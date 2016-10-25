Healthy Pumpkin Desserts

October 25, 2016
Pumpkin is a jack of all trades. Pumpkin recipes like brownies, cakes, and truffles have unrivaled fall flavor. But pumpkin also gives typically indulgent desserts a good-for-you boost. We've got pumpkin bars, cheesecakes, and more -- you don't want to miss out on these almost-too-good-to-be-healthy pumpkin desserts!
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Flaxseed meal, agave, and canola oil lighten up the richness of these cupcakes, plus they lend nutrients that regular cupcakes lack.

Pumpkin-Raisin Doodles

We love our oatmeal-raisin cookies, but sometimes you have to mix up the contents of your cookie jar. These pumpkin cookies have fall written all over them, and a generous sprinkling of raisins makes them both healthier and tastier.

Pumpkin Coffee Break Cake

Sure, coffee cake usually belongs at brunch, but a cake this good shouldn't be limited to just one meal. Topped with chopped pecans and a rich orange glaze, this pumpkin cake recipe makes a tasty finish to any autumn meal.

Whole Wheat Pumpkin Bread

If you're not a fan of the ultra-sweet, snack on traditional pumpkin bread made a little healthier by subbing in low-fat yogurt and whole wheat flour. Each slice is so good, it definitely qualifies as a special treat.

Toffee Pumpkin Snack Cake

Pumpkin isn't the only healthy ingredient hiding away in this snack cake -- we also added flax seeds and a mix of buckwheat and spelt flour. This cake isn't all healthy, though; toffee pieces and a cream cheese icing on top make it decadent enough for dessert.

Pumpkin-Flaxseed Donuts

Donuts aren't just for breakfast anymore. These mini donuts get a healthy boost from flaxseed, whole wheat flour, and yogurt, plus a dessert-worthy coating of sugar and pumpkin pie spice.

Pumpkin-Pomegranate Cheesecake

The pumpkin flavor -- with a hint of orange -- tastes so indulgent that you’d never guess this is a "skinny" cheesecake. The pomegranate topping complements the creamy cake beautifully.

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Cheesecake Bites

These adorable cheesecake bites will be a great addition to your holiday buffet. You'll have to tell your guests that these caramel-y, pumpkin-y treats are actually low-cal -- otherwise they'd never know!

Marbled Chocolate-Pumpkin Brownies

Pumpkin and chocolate are a match made in fall-food heaven. Plus, the addition of pumpkin means each bite has less brownie. Basically, you're cutting back on the unhealthiness while adding flavor to the treat.

Frosted Pumpkin Bread

This moist pumpkin bread (that's smothered in a chocolate-coffee glaze!) has fewer calories than most -- but we promise it's just as delicious! To add a little more nutrients, swap in some whole wheat flour for part of the all-purpose flour.

Pumpkin-Almond Macarons

Have one and it's only 65 calories -- or have three and that's still under 200!

Sour Cream Pumpkin Bars

These moist bars (thanks, canned pumpkin!) use part all-purpose flour and part whole wheat flour, with the bar coming in at only 130 calories.

Pumpkin-Spiced Gingersnap Truffles

The whipped-cream base flavored with chocolate, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla makes this truffle recipe unexpectedly low-cal. Rolling the treat in crushed gingersnap cookies gives it that extra boost of deliciousness.

Blueberry-Pumpkin Muffins

Credit: Blaine Moats
Blueberry and pumpkin mean this muffin is basically a fruit and a veggie combined. OK, not quite, but fresh blueberries and canned pumpkin do add nutrients that many muffins lack.

Pumpkin Fudge

Pumpkin, cinnamon candy, and marshmallow creme unite to make this indulgent-tasting fudge. It's only 68 cals per square, so go ahead, have another.

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

This being the third cheesecake recipe, we’re noticing a theme here: Pumpkin plus cheesecake equals healthy and delicious! This recipe features reduced-fat and fat-free cream cheese, plus the option to use a sugar substitute.

Gluten-Free Pumpkin-Walnut Streusel Muffins

Credit: Jason Donnelly
Oats, flaxseed, brown rice flour -- these muffins are packed with nutrient-filled ingredients. Oh yeah, and thanks to the pumpkin pie spice, they're packed with fall flavor, too.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars

Good-for-you ingredients like whole wheat flour, nuts, and fat-free milk make these classic bars a guilt-free fall treat!

Baked Pumpkin Pudding

Pumpkin plus pudding? The name rolls off the tongue like the delicious combo it is. And at only 148 calories, this light and silky treat is totally guilt-free.

Pumpkin Pancakes

Sure, pancakes are technically breakfast, but these are so good we want to make them for dessert! Again, canned pumpkin as the base means they're super moist but with less unnecessary dairy or fats.

