Five Ways to Lighten Desserts
Add Fiber
Leave the peel on fruits such as apples and pears for pies and tarts. You'll add nutrients and fiber to your diet.
Cut the Fat
Use light or fat-free dairy products—such as milk, cream cheese, and sour cream—instead of regular versions. If you often accompany dessert with ice cream, serve low-fat or fat-free ice cream or yogurt. And in place of whipped cream, top desserts with thawed light or fat-free frozen whipped dessert topping or pressurized whipped dessert topping.
Include Whole Grains
Increase the fiber and add some whole grains in a baked good by replacing one-fourth of the all-purpose flour in a recipe with whole wheat flour.
Add More Zing
Boost the seasonings. Add a little extra citrus peel, spice, or flavoring extract when you lower the fat and calories in a recipe. They add flavor without fat.
Skip the Frosting
Instead of frosting, top cakes or cookies with fresh fruit or low-fat vanilla or fruit-flavored yogurt.