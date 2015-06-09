Healthy Make-Ahead Dinner Recipes
Eggplant-Beef Pasta Bake
With a freezer life of four months, you can stock up on this healthy and hearty casserole well in advance. Packed with eggplant and multigrain pasta, plus a generous serving of protein, you'll always want to have this flavorful casserole on hand.
Orange-Rosemary Shrimp
Packed with nutrient-rich veggies and marinated in fragrant rosemary and orange juice, this make-ahead meal is healthy and delectable. Best of all, the shrimp and veggies can be frozen in their marinade for up to a month, allowing ample time for the development of delicious flavor.
Salsa and Pork Fajitas
With juicy fresh mango, tender, slow-cooked pork shoulder, and a spicy bite from jalapeno chile peppers, these fajitas are tasty and ready to save the day during a busy week. This zesty make-ahead dinner can be frozen for up to three months and will still be bursting with bold flavor.
Coffee and Smoked Paprika-Rubbed Steak with Buttermilk Dressing
Who knew your steak dinner could be made in advance? This brown sugar-espresso-paprika-rubbed steak is chilled for up to 24 hours before broiling. Bonus: The mushroom, tomato, and zucchini skewers can be prepped in advance, too.
Veggie-Filled Hamburgers
Filled with nutritious veggies, the patties for these juicy burgers can be frozen for up to three months before being tossed on the grill. When serving, top with fresh lettuce, tomato, and zucchini to add even more delicious veggies to these flavorful burgers.
How to Make Slow Cooker Chicken
Use your slow cooker to get the fullest flavor and the most tender meat imaginable out of your chicken. Watch to learn how to make this healthy make-ahead recipe.
Beef and Black Bean Chili
Lighten up this hearty comfort-food classic by filling every bite with protein-rich black beans, veggies, and bold seasonings (we even sneaked in some cocoa powder!). The healthy make-ahead dinner can be chilled for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 2 months.
Taco Salad Cups
You'll always be prepared to satisfy a taco craving with these tasty taco salad cups on hand. The turkey mixture can be frozen for up to 3 months, so all you'll need to do to serve these tiny taco salads is bake the shells and top with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and salsa.
Thai Chicken
Great for topping sandwiches, salads, and wraps, this Thai chicken packs a flavorful punch with Sriracha, sweet red peppers, and soy sauce. The best part? It can be stored in the freezer for up to four months, so you can always have it on hand for making a delicious sandwich or stirring into whole wheat pasta for a bold and tasty dinner.
Make-Ahead Turkey-Lentil Sloppy Joes
Delicious ground turkey and nutritious brown lentils combine to create these healthy make-ahead sandwiches. With a freezer life of up to 6 months, these sloppy sandwiches are great to have on hand in a pinch.
Make-Ahead Meals
Want more advice on stocking your freezer with delicious meals ahead of time? Check out these strategies to help you freeze fruit, vegetables, and even entrees so you always have healthy meals on hand.
Pizza Slab Pie
Satisfy the pizza-lovers in your family with this low-cal version of their favorite pie. We make it with Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, and artichokes, but you can add whatever ingredients your family loves. The best part? You can freeze this dinner recipe for up to 1 month.
Make-Ahead Smoked Turkey and Grilled Onion Panini
What's better for dinner than a quick and healthy sandwich? A sandwich that's already been prepared ahead of time, of course. These yummy sandwiches can be frozen for up to 3 months without losing their bold flavor--when you're ready to serve, just add cheese and grill.
Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole
With fresh poblano chile peppers and a jar of zesty salsa, this casserole is far from plain. Store it in the fridge for up to 24 hours for an easy, delicious dinner.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
Full of delicious zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, and peppers, this tasty make-ahead lasagna is rich in nutrients. Extra healthy and yummy, this veggie-and-cheese-packed lasagna can be frozen for up to a month.
Two-Tomato and Chile Stew
Green chile peppers and crushed red pepper give this zesty stew a powerful flavor that no amount of time in the freezer could diminish. To store this hearty stew ahead of time, freeze in a bag for up to three months, then just simmer it in crushed tomatoes and water to serve.
Southern Pulled Chicken Sandwiches with Green Grape Relish
The spicy bite of Worcestershire sauce and chili powder team up with your favorite barbecue sauce to give these sandwiches their Southern-inspired charm. Combined with a cool and zesty green grape relish and cucumber, honey, and fresh jalapeno pepper, these make-ahead sandwiches are daring and delicious.
Spicy Pork Tenderloin Green Chili
Three fresh Anaheim chile peppers give this make-ahead meal its punch, while juicy pork tenderloin and nutritious navy beans help make it tasty and healthy. As an added bonus, this chili can be stored in the fridge for up to three days, ready to be reheated and served.
Make-Ahead Tortilla Soup
This yummy soup is perfect for using up leftover turkey and is packed with zucchini, spicy salsa, and tasty corn. Not a turkey fan? Substitute shredded cooked chicken for a different spin on this make-ahead soup.
Chicken and Vegetable Lasagna
This delicious make-ahead casserole is perfect for keeping dinner on track on any hectic, time-crunched day. It's made with protein-rich chicken, serves up a variety of veggies (broccoli, onion, and carrots), and can be prepped up to 24 hours in advance.
Stuffed Pork Tenderloins
Never find yourself without a healthy dinner option on a busy night again -- these yummy stuffed pork tenderloins can be frozen and stored for up to a month. Filled with ham and herb-seasoned stuffing, this make-ahead dinner is simple and delicious.
Two-Pea Soup with Pork
This protein-packed two-pea soup is the ultimate when it comes to make-ahead dinners -- you can keep it in the fridge for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 2 months. Plus, it's filled with garlic, onion, and other seasonings. Feel free to make a double batch!