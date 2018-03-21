Mediterranean Flat Iron Steaks
Mediterranean flavors are taking over your steak night! Season your steak with rosemary and serve with fresh kale, grape tomatoes, and green olives to bring home a taste of Southern Europe. Best of all, preparing this meal will take a lot less time than booking a trip—you need only 30 minutes.
Steak and Herb Tacos
Street tacos have nothing on these homemade steak and veggie tacos. Feed a crowd on taco night this week by grilling Mexican spice-rubbed sirloin steak, then slicing it into strips to nestle in your tortilla with fresh tomato, onion, and radishes. You'll have to be a little patient while the beef marinates, but that just gives you extra time to work up an appetite worthy of this Mexican feast.
Quick Skillet Steaks with Mushrooms
This easy steak recipe with red wine sauce tastes like it came from a fancy steakhouse. Truth is, you can make it yourself in just 30 minutes. For the best flavor, make sure you start your sauce with fresh mushrooms, pearl onions, and garlic. Then add beef broth and flour to the sauce to make it thicker (almost like gravy). You'll be scraping the plate for every last drop.
Ribeye Steaks and Peaches
Fresh peaches are a tasty addition to this steak dinner. A quick turn on the grill makes them extra juicy and gives them a sweet and smoky flavor. Serve with spice-rubbed ribeye steaks, then watch as this grilled steak recipe disappears.
Thai Rice Noodle and Grilled Steak Salad
Noodles and veggies and steak—oh, my! This grilled steak salad features fresh basil and mint leaves to brighten the zesty marinated flank steak. If you want to allow the flavors more time to develop, you can marinate the steak overnight. But if you're craving a bowl full of carrots, cucumbers, noodles, and steak tonight, this entire recipe can be finished in less than an hour.
Steak and Tomatoes on Toast
Incorporate steak for breakfast with this delicious recipe. Skillet-cook flank steak and tomatoes, toast ciabatta bread in your oven, then stack them all together for an open-face sandwich (or an extra-special breakfast). If you want to make this meal for lunch or dinner, serve with a side salad to add an extra dose of veggies.
Blistered Beans and Beef Stir-Fry
Instead of firing up your grill, heat up your wok to make this steak and veggie stir-fry. There's no shortage of nutritious vegetables in this dish, including pickled radishes, green beans, shiitake mushrooms, and red onion. If you're a sweet pepper-lover, you can sub them in for green beans to mix things up.
Seared Steak and Peppers with Cilantro Chimichurri
We can pretend that flank steak is the star of this show, but it's really all about the peppers. Two fresh poblano peppers, a yellow sweet pepper, and a fresh jalapeño give your dinner plenty of heat. Make a cilantro chimichurri sauce to spoon over your steak and peppers while the meat is simmering so each bite has a little extra pop.
Frizzled Eggs Over Garlic Steak and Mushroom Hash
Want a foolproof way to make any meal instantly tastier? Put an egg on top! This steak recipe is cooked with plenty of garlic, then served with fresh mushrooms and potato hash. The finishing touch is a frizzled egg on top—we recommend leaving the yolk runny so you can scoop up some of it with every bite.
Steak Remoulade Sandwiches
Our Remoulade sauce is a tasty combo of mayo with capers and other tangy, flavorful add-ins! Make your own to spread across these steak sandwiches so you can get the balance of mayo and cornichons just the way you like. Then stack your sandwich high with top loin steak, fresh grilled peppers, and arugula.
Flank Steak and Plum Salad with Creamy Chimichurri Dressing
Want a dinner that screams freshness? Start by grilling sweet onions and cumin-spiced flank steak, and finish by piling your plate high with baby greens and ripe plums. Top with a homemade chimichurri dressing, and no one at your table will be able to resist the allure of this fresh grilled salad.
Skewered Steak and Veggies
No need to cook your veggies separately. By cubing your steak, you can grill it alongside fresh zucchini slices and tangy red onion. Serve with a creamy tarragon sauce, and these steak and vegetable kabobs will quickly become the highlight of your barbecue. Add extra flavor by grilling a lemon wedge on each skewer, then squeeze over your kabobs before digging in.
Caprese Pasta and Steak
Bring a taste of summer cookouts to your kitchen with this easy steak and caprese recipe. Serve a skillet-cooked steak with rigatoni, pesto, tomatoes, and mozzarella for a fresh meal that will remind you of warm weather. When summer rolls around, try it with fresh garden tomatoes and basil.
Chile Flank Steak with Grilled-Corn Pico de Gallo
Thanks to brown sugar, honey, and chili powder, each bite of this grilled flank steak is the perfect mix of sweet and spicy. While it's roasting on the grill, make homemade pico de gallo with fresh grape tomatoes, cucumber slices, sweet corn, and avocado. You can add as much heat as you want to the pico by stirring in hot pepper sauce.
Spicy Beef and Noodle Salad
This noodle salad is hot, hot, hot! Use Asian chili sauce to make your bowl of flank steak, fresh cucumbers, and rice noodles sing. Top with thinly sliced carrots and a few sprigs of cilantro to make your bowl even more inviting.
Grilled Sirloin and Pepper Pasta Salad
Everything we love about summer cookouts comes together in one bowl, including pasta salad, juicy sirloin steak, and grilled peppers. Make the pasta salad with fresh asparagus while your grill preheats, then whisk together a quick dressing while your steak and peppers roast on the grill. To make this steak dinner even more flavorful, grill the asparagus instead of boiling it.
Steak with Fig Tapenade
Leave the compound butter for another night; this steak recipe will have you adding figs to your list of cookout essentials. Each steak gets coated in a zippy marinade made with soy sauce and malt vinegar, then meets its match after grilling in the form of a fig, shallot, and olive topping.
Fruit-and-Fire Flat Iron Steaks
Skip the potatoes tonight, and serve your grilled steak with fruit instead! You'll be sold on the idea of fruit on the grill once you taste the smoky and sweet flavors from grilled pineapple, nectarines, and plums. Prep the steak in the morning, let it marinate, then toss it onto the grill when you're ready to prepare dinner.
Grilled Steak and Bruschetta Salad
Our favorite appetizer and our favorite entrée are teaming up to make one delicious dinner. Instead of toasting them, add baguette slices to the grill for just a minute or two so they have a hint of smoky flavor. Serve with a quick arugula and roasted red pepper salad so your plate has a burst of freshness.
Chipotle Steak and Tomatoes
Instead of serving a juicy topping over your steak, serve each cut of meat over a blend of fresh avocado slices and tomatoes. Brush the dressing of chopped peppers, olive oil, and vinegar over your steak and veggies, and give your meal some sharpness right from the start by serving with raw red onion slices.
Greek Flat Iron Steaks
It's not just the feta cheese on top that makes us dream of Greece when we cut into these flat iron steaks, though it certainly helps. The combination of rosemary, lemon peel, fresh grape tomatoes, and green olives used to season and garnish this steak has us ready to pack our bags for the Mediterranean. Lucky for us, the trip from pantry to Grecian dinner menu takes only 25 minutes.
Balsamic-Glazed Flank Steak with Fall Fruit Salsa
You won't find any tomatoes or cilantro in this salsa topping—just juicy fall fruits like fresh-picked apples, pears, and dried cranberries. With a flavorful topping like this, all your steak needs is a few brushes of balsamic vinegar after it comes out of the broiler. This autumn dish was made with busy weeknights in mind and can go from fridge to table in just 20 minutes.
Steak with Nectarines
By now you know how well sweet, juicy fruits pair with grilled and seared steaks. But what if we added a few strips of crispy bacon, too? Not only is each plate in this 35-minute meal topped with grilled nectarine wedges, but it also gets a double-dose of meat thanks to grilled ribeye steak and a slice of extra-crunchy bacon.