Healthy Peach Desserts to Savor All Summer
Peach and Blueberry Slab Pie
When you put fresh fruit in the starring role of your peach dessert recipe, you can make this dessert without much added sugar. We sprinkled this pie with a light dusting of turbinado sugar for sparkly presentation and let the naturally sweet peaches shine.
Blueberry-Peach Gratin
Break out the crème brûlée dishes—it's gratin time! Spoon antioxidant-rich blueberries and vitamin-packed peaches over crushed gingersnaps, then top with creamy Greek yogurt blended with honey and lime juice for a healthy dessert recipe.
Raspberry-Peach Clafouti
Get fancy with a fluffy French dessert: clafouti. Featuring fiber-filled raspberries and sunny peach slices, this creamy baked treat is ooh-la-la, indeed. The balance of fresh fruit with the indulgent cream creates a healthier peach dessert under 200 calories.
Peach Frozen Yogurt
Every spoonful of this peachy-keen dessert is brimming with naturally sweet peaches and lip-smacking lemon. Use Greek yogurt instead of regular to add an extra kick of protein to this healthy peach recipe that will leave you feeling fuller longer.
Roasted Stone Fruit
Fresh peaches are delicious all on their own, so you don't have to do much to make them into a tantalizing peach dessert. Roasting fruit, like a batch of peaches, causes their natural sugars to turn into a rich, caramely syrup that's perfect for dessert. And this healthy peach recipe is almost all fruit—rather than adding sugar, all you need to add before roasting is a brush of butter, lemon juice, and maple syrup.
Stove-Top Peach-Blackberry Crisp
Many peach crisp recipes are weighed down with a lot of extra butter, sugar, and flour. But this easy peach dessert keeps the focus on the fruit (specifically fresh peaches and blackberries). All you need to make this crisp shine is a simple topping with pecans, oats, shredded coconut, and a pinch of cinnamon.
Plank-Smoked Peaches and Goat Cheese
Dessert on the grill? Oh, yes! Smoke fresh slices of vitamin-packed peaches on a plank, drape in golden honey, then serve atop tangy goat cheese for a savory-sweet summer treat. This easy peach dessert will be especially popular among those who don't have an ultrasweet tooth.
Grilled Peach Frappe
Grilled peaches make a stunning appearance in these icy-cool frappes featuring sun-kissed citrus, vanilla, and a swig of Southern Comfort. Enjoy the juicy summer fruit in this slushy 150-calorie cocktail. This easy dessert makes a tasty, boozy alternative to a scoop of ice cream or an ice pop.
Grilled Fruit Kabobs
When you're craving peach desserts, don't overlook other fruits! These yummy grilled fruit kabobs stack up slices of pineapple, peaches, and bananas to make a sweet, smoky grilled dessert. Serve this summery dessert recipe with a yogurt, lime, and cinnamon sauce for dipping.
Peach-Blueberry Parfaits
Our protein-filled parfaits start with a carton of fat-free vanilla yogurt and end with a crunchy-smooth slew of multigrain cereal, ripe peaches, and fresh blueberries. Add a dash of cinnamon to heighten the flavor and give this summery peach dessert a hint of fall spice.
Grilled Tomato and Stone Fruit Salsa
This colorful salsa recipe calls for only fresh ingredients—peaches, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and oranges. Grilling peaches brings out their naturally sweet flavors without having to add any extra sugar. Serve with cinnamon-sugar chips for a dunkable dessert idea.
Stove-Top Peach-Raspberry Cobbler
You can't go wrong with fruity peach cobbler! This 20-minute recipe pairs sunny peaches with fresh raspberries, making a warm and bubbly base for fresh-from-the-oven puff-pastry twists. Top the low-cal, low-fat treat with a scoop of frozen yogurt for an indulgent dessert.
Ginger-Peach Freeze
A pinch of ginger perks up this chilly peach dessert made with just four additional simple ingredients: sugar, water, lemon juice, and peach slices. And since this peach dessert is so simple, the fresh fruit flavors really come through. Make this frozen dessert your go-to summer cooldown.
Blueberry-Peach Focaccia
A focaccia recipe as dessert? Why not! Vitamin-packed peaches and antioxidant-rich blueberries top the treat, while vanilla-infused olive oil and sea salt provide a coastal finish. If you want to give this peach recipe even more freshness, add a couple of sprigs of basil on top.
Old-Fashioned Peach Cobbler
Cinnamon-sugar-sprinkled peaches make a mouthwatering filling for this classy peach cobbler. Use whole grains to make this a healthier peach dessert recipe and whole wheat flour to add fiber to the biscuit topper.
Sweet Basil Peaches
Fresh-from-the-garden basil adds a fragrant twist to Riesling-soaked peaches. No need to add any extra sugar! Indulge in a bowl of this intoxicating peach dessert for only 73 calories.