Salmon is rich in brain-boosting omega-3s and antioxidants for a one-two punch of anti-inflammatory power. Talk about a no-brainer for a wholesome dinner! Especially because this healthy sheet-pan recipe can be on the table in only 40 minutes. For an easy complement, add corn and tomatoes to the baking pan. It's not a pairing you see often, but salmon and corn may become your new go-to combo.