Fresh peaches are delicious all on their own, so you don't have to do much to make them into a tantalizing peach dessert. Roasting fruit, like a batch of peaches, causes their natural sugars to turn into a rich, caramely syrup that's perfect for dessert. And this healthy peach recipe is almost all fruit—rather than adding sugar, all you need to add before roasting is a brush of butter, lemon juice, and maple syrup.