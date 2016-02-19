Low-Sugar Desserts
Roasted Cherry-Almond Milk Pops
We know what you're thinking: These ice pops are way too pretty to eat. But the second you have a taste, you'll totally change your mind.
Grams of Sugar: 7
Reduced-Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookies
Are you ever going to pass up a chocolate chip cookie? Probably not. And thanks to the low sugar content, you don't have to feel guilty at all.
Grams of Sugar: 5
Banana Ice Cream
Creamy, healthy ice cream is just a blender and three ingredients away. Bananas, coconut milk, and vanilla combine for a no-guilt frozen treat.
Grams of Sugar: 10
Dessert Pizza with Banana Ice Cream
Take that banana ice cream and smother it over a cocoa-cereal crust. Top with your favorite fruits for a stunning dessert pizza. Eat it before it melts!
Grams of Sugar: 9
Key Lime Cheesecake Bars
The secret to our zesty cheesecake filling? Cream cheese, lime gelatin, and whipped topping! Pour the ultra-smooth fluff over our easy graham cracker crust, then garnish with lime slices for lip-puckering appeal.
Grams of Sugar: 4
Strawberry-Banana Donuts
Donuts? In a collection of lower-sugar desserts?? You bet. The sweetness comes from fruit and low-fat yogurt, which keep the sugar to a minimum. Baking instead of frying reins in calories and fat.
Grams of Sugar: 9
Frozen Yogurt Bark
Does colorful mean healthy? Not necessarily, but we're starting to notice a trend. This pretty treat is made from Greek yogurt, honey, vanilla, plus whatever you fill and top it with (fruit, cocont, cacoa nibs -- up to you!).
Grams of Sugar: 6
Coconut Stracciatella Ice Cream
Chocolate chip ice cream that's healthy? Count us in. This creamy treat is made from unsweetened coconut milk and dark chocolate.
Grams of Sugar: 8
Apple and Cream Cheese Galette
This sweet-and-savory pastry gets its savory flavor from cream cheese and its sweetness from apples and honey (not unnecessary sugars!).
Grams of Sugar: 4
No-Bake Apricot-Almond Balls
Show up rice crispy treats with our fabulous ginger-apricot balls. Creamy peanut butter and a spoonful of honey hold the almond-cereal mixture together, while a rich drizzle of dark chocolate tops it all off.
Grams of Sugar: 5
Chocolate-Cherry Biscotti
One bite of this tart cherry-chocolate biscotti will have you dreaming of cozy cafes in Italy. Dunk the charming cookies in a steamy cup of joe for the ultimate morning goodie.
Grams of Sugar: 4
Apple-Maple Snack Cake
Instead of a blondie, try this spiced dessert that boasts apple chunks and sliced almonds.
Grams of Sugar: 9
Pineapple, Mint, and Coconut Water Pops
These frozen pops are perfect for when you're in the mood for something sweet but refreshing. Fresh pineapple* and mint leaves give the treats their flavor.
*Fresh pineapple is important, as the canned stuff has tons of unnecessary sugars.
Grams of Sugar: 8
Apple Cider Buttons
Nothing's better than a fresh batch of sugar cookies -- until now. We make over the classic cookie by stirring instant hot apple cider mix into the batter. The enticing, homey aroma will be drawing in takers in no time.
Grams of Sugar: 3
Mocha Cream Shake
Coffee and chocolate go together like peanut butter and jelly. Enjoy the unbeatable besties shake-style by blending them with low-fat froyo and a few scoops of ice. Grated dark chocolate makes an indulgent garnish.
Grams of Sugar: 1
Cornmeal Sandies
Sweet and snappy, these crisp cornmeal cookies have just enough zip, thanks to equal parts orange and lemon peel. Roll them in sugar for a shimmery finish, or skip the shimmer to reduce sugar more.
Grams of Sugar: 3
Pressnitz (Walnut Crescents)
Inspired by the bakeries of Italy, these golden little crescents are baked with creamy ricotta then stuffed with walnuts, dreamy orange marmalade, and fresh citrus peel.
Grams of Sugar: 5
Easy Spiced Pastries
Packaged piecrust, butter, brown sugar, and pumpkin spice are all you need to make these addictive bite-size pastries. Use a pizza cutter to cut the dressed-up dough into perfect little squares.
Grams of Sugar: 1