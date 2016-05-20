Healthy Dinner Recipes Under $3 Per Serving
Moroccan Chicken and Cauliflower Stew
Budget dinner price: $2.97 per serving
Choose your own adventure with this North African-inspired feast. The chicken, chickpea, and veggie stew can be made on the stove top in a Dutch oven, or you can hit fast-forward with a pressure cooker or go low and slow with a slow cooker. Using any of these ways, you’ll be treated to a healthy meal on a budget that’s low in calories, high in protein, and nicely spiced with cumin, ginger, cinnamon, and cayenne.
Vegetarian Hoppin' John
Budget dinner price: $2.34 per serving
This traditional Southern dish is said to bring good luck if you eat it on New Year’s Day. But we’re so wild about this cheap, healthy meal, we eat it all year. Instead of calling for bacon or ham, our vegetarian riff on this rice and black-eyed peas dish features several spices and heaps of veggies, including bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes, and frozen corn.
Turmeric-Ginger Marinated Chicken
Budget dinner price: $2.93 per serving
The spice—and the price—is right for this Indian-inspired cheap, healthy dinner idea. Serve the turmeric- and ginger-infused grilled chicken on a bed of basmati rice (included in the price estimate) to round out the meal. Save leftover sliced meat to tuck inside warm pita bread or a tortilla for a lunch wrap the next day.
Mini Meat Loaves, Green Beans, and Potatoes
Budget dinner price: $2.29 per serving
Meat loaf scores a top spot on the list of cheap, easy, healthy meals when you use lean ground beef and boost the filling factor with inexpensive spuds. And don’t you love the way sheet-pan dinners like this one require so little cleanup time? Cooking everything on one foil-lined pan speeds it.
Pesto-Prosciutto Flatbread
Budget dinner price: $1.70 per serving
You’d be hard-pressed to find a delivery pizza as inexpensive as this homemade healthy dinner recipe. Start with store-bought dough to make the Mediterranean meal doable, even on a weeknight. (Pro tip: Look for the dough in the refrigerated section of your supermarket or ask your local pizza shop if you can purchase an extra pound of their secret recipe!)
Chickpea Alfredo with Spring Veggies
Budget dinner price: $1.21 per serving
Noodle dishes are known to be easy on the wallet. Cashews? Not so much. Fortunately, a small handful of heart-healthy nuts can go a long way to add a rich flavor to cheap dinner ideas like this one. Whole wheat noodles help too.
Cilantro-Lime Pork
Budget dinner price: $1.70 per serving
Low in fat (6 grams per portion) yet high in protein (a strong 28 grams), this five-ingredient slow cooker pork recipe checks all the boxes. Healthy? Yes. Simple? Almost couldn't be easier. Affordable? Indeed—it’s one of the lowest-cost options in this collection of cheap, healthy dinners.
Noodle Bowl with Tofu and Poached Eggs
Budget dinner price: $2.84 per serving
Now here’s a vegetarian cheap, healthy meal with real staying power. With 24 grams of protein, plus plenty of hunger-taming broth and noodles, this soup will fill you up for hours. Meaty portobello mushrooms, tofu, and a poached egg join fresh veggies in this cozy, crowd-pleasing Asian noodle soup.
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
Budget dinner price: $1.82 per serving
Because it's breaded with whole wheat panko and baked instead of fried, this eggplant Parm is 600 calories slimmer than its classic Italian counterpart. Keep your nutrition streak going by grabbing a couple of zucchini at the store to spiralize, toss with the rest of the marinara, and serve under the baked eggplant. Voilà—a budget dinner recipe for four that tastes as incredible as its restaurant competition.
Skillet Lasagna
Budget dinner price: $2.57 per serving
A few decades ago, “stretch the meat” was the mantra for cutting costs at dinnertime. It’s still a great strategy for making cheap, healthy meals even more affordable. Here wide egg noodles, mushrooms, and a bit of cheese stretch 8 ounces of ground beef to five hearty servings. One bite will be all the proof you need that you can absolutely make satisfying suppers with only a bit of meat.
Veggie Tostadas with Cauliflower Mash
Budget dinner price: $2.48 per serving
Instead of refried beans, this flavorful Mexican entrée—ready in 30 minutes—uses a creamy cauliflower puree. If you’re hungry and have leftover chicken or shrimp, toss them on too. (Psst ... this dish can easily be cut in half for an easy, healthy dinner recipe for two on a budget.)
Chicken with Parmesan Noodles
Budget dinner price: $2.10 per serving
Just 20 minutes and $12.60 worth of groceries are all you need to pull off our chicken and pasta dinner for six. PS: To make your cheap, healthy dinner recipes keep on giving, never let any ingredients go to waste. Use any leftover pesto in these quick and easy pesto recipes.
Ham and Sweet Potato Mini Flatbreads
Budget dinner price: $1.78 per serving
Turn budget-friendly shaved cooked ham into something to savor by serving it on mashed sweet potatoes and topping it with cranberry sauce. This healthy dinner recipe on a budget offers a taste of Thanksgiving anytime of year. Not so into ham or craving even more holiday vibes? Try this with sliced smoked turkey instead.
White Bean Tuna Salad
Budget dinner price: $1.36 per serving
Your favorite Tuscan-inspired restaurant may not be the first place you’d head to get inspiration for healthy meals on the cheap. But the truth is that a lot of cuisine from this Italian region is quite humble and healthy. Tuscan cooks are fond of using cannellini beans. Here the beans partner with other great Mediterranean diet-friendly ingredients for a true-to-Italy dish that won’t break the bank or your nutrition goals.
Fish Tostadas with Chili-Lime Cream
Budget dinner price: $2.82 per serving
Whitefish is a great choice for healthy meals on a budget. The affordable and lean protein is mild enough to please even picky eaters. Enjoy it on these crowd-pleasing tostadas expertly seasoned with chili powder, garlic, and lime.
Bacon-and-Egg Rice Bowls
Budget dinner price: $1.49 per serving
On the hunt for healthy meals on a budget that work for dinner or brunch? Get cracking—eggs, that is. Here protein-rich, budget-friendly eggs pair with other refrigerator and pantry staples for a cheap and easy recipe that’s under 400 calories a serving. Save even more money when you substitute dried herbs you have on-hand for the fresh herbs.
Beef and Black Bean Chili
Budget dinner price: $1.36 per serving
Start planning your next chili night now. This slow cooker chili recipe can be prepped in 25 minutes. Stir everything together in the slow cooker and come home to a cheap, healthy dinner loaded with veggies and 8 grams of fiber.
Peanut Fettuccine with Roasted Cauliflower
Budget dinner price: $1.81 per serving
Sticking to healthy meals on a budget often means driving past your favorite take-out joints and heading home. With healthful restaurant remakes like this, you can enjoy dining-out flavor while saving money, sodium, and calories. If you’re ravenous, toss in some leftover or rotisserie chicken—as-is, this less-than-$2 meal has only 270 calories per serving, leaving plenty of wiggle room for add-ins.
Chili-Pasta Skillet
Budget dinner price: $1.61 per serving
Not only does this well-balanced pasta recipe ring in at under 300 calories per serving, but it also requires only 20 minutes of prep. Comforting chili flavors plus pasta and cheese make this meal a family favorite. Oh yes, and it all comes together in one pan. Win, win, win!
Fall Vegetable Fajitas
Budget dinner price: $1.25 per serving
Grilling vegetables brings out their natural sweetness; here they’re spiced and seasoned to star in our fajita recipe. Bonus: If you’re someone who grills no matter the season, this dish belongs in your regular rotation of healthy dinner recipes on a budget because you can find these veggies anytime of year.
Falafel and Vegetable Pitas
Budget dinner price: $1.53 per serving
Burger night just scored a healthy vegetarian upgrade. Here we blend fiber- and protein-rich chickpeas with warm spices, sear them to crisp perfection, then serve with crunchy, good-for-you veggies. Ready in less than 30 minutes and under $2 per serving, this dinner idea has a lot to love.
Spaghetti with Tomatoes and Shrimp
Budget dinner price: $2.58 per serving
Whole wheat noodles, no-salt-added canned tomatoes, and shrimp make this delicious meal surprisingly low-cal and nutritious. Use frozen shrimp instead of fresh to cut the cost of seafood. Just don’t skip the pinch of crushed red pepper flakes—they’re what give this healthy meal on a budget just enough kick.
Vegetarian Gumbo
Budget dinner price: $1.50 per serving
How many cheap, healthy meals can you make without chopping anything? Not many, but here’s one. It’s a no-knife-needed, “dump and done" slow cooker recipe for when you have no more than 10 minutes of hands-on prep time to spare.
Mexican Meatball Stew
Budget dinner price: $2.05 per serving
This slow cooker dump dinner might be the easiest of all: It requires no chopping and no measuring. How easy is that? Six ingredients, 10 minutes prep time, and great flavor combine to make this a go-to cheap, healthy dinner idea for any night of the week.
Cuban-Style Stuffed Poblanos
Budget dinner price: $2.04 per serving
Since they’re often loaded with affordable rice, canned veggies, and ground meat, stuffed peppers are one of our top dinner ideas when we’re aiming to keep our wallets stuffed too. This recipe is a delightful example and is wildly flavorful thanks to Cuban elements like briny olives, nutty almonds, and sweet raisins. Yes, we know that combo might sound different from what you’d usually pair with beef and brown rice, but we bet you (and your dinner companions) will be blown away.
Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Dinner Salad
Budget dinner price: $2.57 per serving
Cheap, easy, healthy dinners don’t get fresher or more flavorful than this. The 20-minute recipe features favorites from the Mediterranean diet, including chicken, feta cheese, olives, and tomatoes for a meal brimming with flavor.
Gnocchi, Sweet Corn, and Arugula in Cream Sauce
Budget dinner price: $2.24 per serving
We’ll never say no to pasta dinners, but sometimes, we’re more in the mood for spuds. On those nights, we turn to gnocchi, a traditional potato-based Italian dumpling. In this healthy dinner, it joins sweet corn, arugula, and a plethora of seasonings to make one delicious dinner that you'd never guess is budget-friendly. The veggies amp up the nutrients too.
Cucumber-Chicken Pita Sandwiches
Budget dinner price: $2.58 per serving
You need not choose between a fast dinner and a cheap, healthy recipe. This 15-minute, no-cook meal proves all those concepts can coexist. Pile a pita full of leftover or precooked chicken (we tallied the cost using those deli strips next to the sandwich meat you can buy), sliced veggies, and a speedy DIY tzatziki sauce and you have a Mediterranean sandwich that will keep your kitchen and your budget cool.
Farfalle with Mushrooms and Spinach
Budget dinner price: $1.48 per serving
Two pans and 20 minutes later, a serving of this recipe fulfills 20 percent of your daily iron requirement. It’s a great choice when you’re looking for low-sodium recipes too. It makes four side-dish servings, or double each portion for an easy, healthy dinner recipe for two on a budget that rings in just under our main-dish limit at $2.96.