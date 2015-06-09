Healthy Cake Recipes

Eating healthy doesn't mean skipping out on sweets. We offer a fabulous batch of healthy cake recipes, from lush red velvet cake to refreshing lemon cupcakes. Every dessert recipe has fewer than 250 calories and 8 grams of fat per serving -- so you can have your cake and eat it, too!
Banana Split Cake Roll

A new twist on a classic soda shoppe treat, this beautiful banana split cake features your favorite nostalgic flavors rolled into one: fluffy banana cake, lush strawberry filling, low-sugar chocolate, and cherries on top!

Spiced Molasses Cupcakes with Marshmallow Cream Cheese Frosting

Substituting reduced-fat ingredients for part of the butter in this cupcake recipe delivers an indulgent dessert with less fat. A final squeeze of ultracreamy marshmallow frosting gives the cupcakes sweet bakery appeal.

Lemon-Poppy Seed Angel Cake

Craving a tart, lip-smacking treat? Fresh lemon peel brightens this light angel food cake, from batter to glaze to garnish. Even with these yummy additions, this cake recipe is low in fat with only 1 gram per slice.

Make Perfect Angel Food Cake

When it comes to airy angel food cake, it's all about beating the egg whites to perfection. We'll show you how to get the delicate mixture with our simple tips and tricks!

Vanilla Tres Leches Cake

Tres leches is a traditional Mexican cake that's soaked in three kinds of milk and cream. This healthier version of the lush dessert calls for fat-free ingredients to cut down on calories.

Black Tie Cake

We've got eyes for chocolate, and this cloudlike mousse cake recipe has it written all over. Garnish with chocolate-covered strawberries to add a pop of color to the glamorous black-and-white dessert.

Cherry-Smothered White Chocolate Pound Cake

White chocolate pound cake draped in brandy-spiked cherry compote offers an elegant finish to any dinner party. The naturally sweet cherry-orange compote supplies a sweet-tart flavor boost, plus healthful vitamins and minerals.

Upside-Down Pineapple-Ginger Carrot Cake

Classic carrot cake gets a sunny face-lift when topped with fresh pineapple slices. Every forkful of the fruity cake recipe offers a taste of the islands and nutritional benefits from whole wheat flour, carrots, and fat-free dairy.

Fresh Rosemary and Lemon Cupcakes

Freshen up your dessert tray with a shimmery batch of lemon-glazed cupcakes. Our glaze recipe offers a fat-free alternative to frosting. The light, lemony goodies are baked with rosemary for a sweet, floral twist.

Red Velvet Cake Roll

Dramatic red velvet cake makes a stylish, low-calorie comeback in this healthy cake roll. Simply smear a thin layer of cake with light whipped topping, roll up, and cover in a scrumptious powdered sugar coating.

Lavender-Honey Cupcakes

A helping of honey gives these mascarpone-sporting cupcakes their sticky-sweet appeal, while a sprinkling of lavender in the batter adds enticing, flowery fragrance to these perfectly portioned desserts.

