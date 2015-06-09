Healthy Chocolate Desserts

Updated January 08, 2021
Whether your vice is chocolate cookies or chocolate ice cream, it's OK to indulge your post-lunch chocolate craving. Just be sure to have a healthy chocolate dessert in your arsenal so you don't make a trip to the vending machine. Our luscious, chocolaty, and healthy desserts have your back.
Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Black Tie Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This strawberry-studded cake is elegant enough for any black-and-white affair. Use light cream cheese and fat-free milk to help make its fluffly white chocolate frosting, then add a drizzle of leftover dark chocolate for a sophisticated finish.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Maple-Bourbon Chocolate Tiramisu with Pecans

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Treat your taste buds to a luscious Italian treat: tiramisu. Our healthy version of the dessert features all your favorite flavors -- espresso, bourbon, and chocolate -- but with fewer calories! Top with toasty pecans and dark chocolate curls.

3 of 19

Silky Chocolate Pie

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

You'll love every spoonful of this smooth chocolate pie. Plain fat-free Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese keep it low-cal, while a crumbly graham cracker crust and chocolate curls make it extra-indulgent.

Advertisement

4 of 19

Bourbon-Brownie Petit Fours

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These sweet little morsels require a little boozy baking. Add a splash of bourbon to the batter for a heartwarming touch, then dress the 160-calorie treats in our homemade glaze. A squeeze of frosting adds adorable bakery appeal.

5 of 19

Totally Gourmet Chocolate Ganache in 3 Steps

Upgrade your dessert to chocolate-loaded status with our easy ganache recipe. Use it to complete a pan of low-calorie brownies, or drizzle the ganache on fruit.

6 of 19

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Intense chocolate drizzled over bananas makes a comforting, refreshing combo that satisfies your sweet craving. These keep well in the freezer for up to three days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Banana Chocolate Chip Bars

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

In need of a pick-me-up? Packaged peanut butter cookie dough, potassium-rich bananas, and caffeine-containing chocolate chips make a scrumptious and satisfying treat.

8 of 19

Ultimate Chocolate-Dipped Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These are made with cocoa, loaded with chocolate chunks, and then dipped in nothing but chocolate. We don't think a more chocolaty cookie recipe could exist -- especially one that's low in calories and sodium.

9 of 19

Chocolate Cookie Treats

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These easy goodies feature a chocolate drizzle -- a double dose of chocolate in every bite! Make the drizzle for another cookie recipe if you like, or lay it over fresh fruit for a fun treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Mocha Custards

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you like to finish your meal with a cup of coffee, you're going to love these Mocha Custards. They're easy to prepare and can be chilled until you're ready to serve.

11 of 19

Dark Chocolate Mint Bites

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Creamy peppermint filling will melt in your mouth and refresh the palate. The soft mint topping finishes off a crunchy chocolate crust.

12 of 19

Cherry-Almond Chocolate Desserts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chocolate pudding anchors this quick-fix chocolate dessert. Top the sweet stuff with cubed ladyfingers, tart red cherries, and sliced almonds for a fabulous finish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

Dark Chocolate Sherbet

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A batch of this Dark Chocolate Sherbet will feed a party or keep you stocked in treats. And with just 151 calories per serving, it proves that you don't have to give up chocolate on a heart-healthy diet.

14 of 19

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Are cookies your thing? Then reach for this one. Chunky chocolate and oats make for a filling, satisfying cookie recipe. The secret ingredient (tofu) boosts the nutritional value without slighting taste.

15 of 19

Chocolate Ricotta Mousse

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Dark chocolate flavors this rich, silky mousse that will thrill your taste buds with just 153 calories per serving. It's softer than sherbet, lighter than pudding, and refreshingly cool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Zucchini-Banana Squares

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Sneak a few veggies into your chocolate dessert by baking some scrumptious chocolate-zucchini bars. Basic ingredients and a few hidden goodies (there's a banana in the batch) make it a good-for-you treat.

17 of 19

Spiced Apricots in Dark Chocolate

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These spicy, chewy, chocolaty apricots are a dessert that can be enjoyed anytime during the day. Prepare, pack, and indulge without the guilt when your chocolate craving hits.

18 of 19

Coconut-Mocha Poached Pears

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Pears are an elegant end to any meal. Poaching them in this rich coconut-and-chocolate mixture will have your guests ready to skip the meal and go straight for dessert.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Dark Chocolate Dipped Apples

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Coat crisp apples with dark chocolate, chopped nuts, and cranberries for a heart-healthy take on a traditional treat.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next