Fast and Healthy Pasta Recipes
Italian Style Turkey and Penne Toss
This one-pot meaty pasta dish is healthified by the use of well-seasoned ground turkey, multigrain pasta, and slightly wilted spinach. It's healthy pasta at it's finest -- protein- and fiber-filled at about 300 calories.
Skillet Lasagna
Forget the time-consuming layered lasagna and opt for this skillet version that can be ready in about 30 minutes. Lean ground beef, ample veggies, and pasta all cook in one skillet. Top with dollops of a three-cheese mixture for all the lasagna flavor in a fraction of the time.
Macaroni Alfredo with Pumpkin and Kale
Here’s proof alfredo pasta under 400 calories does exist. Adding nutrient-rich kale and pumpkin amps up the health factor, while white wine, garlic, and fresh sage give big flavor. And, of course, there’s cheese.
Garden Veggie Linguine with Cilantro Pesto
A 30-minute pasta dinner loaded with veggies takes care of that carb craving while sticking to a healthy meal plan. Don’t worry, we didn’t forget to bring the flavor. A quick blending of oranges, cilantro, mustard, and garlic makes up the bright sauce coating this healthy pasta dish.
Bucatini with Shrimp and Spicy Cherry Tomato Pan Sauce
Load your pasta with shrimp and tomatoes, then top it with feta and basil for a fast and fresh pasta dinner under 600 calories and full of fiber and protein.
Pork and Pumpkin Noodle Bowl
We found your new favorite fall comfort food and it’s in the form of a noodle bowl. Load your (whole wheat) noodle bowl with pork, crispy sage leaves, pumpkin, and blue cheese for an all-in-one meal you’ll make all season long.
Linguine with Sausage and Greens
Sausage and pasta in a healthy meal is possible when you include summer squash and lots of leafy greens. Plus, garlic and white wine ensure plenty of flavor. Don’t forget to top with cheese (who could forget that?) for an extra taste of indulgence in this less-than-500-calorie pasta dinner.
Pasta with Chicken, Spinach, Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese
Shortcut this chicken pasta recipe even more by starting with pre-cooked chicken. Whether with home cooked or purchased, you get a satisfying pasta dinner with four food groups.
Italian Penne
Bring a taste of the Mediterranean to your dinner table with this simple and healthy pasta idea. While your pasta cooks, saute your favorite Italian ingredients -- garlic, tomatoes, artichokes, and olives -- include chicken, mozzarella, and basil to complete your classic pasta dinner.
Good and Healthy Macaroni and Cheese
That’s right, the ultimate comfort food -- mac and cheese! -- can be healthy. Thanks to multigrain pasta, healthy add-ins like broccoli, and three reduced-fat cheeses, you get to enjoy a creamy pasta recipe under 350 calories with a bit of fiber and protein to boot!
Herbed Pasta Primavera
By now, you’ve probably figured out our secret to healthy pasta -- it’s all about adding veggies! We did it again here using fresh spring and summer veggies with multigrain pasta. Then we added calcium-rich almonds just for the heck of it, and for their crunch.
Whole Grain Farfalle with Walnuts and Arugula
Folks simply do not add nuts to pasta nearly enough. This healthy pasta recipe features heart-healthy walnuts in the sauce and on top for a bit of crunch and lots of flavor. Of course, we included arugula for more nutrients and also a sprinkling of cheese, because does it even count as a pasta dish if there's no cheese?