppers
We packed these Mediterranean-inspired vegetarian peppers with high-fiber brown rice, kale, tomatoes, and green onions. (The salty tang comes from Kalamata olives and crumbled feta, if anyone asks.) Three hours in the slow cooker, and this low-cal dinner is ready.
Eggplant, Fennel, and Sausage Slow Cooker Baked Ziti
Thinly sliced fennel adds pleasant sweetness to this slow cooker baked ziti. The recipe calls for cooking the penne pasta directly in the flavorful sauce, but you can toss the mixture with cooked pasta to shave 30 minutes off the cook time.
Editor's Tip: Not sure how to prep fennel? Using a knife, cut 1 inch above the bulb to remove the stalks. Cut a thin slice off the root end, and cut out the tough core.
Garbanzo Bean Veggie Pitas with Creamy Avocado Dressing
Garlicky garbanzo beans boost the protein in this fresh twist on an easy sandwich. Want a healthful lunch to take to work? Just pop the beans in the slow cooker the night before and pack the spinach, tomatoes, and pita bread in separate containers so the ingredients stay fresh until you're ready to assemble.
Spicy Turkey Lasagna
Believe it or not, the prep-it-and-forget-it method works for this usually time-intensive dish. No-boil lasagna noodles hold layers of ground turkey, bottled pasta sauce, and melty cheese when cooked on the low setting for a few hours. All you have to do is precook the turkey and assemble the lasagna--the slow cooker does the rest!
Garlic Chicken with Artichokes
If you love garlic, you'll definitely enjoy our Asian-inspired chicken and rice slow cooker dinner. Packed with 12 garlic cloves, this veggie- and whole grain-filled dish promotes heart health.
Red Bean, Chicken, and Sweet Potato Stew
The secret ingredient in this Cajun-style slow cooker recipe? Peanut butter! The kid-friendly favorite gives it a thick and creamy consistency--and provides an extra boost of protein, too.
Greek Lamb Wraps
Greek-seasoned lamb, cucumbers, and feta cheese give you a taste of the Mediterranean in these no-fuss wraps. The irresistible sauce comes together in just minutes with three ingredients: minced garlic, mustard, and light mayo.
Porter and Roasted Red Pepper Sloppy Joes
Give this childhood favorite an adult twist with a splash of rich-bodied porter beer, which boosts the flavor of the ground beef. The mix can be made up to a month in advance and frozen for a quick, easy, and--most of all--healthful weeknight dinner recipe.
Mango-Chicken Tinga
Crunchy onions and juicy mangoes make tasty, nutrition-boosting toppers in this healthy Mexican chicken recipe.
Vietnamese Pork
This ultra-flavorful pork dinner features two nutrient-rich ingredients: mesclun mix and homemade pickled carrots. Both promote eye health and add fresh taste to any meal.
Cajun-Seasoned Vegetarian Gumbo
This flavorful vegetarian gumbo takes virtually no prep work--unless you count opening packaged veggies and adding them to the slow cooker. Serve this high-fiber dish with your favorite rice for a hearty and healthy recipe that's perfect for busy weeknights.
Mediterranean Beef with Pasta
Serve seasoned sweet peppers, zucchini, and lean beef atop whole grain pasta for a fresh and filling slow cooker dinner--all for fewer than 400 calories.
Wild Rice with Corn and Fresh Basil
Trim calories and fat with our vegetarian-friendly rice dinner. A plethora of peppers and frozen corn gives it bright color, while garlic provides antioxidants.
Cheesy Noodle Casserole
This ooey-gooey cheddar-tofu casserole is so tasty, you can't even tell that it's made with reduced-fat ingredients. With just 25 minutes of prep time in the morning, this easy slow cooker recipe can be on the table in time for dinner.
Mexican Meatball Stew
Try this veggie-packed meatball stew that's bubbling with Mexican flavor. We added tasty black beans to this easy slow cooker recipe to promote heart health and reduce cholesterol.
Quinoa with Sausage and Peppers
Quinoa, a healthy whole grain, stars alongside Italian sausage and sweet peppers in our soul-warming stew. Best of all, this calcium-rich dish has fewer than 300 calories.
Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Good news: Your slow cooker makes this healthy homemade favorite even easier to make. It's low in calories and high in rich, creamy flavor. You'll be reaching for seconds in no time.
Dijon Beef and Mushrooms
Enjoy juicy steak strips slathered in an antioxidant-rich garlic-wine sauce--all for fewer than 350 calories. We serve French green beans alongside our slow cooker meal for a fresh and flavorful side.
Porcini Meatball Soup with Swiss Chard Ribbons
Handmade porcini-beef meatballs are a tasty addition to this slow cooker soup that's easy to customize. You can sub ground turkey in place of beef for lower-fat meatballs and kale instead of Swiss chard, if you prefer.
Sugar-Spiced Pork with Squash and Potatoes
Butternut squash stars in this sweet and nutty pork dinner. The pumpkinlike veggie is rich in vitamin A--essential to vision--and is packed with as much potassium as bananas.
BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous
A healthy beef roast in the slow cooker? You bet! Each serving has fewer than 400 calories, so slather on the extra sauce. Couscous, a Middle Eastern grain, makes a wonderful, filling side dish.
Hearty Vegetable-Beef Stew
Down a big dose of veggies in this mouthwatering beef slow cooker stew. To make this hearty soup healthier, we used reduced-fat cream of mushroom soup and low-sodium beef broth.
Greek Turkey Breast
Greek seasoning goes a long way in this low-cal turkey dinner. No Greek seasoning on hand? Substitute by using equal amounts of oregano, thyme, and basil in this easy slow cooker recipe.
Farmers Market Vegetable Soup
Rutabaga, a Swedish turnip, stars alongside carrots, potatoes, and leeks in this healthy slow cooker soup. Using fresh vegetables instead of canned means less sodium in each serving, and with fewer than 200 calories per bowl, you won't feel bad about going back for seconds.