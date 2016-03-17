Healthy Dessert Recipes
Chocolate-Cashew Truffles
Healthy desserts don't get much easier than this. These five-ingredient bites are made with dark chocoalte, cream, and protein-packed cashews. You can enjoy two truffles for under 100 calories!
Key Lime Pie
Enjoy a light, tangy taste of spring any time you make this healthy pie recipe. The salty sweet crust makes a perfect base for the creamy filling. Garnish with gorgeous lime slices and/or more whipped topping -- because dessert.
Fruity Oatmeal Cookies
Whether you prefer them chewy or cakey, these trail-worthy desserts are sure to cover your cookie cravings -- and in a healthy way, thanks to rolled oats, walnuts, and dried fruit.
Rosemary and Lemon Cornmeal Doughnuts
Chocolate and vanilla are so yesterday morning. Fill up on a doughnut (or three) that's baked with far more flavor and far fewer calories: fresh rosemary, low-fat yogurt, and whole wheat flour.
Dressed-Up Desserts
Check out these easy tricks to take your dessert recipes from everyday to party-worthy!
Dark Chocolate Fondue with Fruit Kabobs
A healthy and low-maintenance dessert? We're so in! Toss three ingredients into your slow cooker -- strong coffee, light whipped dessert topping, and dark chocolate -- then dip and dunk away.
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting
Reduced fat-free cream cheese makes these lush pumpkin cupcakes worth every bite. Bonus: They're baked with flaxseed -- an outstanding source of fiber and protein.
Apple Topper 5 Ways
You know what they say: An apple a day keeps the doctor away. Here are 5 ways to snack with the sweet and healthy fruit!
Granola Cups
Bust out the muffin tin and get ready for a treat worth toasting. We're talking flaxseed meal, cranberries, almonds, and sunflower seeds! Top the freezer-friendly snacks with a spoonful of plain yogurt.
Chocolate-Raspberry Truffles
There's no skimping in this chocolate- and cream-based dessert -- it's all about portion size. One creamy raspberry liqueur-spiked truffle makes for a rich and satisfying sweet.
Sweet Yogurt Fruit Dip
Marshmallow fluff? Not this time. Opt for a carton of low-fat Greek yogurt for a healthier, creamier fruit dip.
Almond-Tangerine Panna Cotta
A luscious, silky-smooth panna cotta with a tangy citrus and cherry topper makes a stunning dessert. Be sure to plan ahead -- this elegant sweet needs plenty of chilling time to set up.
Dark Chocolate-Mint Bites
The crumbly crust that forms the base of these scrumptious squares contrasts with the smooth layers of chocolate and mint for an unbeatable dessert.
Tiramisu Bites
What's better than the combination of coffee and chocolate? A 63-calorie dessert with coffee and chocolate flavors! Pipe the topping through a star tip to give these one-bite delights a beautiful look.
Chocolate Cookie Crisps with Coconut Cream
Coconut-lovers will flip for these slice-and-bake cookies! Coconut extract in the dough and a topping of toasted coconut offer maximum coconut flavor that is deliciously balanced with chocolate and espresso.
Perfect Slice-and-Bake Cookies
Watch our secrets to success for making perfectly round slice-and-bake cookies.
Bananas Foster Mini Pies
Use up that one last banana sitting on your counter in the bourbon-infused banana filling of these hand pies. You get a whole pie to yourself -- made in miniature!
Maple, Apple & Date Fruit Crisp
Loaded with fall harvest favorites -- apples, dates, and maple -- this warm and comforting dessert offers 5 grams of fiber while satisfying the sweet tooth.
Chocolate-Coconut Pudding
This rich and creamy treat with a hint of coconut is a chocolate-lover's dream. A garnish of toasted coconut adds a bit of crunch to the silky pudding.
Spiced Zinfandel Granita with Grapes & Cream
This extraordinary granita is a staff favorite. The depth of flavor from citrus, cinnamon, and a full-bodied red wine blew us away and is sure to impress anyone you share with, too.
Carrot-Raisin Cookies
These less-than-100-calorie cookies are reminiscent of carrot cake. Chock-full of carrots, raisins, and walnuts, the cookies are loaded with vitamins, too.
Apple-Date Cake
If you've ever thought coffee cake was sweet enough to be served as dessert, this apple-studded cake proves it. A cinnamon-pecan topping is the "icing" on the cake of this fall-inspired dessert.
Ginger & Mint Lime Floats
This cool, refreshing drink gets incredible flavor from a homemade ginger syrup. The syrup can be made up to a week in advance, allowing you to whip up this treat in a jiffy.
Almond-Chocolate-Cherry Cookies
Chocolate dough with cherry and almond mix-ins will satisfy any dessert craving. A generous drizzle of sweet glaze takes these cookies to new chocolate heights.
DIY Baked Doughnuts
An all-star cast of low-cal ingredients make these DIY doughnuts a hit. Plus, they're easy to make. Simple and healthy? Sweet.
Chocolate-Date Truffles with Walnuts
Medjool dates are so naturally sweet that this five-ingredient dessert doesn't even need sugar. Bonus: The dates are also high in fiber, so each one of these truffles has a gram of fiber!
Oatmeal-Banana Bread Pudding
This yummy twist on bread pudding packs a protein punch. It’s filling enough to be served with a cup of coffee at a Sunday brunch buffet.
Lemon Crepes
These citrus and berry crepes are so deliciously sweet and delicate that we categorized them as dessert, but they also make a fantastic breakfast recipe.
Upside-Down Pineapple-Ginger Carrot Cake
This easy-to-make cake combines the tantalizing flavors of ginger and pineapple with the traditional spice flavors of carrot cake to make a one-of-a-kind dessert.
Red Velvet Cake Roll
This impressive cake roll uses powdered sugar for a pretty, fat-free garnish. For more intense chocolate flavor, cocoa powder could also be used as the garnish.