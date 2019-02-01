Roasted Vegetable-Chicken Sausage Pizza
Pizza night, done right! This healthy sausage sheet-pan dinner features a little low-fat chicken sausage and a lot of produce, including asparagus, peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes. Give the mushrooms a head start on the sheet pan to roast, then add the peppers, asparagus, and sausage. Once those are all done, crisp the crust, pile on the toppings, and dinner is done.
Open-Faced Cuban Sandwich
If you like the salty-savory combo of ingredients on a classic Cuban sandwich, you’ll love this easy, healthy sheet-pan dinner. It features the same taste bud-tempting pickles, mustard, ham, beef, and Swiss, but with half the bread (and carbs). The best news about these 300-calorie fork-and-knife sandwiches? They can be on your table in 15 minutes.
Chicken Andouille-Stuffed Peppers with Roasted Green Beans
Halved bell peppers serve as a sweet (and vitamin-packed) container for spicy chicken andouille sausage. But our favorite part of this healthy sheet-pan dinner is the gooey layer of melted Colby and Monterey Jack cheese. It adds indulgence to the well-balanced stuffed-pepper dinner that comes in at only 300 calories.
Artichoke and Cheese Chicken Breasts with Rosemary Carrots
It takes only 15 minutes to prep these chicken breasts and place them onto a sheet pan. A savory combination of artichokes and tangy garlic-and-herb cheese tops the protein for a restaurant-like presentation with the ease of a one-pan dinner. (Those toppers also make this one of our favorite healthy chicken sheet-pan recipes ever.) Roast baby carrots on the other end pan for a healthy sheet-pan dinner that's a full meal.
Chicken Sausage and Peppers
Starting with fully cooked meats, like the chicken sausage here, makes healthy sheet-pan dinners even easier. Toss the sausage and veggies in balsamic vinegar and olive oil before roasting then top with fresh oregano to give the one-pan meal Mediterranean recipe flavors that keep every bite interesting.
Greek Meatballs with Squash “Noodles” and Tomatoes
Spiralize low-carb zoodles for a fresh, veggie-focused one-pan plan. Our healthy sheet-pan recipe calls for lean homemade meatballs, plus grape tomatoes for a bonus vitamin boost. With 30 minutes of bake time and at 300 calories, this healthy sheet-pan meal will keep you from spiraling out of control on hectic weeknights.
Ginger Shrimp and Vegetables
This sheet-pan dinner adds a serving of seafood to your weekly meal plan with orange-ginger shrimp. Our healthy Asian-inspired meal is under 250 calories and has 27 grams of protein. (Be sure to opt for low-sodium soy sauce to keep the sodium content in check.) Broccoli florets and snow peas complete the quick, easy, and healthy sheet-pan recipe that beats takeout.
Herb-Rubbed Pork with Squash and Grapes
Pass the pork tenderloin, please. This juicy and tender meat packs a slightly spicy kick thanks to its chili and herb rub. If you fear heat, don’t be alarmed. Sweet red grapes, onion, and butternut squash balance the slightly spicy seasoning in this easy, healthy sheet-pan dinner. This recipe combines your entrée and side into one delicious package that has only 300 calories but 26 grams of filling protein.
Greek Chicken and Vegetable Sheet Pan Dinner
Go Greek with this healthy sheet-pan recipe that’s a mountain of Mediterranean diet-friendly delights. Oregano, lemon-pepper, basil, and garlic join forces for the aromatic Greek rub flavoring the chicken, cauliflower, peppers, and tomatoes. With only 11 grams of carbs, this is a smart supper if you’re limiting that macronutrient in favor of more protein and fat. (If not, we suggest adding a side of quinoa, rice, or pita.)
Sheet Pan Beef and Sweet Potatoes with Gremolata
Beef is what's for dinner with this meat and potatoes sheet-pan dinner. Shoulder petite tenders are lean and protein-packed, and the homemade Italian dressing adds savory flavor. To round out the gourmet spread, scatter diced sweet potatoes (full of vitamin A) along the pan perimeter.
Roasted Curry Chicken and Cauliflower
Add Greek yogurt to tonight’s healthy sheet-pan meal by incorporating it as a chicken marinade. Our delicious roasted chicken thighs marinate in curry and yogurt to create an Indian-inspired dinner that will please kids and adults alike. (Look at that vibrant golden hue!) Adding cauliflower to the pan gives you a healthy side dish to serve with this chicken dinner.
Asian Shrimp Sheet Pan Dinner
The key to a five-star healthy sheet-pan meal with shrimp? Working in shifts. Because this low-calorie, high-protein seafood cooks quickly, roast any heartier vegetables for a bit first (like the carrots and peppers here). Later, add the shrimp, cabbage and sauce and roast it all to tender perfection. The final flourish: A sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Cod and Tomatoes with Crispy Parsley Crumbs
Fish fans will think this easy breaded-cod recipe is a real catch. Seafood + sheet pan + six ingredients = win, win, win! Arrange juicy tomato slices around cod filets on your pan, then make a crispy panko topping to spoon on top. After 20 minutes in the oven, your healthy seafood supper will be ready to enjoy!
Lemon-Roasted Tuna and Asparagus
There's no need to head to a fancy seafood restaurant. Make this 20-minute meal by brushing fresh tuna steaks with an easy, homemade lemon dressing. For the side dish, sprinkle Parmesan cheese on asparagus spears on the sheet pan. It's one of our favorite healthy sheet-pan dinners because of its ease and how it looks like a meal you'd order at a fancy restaurant.
Sheet-Pan Chickpeas and Eggs
Invite protein- and fiber-filled chickpeas to your breakfast-for-dinner supper. One bite will have you convinced: Smoky paprika-spiced chickpeas and sunny-side up eggs (here’s how to ace those gorgeous yolks) are a dream duo any time of day. Serve this healthy vegetarian sheet-pan recipe for a brunch with staying power or for a low-effort, nutritious dinner. You only need four ingredients and 35 minutes.
Greek Chicken Kabobs with Tzatziki Sauce
Save this healthy sheet-pan meal for when you want something out of the ordinary on busy weeknights. Lay skewers of seasoned chicken alongside juicy grape tomatoes, and broil. Heck, if you're too rushed to thread ingredients on skewers, toss 'em on a pan. While you’re waiting for this healthy sheet-pan dinner to broil, whip up our yogurt mixture for dipping or as a pita sandwich spread.
Roasted Salmon with Tomatoes and Corn
Salmon is rich in brain-boosting omega-3s and antioxidants for a one-two punch of anti-inflammatory power. Talk about a no-brainer for a wholesome dinner! Especially because this healthy sheet-pan recipe can be on the table in only 40 minutes. For an easy complement, add corn and tomatoes to the baking pan. It's not a pairing you see often, but salmon and corn may become your new go-to combo.