You won’t say, “bean there, done that” about this twist on succotash. Our healthy chicken salad recipe transforms the corn and lima bean blend from side to main dish territory. Grilled chicken and bacon mean each serving has a whopping 36 grams of protein, all for less than 400 calories per serving. The Southern-inspired salad is topped with a creamy dressing that tastes indulgent but gets a healthy boost from half of an avocado.