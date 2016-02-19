Apple Recipes and How-To Tips

More than 2,500 varieties of apples are grown in the United States, each with its own unique flavor and best uses. Here's a breakdown of some the most popular varieties:

1. Variety: Golden Delicious

About: Not related to Red Delicious. Pale yellow skin signals best quality.

Taste & Texture: Sweet flavor with firm, crisp, and juicy flesh with tender skin.

Best Uses: All-purpose apple that's good raw or baked. Cut flesh doesn't brown fast.

2. Variety: Rome

About: Also known as Rome Beauty, it originated in Rome Township, Ohio.

Taste & Texture: Crisp, firm, and mildly tart but can turn bland and mealy with storage.

Best Uses: Best baked or sautéed. Holds it shape well when cooked.

3. Variety: Fuji

About: Retains quality in room-temperature storage, so perfect in fruit bowls. Fuji ranked highest in phenolics among 13 top varieties.

Taste & Texture: Crisp and juicy with a mild, sweet flavor.

Best Uses: Eat fresh or use for homemade applesauce.

4. Variety: Red Delicious

About: Top-produced apple in United States, although declining in recent years.

Taste & Texture: Juicy, somewhat tart flesh with a tough skin.

Best Uses: Eat fresh or in salad. Breaks down and loses flavor when cooked.

5. Variety: Pink Lady

About: Pink Lady is trademarked name for high-quality Cripps Pink apples.

Taste & Texture: Sweet-tart flavor with firm, crisp flesh.

Best Uses: Great fresh as well as for cooking and baking.

6. Variety: Granny Smith

About: Originally grown in Australia but now widely grown in United States.

Taste & Texture: Crisp and tart. Paler skin with warm cast tends to signal sweeter picks.

Best Uses: All-purpose apple. Especially popular for applesauce and juice.

7. Variety: Empire

About: Is a cross between Red Delicious and McIntosh.

Taste & Texture: Very crisp and juicy with a sweet-tart flavor.

Best Uses: Eat fresh or use in cider. Loses its texture in pie and applesauce.

Did you know? "Only 7 percent of fresh apples we eat are imported," says federal agricultural economist Agnes Perez. If you buy a U.S.-grown apple in winter, it's likely stored from the fall harvest.