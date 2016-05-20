Budget dinner price: $2.04 per serving

Since they’re often loaded with affordable rice, canned veggies, and ground meat, stuffed peppers are one of our top dinner ideas when we’re aiming to keep our wallets stuffed too. This recipe is a delightful example and is wildly flavorful thanks to Cuban elements like briny olives, nutty almonds, and sweet raisins. Yes, we know that combo might sound different from what you’d usually pair with beef and brown rice, but we bet you (and your dinner companions) will be blown away.