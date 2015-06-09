Healthy Salad Recipes That Will Honestly Fill You Up

By Karla Walsh
Updated May 11, 2020
Andy Lyons
Too many add-ins can turn a healthy salad recipe into a surprising calorie bomb. You can trust each of these healthy salad ideas to deliver a lot of flavor and satisfaction for less than 500 calories per serving. Each is full of protein, fiber, and vitamins to cover your nutrition bases.
Pasta with Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese

Why choose between green salad and pasta salad when you can enjoy both at once? This delicious and healthy salad recipe for dinner covers four food groups in one bowl. When topped with a zesty dressing, it offers great taste you won't be able to resist. And it's ready in just 35 minutes, perfect for a busy weeknight.

Mexican Edamame and Couscous Salad

Skip the greasy fried shell (it doesn’t really taste like much anyway, right?) and try this healthy taco salad instead. The bright and colorful grain and veggie salad is the perfect choice for a light and refreshing vegetarian meal idea. Black beans and edamame amplify each serving with a satisfying 10 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber.

Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers

Calling all ranch dressing fans! Here’s a grilled steak salad recipe, healthy upgrade-style. Skirt steak, one of the leanest cuts of beef, teams up with beans and greens. The sneaky nutrition secret lies in the dressing. Rather than mayo, sour cream, and milk, our lightened-up version features low-calorie, high-protein plain Greek yogurt.

Grilled Pork and Peach Salad

Grilled pork gets naming rights, but we’re firm believers that the grilled fruit actually steals the show in this 30-minute healthy salad idea. A little char caramelizes the natural sugars in the stone fruit. The peaches, fresh leafy greens, and savory pork are all accented by a honey-orange dressing for a light salad that's bursting with flavor.

Grilled Flank Steak Salad

Invite spices to your line-up of healthy salad ingredients. Chili powder, cilantro, and cumin perk up the flavors in the dressing, while grilled veggies make a summery topper for the carnivore-pleasing steak salad. Firing up the grill is a quick and healthy way to add extra flavor to fresh veggies and sirloin steak (and yes, you can absolutely score similar results on a grill pan when the weather isn’t cooperative).

Shrimp Salad with Lime Dressing

You’re just 23 minutes away from this Mexican-inspired grilled shrimp recipe. One BH&G home cook says, “It's a simple and quick meal to make and the flavor combination is refreshing. This is going on the ‘Keep’ board on Pinterest!” That’s likely because each 291-calorie bowl is loaded with healthy salad toppings like avocado, tomato, onion, and a spiced-up lime dressing.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad

Dreaming of a Nicoise salad, only made quicker, easier, and way more budget-friendly? Oil-packed canned tuna and pantry staples including olives, capers, and Dijon mustard make that dream a reality with this healthy tuna salad. Green beans, romaine, radishes, and peppers bump up the fresh factor and the portion size.

Succotash Salad with Buttermilk-Avocado Dressing

You won’t say, “bean there, done that” about this twist on succotash. Our healthy chicken salad recipe transforms the corn and lima bean blend from side to main dish territory. Grilled chicken and bacon mean each serving has a whopping 36 grams of protein, all for less than 400 calories per serving. The Southern-inspired salad is topped with a creamy dressing that tastes indulgent but gets a healthy boost from half of an avocado.

Turkey and Apricot Bread Salad

Think of this healthy salad idea like panzanella’s fresher, more protein-packed cousin. Dried apricots and cranberries mixed with bread cubes add texture and sweetness to your usual spinach salad. Shredded turkey and bold blue cheese make it a meal.

Italian Turkey Salad

This 20-minute healthy salad idea will convince you, once and for all, that turkey is not just for Thanksgiving. Flavorful herbs make a big impact in this main-dish salad. Fresh ingredients, such as cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, and green onion, combine with shredded turkey for a delicious dish. It’s quite light, though (187 calories), so add a side of bakery or homemade bread.

Buffalo Cauliflower Salad

Chicken wing fans, listen up! This vegetarian twist on a healthy buffalo chicken salad features all of the carrots, celery, and hot sauce goodness you crave, plus a bonus homemade avocado dressing to up the ante. To cut even more fat from the nutrition tally, follow our instructions to roast the cauliflower “wings” instead of frying them.

Greek Quinoa Salad with Lemon-Feta Dressing

Even though it’s 100% vegetarian, this healthy Greek salad has 15 grams of high-quality protein. The quinoa and chickpeas make each rainbow-hue bowl truly eat like a meal. Cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, oregano, and heart-healthy olive oil give this healthy quinoa salad major Mediterranean vibes.

Meyer Lemon and Rosemary Chicken Salad

You’re just 7 ingredients away from this easy healthy salad recipe. Turns out, you can coax a lot of flavor out of a few items when you opt for all high-impact ingredients. Vibrant fresh herbs, tart lemon, and slightly spicy radish play nicely with the juicy grilled chicken.

Lemon-Parsley Tuna Salad

There’s a reason why tuna salad is a brown bag staple. In fact, there are several: It’s uber-affordable, quick to prep, and if it’s like this healthy tuna salad, it’s also high in protein and low in carbs and calories. Stir together a batch of this no-cook recipe to enjoy over fresh greens or to scoop up with veggie sticks.

Cobb Salad

No need to make a special trip to the diner. Our healthy cobb salad twist on the American classic is loaded with tasty blue cheese, turkey bacon, hard-cooked eggs, and chopped avocado. At just 210 calories a serving, you can absolutely add grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp (or dessert!) to round out the meal. 

Greek Pork and Farro Salad

Farro, an ancient grain primarily found in Mediterranean dishes, adds heartiness to this healthy spinach salad. For how satisfied you’ll feel after one serving, you’ll probably have a tough time believing this pork tenderloin entrée is just 299 calories per plate. Believe it! Pork with Greek seasonings and fresh veggies on top of baby spinach round out the healthy meal.

Chicken Salad

Yes, creamy chicken salad recipes and healthy chicken salad recipes can coexist! This keto diet-friendly, high-protein meal is proof. Take 15 minutes to mix together leftover or deli chicken, celery, hard-cooked eggs, pickles, and mayo for a quick-fix and super-filling dish. For a double dose of salad goodness, pile it over a bed of leafy greens, fresh tomatoes, and blanched asparagus.

Kale Caesar Salad

This healthy Caesar salad is overflowing with more than your daily value of vitamins A, C, and K all while still delivering on the promise of classic Caesar flavors. Anchovies, Parmesan cheese, lemon juice, garlic, and Dijon mustard do the trick beautifully.

