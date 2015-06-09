Chicken with Apple-Vegetable Slaw Stir-Fry
The apples in this chicken stir-fry perfectly complement the savory vegetable slaw made of mushrooms, shallots, cabbage, and asparagus.
Pineapple-Chicken Meatball Stir-Fry
At just 300 calories per serving, this delicious stir-fry is perfect for a healthy weeknight dinner. Teriyaki-glazed chicken meatballs are stir-fried with pineapple chunks and bok choy for a Hawaiian-inspired meal.
Thai Green Curry Chicken
Top brown rice with carrots, chicken, and sweet peppers to create an Asian-inspired dinner everyone will love. Mild coconut milk adds a bit of sweetness, countering the heat from the classic Thai flavors found in this healthy chicken stir-fry.
Balsamic Chicken and Vegetables
Take an Italian-inspired approach to the usual chicken stir-fry with this version full of tangy balsamic flavor. At just 269 calories, who can resist?
Almond Noodle Bowl
Looking for a quick and easy restaurant-worthy meal? Your local noodle joint has nothing on this Asian-inspired dish. Bright stir-fry vegetables, almonds, and chicken are tossed with a ginger-lime coconut milk sauce in this delicious noodle bowl.
Mango-Chile Chicken Stir-Fry
Balance the sweet mango chutney in this easy dinner recipe with the spicy kick of hot chile peppers. Not only is this chicken stir-fry delicious and full of flavor but it also takes just 25 minutes to make!
Chicken Curry Skillet with Rice Noodles
All you need to make this delicious chicken stir-fry is a skillet and a few healthful ingredients. Smothered stir-fried vegetables, chicken, and rice noodles in a sweet and spicy curry-coconut milk sauce for a delightfully quick and easy meal.
Master the Stir-Fry Method
Watch our stir-fry how-to and become a master yourself! This simple recipe can easily be made healthier with a store-bought low-cal stir-fry sauce.
Orange-Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry
What's the secret to this fresh and tangy chicken stir-fry? Adding bold citrus flavor to this protein-packed meal with frozen orange juice concentrate.
Sesame Chicken and Noodles
Get a fork ready -- you'll love digging in to this delicious sesame noodle bowl. Asian garlic-chili sauce, freshly grated ginger, and crisp sweet peppers combine to make this tasty chicken stir-fry.
Lemon Chicken Stir-Fry
Don't worry about the prep time for this simple dinner -- frozen veggies and quick-cooking rice make this chicken stir-fry a breeze to toss together. Lemon dressing adds bright, zippy flavor to this healthy dinner recipe.
Snappy Chicken Stir-Fry
Bright orange flavor and soy sauce combine in this chicken stir-fry for a taste that's hard to beat. Drizzle this zesty sauce over pea pods, chicken, and rice for a full meal in less than 30 minutes.
Chicken Cacciatore
You can't go wrong with a chicken skillet full of fresh mushrooms, sweet peppers, and carrots. Top this surprisingly low-cal dinner recipe (just 317 calories per serving!) with fresh parsley and Kalamata olives to make it even more special.
Ginger Chicken Stir-Fry
Want to know the secret to this 25-minute chicken dinner? Bottled stir-fry sauce mixed with ground ginger saves time and adds bold flavor to the chicken and veggies in this easy dish.
Easy Chicken Jambalaya
This chicken jambalaya recipe has it all: bold Cajun flavor, a start-to-finish time under 25 minutes, and only 355 calories!
Mediterranean Pizza Skillet
Love pizza but hate the calorie count? Try our skillet version! Simply cook your favorite pizza ingredients with chicken and serve with toasted bread.