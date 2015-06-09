Easy and Healthy Ground Beef Recipes
Eggplant-Beef Pasta Bake
This yummy make-ahead casserole is full of tomatoes, eggplant, and ground beef and topped with lots of gooey cheese. Best of all, you can freeze this dish for up to 4 months, so you'll always have a delicious and healthy dinner ready.
Grilled Herb Burgers
Mix ground beef with turkey for a leaner, delicious burger. A blend of freshly snipped herbs and garlic puts a fresh spin on this classic grilled hamburger recipe.
Moroccan Beef and Pumpkin Bake
Instead of your go-to casserole this week, take a walk on the exotic side with this healthy Moroccan-inspired dish. Pumpkin and a handful of spices add a just-sweet flavor to the beef, which is topped with a craveworthy cornbreadlike crust.
Beef Taco Pie
This easy Mexican casserole is just like eating a taco -- only you don't have to worry about the filling falling out! This yummy taco pie will definitely be a family favorite.
Pesto Burgers with Spaghetti Squash
Juicy pesto burgers rest on a bed of spaghetti squash for a delicious and healthy dinner recipe. Grilled peppers and onions give this dish an added burst of smoky flavor.
Chili Pasta Skillet
Grab your skillet! This so-easy recipe is going to be requested often. Ground beef, macaroni, tomato sauce, and red kidney beans are the perfect combination -- especially when topped with bubbling cheese.
Korean Beef Lettuce Wraps
Be careful -- these lettuce wraps are hot! Ground beef is seasoned with soy sauce, sriracha, and sesame oil for a spicy filling. If that's not enough heat, you can drizzle more sriracha on top alongside red sweet peppers and peanuts.
Cheeseburger Soup
It's hard to resist your favorite melty cheeseburger turned into a warming soup -- especially when it's good for you! Extra lean ground beef keeps this creamy soup lower in fat and calories, while a few big handfuls of spinach boost the vitamin A content.
Gnocchi and Meatball Bake
Forget spaghetti and meatballs -- have gnocchi and meatballs! Potato gnocchi provide a hearty base, while mouthwatering homemade meatballs add protein to this healthy casserole.
Spicy Sloppy Joes
It's easy to make sloppy joes a little lighter. Start with lean ground beef, and add flavor and nutrients with fresh veggies. Using salsa for the sauce slims down the calories and turns up the heat.
Meat Loaf
A juicy, warm meat loaf is comfort food at its finest. For a healthy meat loaf everyone will love, use fresh vegetables, a blend of sweet and savory sauces, and high-quality ground beef. We opted for a mixture of ground chuck and sirloin.
3 Must-Try Tips for Cooking Ground Beef
The first step of any ground beef recipe is cooking the meat well. It might seem simple, but with our tips, your ground beef will be even more delicious.
Beef and Black Bean Chili
This all-star chili contains a smoky secret: Cocoa powder adds richness and complements spicier flavors like cumin and paprika. A wholesome base of black beans and lean ground beef makes this chili recipe a guaranteed win at the dinner table.
Greek Feta Burgers
Lean ground beef and fresh vegetables will have you feeling good about indulging in a freshly cooked burger. Filled with feta cheese and smeared with a fresh cucumber sauce, these healthy burgers will be the star at your next cookout.
Spicy Buffalo Tacos
We have your new go-to taco recipe! Ground beef, kidney beans, and black beans ensure this entree is full of protein, while fresh poblano chile peppers add heat.
Beef and Vegetable Biscuit Bake
This healthy ground beef recipe is perfect for both veggie-lovers and meat-lovers. Packed with Brussels sprouts, carrots, and extra-lean ground beef and topped with warm biscuits, this easy recipe will please everyone at the table.
Choosing the Right Ground Beef
If you're trying to eat healthy, the ground beef section at your grocery store can seem like a danger zone. Use our video to find the right meat for your diet.
Spaghetti Squash with Chili
It's possible to beef up chili, and we did it. Tossing a classic, beefy chili over spaghetti squash makes this easy recipe twice as hearty and delicious.
Beef and Cabbage Wraps
If you're longing for the smoky flavors of a summer barbecue, try our easy one-dish wrap. Sweet corn, tangy ground beef, and crunchy coleslaw combine for a lighter take on barbecue.
Kansas City Steak Soup
We used ground sirloin, then blended Worcestershire and steak sauces into the broth to give this soup recipe the essence of a steak dinner. Frozen veggies add lots of nutrients and make it a snap to prepare.
Zucchini Noodle Lasagna
Say hello to layers of cheese and zucchini -- aka your new favorite dish. Our veggie-packed version of classic lasagna blends seasoned ground beef and melty mozzarella with portobello mushrooms and fennel for a truly great dinner idea.