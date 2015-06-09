Healthy Chocolate Desserts
Black Tie Cake
This strawberry-studded cake is elegant enough for any black-and-white affair. Use light cream cheese and fat-free milk to help make its fluffly white chocolate frosting, then add a drizzle of leftover dark chocolate for a sophisticated finish.
Maple-Bourbon Chocolate Tiramisu with Pecans
Treat your taste buds to a luscious Italian treat: tiramisu. Our healthy version of the dessert features all your favorite flavors -- espresso, bourbon, and chocolate -- but with fewer calories! Top with toasty pecans and dark chocolate curls.
Silky Chocolate Pie
You'll love every spoonful of this smooth chocolate pie. Plain fat-free Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese keep it low-cal, while a crumbly graham cracker crust and chocolate curls make it extra-indulgent.
Bourbon-Brownie Petit Fours
These sweet little morsels require a little boozy baking. Add a splash of bourbon to the batter for a heartwarming touch, then dress the 160-calorie treats in our homemade glaze. A squeeze of frosting adds adorable bakery appeal.
Totally Gourmet Chocolate Ganache in 3 Steps
Upgrade your dessert to chocolate-loaded status with our easy ganache recipe. Use it to complete a pan of low-calorie brownies, or drizzle the ganache on fruit.
Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites
Intense chocolate drizzled over bananas makes a comforting, refreshing combo that satisfies your sweet craving. These keep well in the freezer for up to three days.
Banana Chocolate Chip Bars
In need of a pick-me-up? Packaged peanut butter cookie dough, potassium-rich bananas, and caffeine-containing chocolate chips make a scrumptious and satisfying treat.
Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies
These are made with cocoa, loaded with chocolate chunks, and then dipped in nothing but chocolate. We don't think a more chocolaty cookie recipe could exist -- especially one that's low in calories and sodium.
Chocolate Cookie Treats
These easy goodies feature a chocolate drizzle -- a double dose of chocolate in every bite! Make the drizzle for another cookie recipe if you like, or lay it over fresh fruit for a fun treat.
Mocha Custards
If you like to finish your meal with a cup of coffee, you're going to love these Mocha Custards. They're easy to prepare and can be chilled until you're ready to serve.
Dark Chocolate Mint Bites
Creamy peppermint filling will melt in your mouth and refresh the palate. The soft mint topping finishes off a crunchy chocolate crust.
Cherry-Almond Chocolate Desserts
Chocolate pudding anchors this quick-fix chocolate dessert. Top the sweet stuff with cubed ladyfingers, tart red cherries, and sliced almonds for a fabulous finish.
Dark Chocolate Sherbet
A batch of this Dark Chocolate Sherbet will feed a party or keep you stocked in treats. And with just 151 calories per serving, it proves that you don't have to give up chocolate on a heart-healthy diet.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Are cookies your thing? Then reach for this one. Chunky chocolate and oats make for a filling, satisfying cookie recipe. The secret ingredient (tofu) boosts the nutritional value without slighting taste.
Chocolate Ricotta Mousse
Dark chocolate flavors this rich, silky mousse that will thrill your taste buds with just 153 calories per serving. It's softer than sherbet, lighter than pudding, and refreshingly cool.
Zucchini-Banana Squares
Sneak a few veggies into your chocolate dessert by baking some scrumptious chocolate-zucchini bars. Basic ingredients and a few hidden goodies (there's a banana in the batch) make it a good-for-you treat.
Spiced Apricots in Dark Chocolate
These spicy, chewy, chocolaty apricots are a dessert that can be enjoyed anytime during the day. Prepare, pack, and indulge without the guilt when your chocolate craving hits.
Coconut-Mocha Poached Pears
Pears are an elegant end to any meal. Poaching them in this rich coconut-and-chocolate mixture will have your guests ready to skip the meal and go straight for dessert.
Dark Chocolate Dipped Apples
Coat crisp apples with dark chocolate, chopped nuts, and cranberries for a heart-healthy take on a traditional treat.