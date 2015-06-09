Healthy Make-Ahead Breakfasts to Make Mornings Easier
Mini Bacon and Egg Bakes
Pair one bacon and egg cup with a banana for a light make-ahead keto breakfast or warm up a couple with a toasted bagel and jam if you have a big appetite and are craving a few more carbs. You can even wrap a couple of these muffin tin breakfast bites inside a whole wheat tortilla for a make-ahead burrito. Store the leftover egg bakes in plastic wrap in the refrigerator for a day or two, then reheat for about 60 seconds in the microwave when you’re ready to eat.
Cheesy Egg Breakfast Sliders
Hawaiian sweet rolls help these healthy make-ahead breakfast sandwiches stand out from the a.m. eats competition. Stack the bottom bun, honey mustard, ham, egg, cheese, and top bun. Pop your pan in the fridge until guests arrive (or your family crawls out of bed). Drizzle with melted butter and warm for 10 minutes to melt the cheese.
Air Fryer Banana Bread
Banana bread and healthy make-ahead breakfast ideas are not mutually exclusive. With this air fryer recipe, one of America’s favorite baked goods gets a thoroughly modern update with heart-healthy walnuts, protein-rich yogurt, fiber-strong white whole wheat flour … and a trendy cooking method. Each serving has just 180 calories—we suggest pairing it with a piece of fruit or hard-boiled egg to make this a meal—and the bread will last at room temp, wrapped, for up to 3 days.
Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust
Why fuss with finicky pastry when a shingled sweet potato crust works just as well? That’s just the beginning of this savory make-ahead diabetic breakfast recipe. Bacon, eggs, peppers, and two types of cheese come next. Put all of those components together and bake for 45 minutes, then cover and chill. You can warm up a piece at a time throughout the week as your appetite desires.
Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Breakfast doesn't get much easier than this. Simply add oats, water, and salt to your slow cooker. Once it’s finished, dress up your bowl of set-and-forget oatmeal with one of our suggested toppings. The result? A delicious and healthy make-ahead diabetic breakfast recipe with minimal hassle.
Freezer Egg Sandwiches
Skip the fast-food to slash calories, fat, and additives. These healthy make-ahead breakfast sandwiches can be constructed on either sandwich thins or English muffins and with any pairing of meats and cheeses you prefer. (We’re team Canadian bacon + Swiss!)
Chia Pudding
This popular vegan treat can be a financial investment if you order it at a restaurant, but it doesn’t cost a lot—or take a lot of time—to stir up this make-ahead breakfast recipe at home. Combine milk, yogurt, honey or syrup, chia seeds, and a couple other flavor boosters, then allow it all to “marinate” for a couple hours—or overnight—as it chills. Next grab a spoon and make your way to the bottom of the bowl.
Banana-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Yes, you have our permission to eat cookies for breakfast! These treats are full of good-for-you ingredients like banana, peanut butter, and dried cranberries. Best of all, these healthy make-ahead breakfast cookies can be frozen for up to 2 months, making them the perfect nosh to grab on the go.
Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups
Prep your usual morning bowl of oatmeal months in advance by whipping up a batch of these freezer oatmeal cups. Just pop a frozen cup in the microwave for a few minutes and, before you know it, you'll have a piping-hot bowl of oatmeal waiting for you. Yes, healthy make-ahead breakfasts can be cozy and comforting too!
Vegetable-Cheese Strata
Don’t choose between dressed-up toast or an omelet this time around. With this healthy breakfast idea to make ahead, you can combine all of the above into one super-simple egg casserole. Mix the sautéed veggies with eggs, whole wheat bread, a bit of cheese, plus a few bonus flavor boosters. Then chill overnight, wake up, and bake for about 50 minutes as you get ready for the day.
Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake
Yes, coffee cake can be both delicious and good for you. Prepare this cake, which is studded with juicy blueberries and full of Greek yogurt, up to 24 hours ahead of time. In the morning, just pop the healthy make-ahead breakfast idea into the oven and bake.
Slow Toasted Granola
This make-ahead breakfast recipe is marvelous on top of yogurt, smoothie bowls, fruit parfaits, oatmeal, the options are nearly endless. Prepare a big batch during the weekend and it will last in an airtight container all week. If you don’t eat it all before then, that is …
Carrot Breakfast Cookies
Sneak a serving of veggies into breakfast by baking shredded carrots or zucchini into these healthy make-ahead breakfast cookies. Thanks to rolled oats, raisins, dried cranberries, and pecans, you'll never notice the vegetables inside these delicious cookies. This is one make-ahead breakfast recipe that tastes like dessert!
Two-Way Nutty Granola Cereal
You'll go nuts for this quick and simple healthy breakfast idea to make ahead. Only 6 grams of fat are in this wholesome DIY cereal that can double as a midday snack. With its long storage life, this is the ultimate prep-ahead nosh that’s as easy to enjoy by the handful as it is atop pretty much any sweet breakfast, such as a stack of pancakes!
Breakfast Pita Pizzas
Pizza for breakfast? You bet! You'll love the taste of tofu and vegetables smothered in melted cheese just as much as you'll adore how easy this healthy make-ahead breakfast is to make. Simply pop a slice into the microwave or toaster oven for a few minutes for an almost-instant healthy breakfast recipe.
Zucchini-Brie Breakfast Casseroles
Zucchini and yellow summer squash are the base for this savory breakfast casserole recipe that makes six individual servings. Add creamy Brie cheese and chunks of sourdough bread for a hearty and healthy make-ahead breakfast idea. Add fresh dill to brighten things up.
Granola Cups with Yogurt and Fruit
These adorable muffin tin granola cups are a stellar healthy breakfast idea to make ahead and have on hand for busy mornings. Store them in the freezer for up to 3 months. When you’re ready to fuel up, fill the cups with yogurt and fresh fruit, and dig in.
Protein-Packed Smoothies
Pack your morning full of protein with a delicious strawberry-banana smoothie recipe. Turn it into a healthy make-ahead breakfast by making it the night before and placing it—still in the blender—in the fridge overnight. Come morning, simply give it one more quick whir in the blender before you transfer it to a to-go cup and go.
Roasted Breakfast Pears
Juicy pears sprinkled with granola make an elegant and equally tasty healthy make-ahead breakfast recipe. Drizzled with a sugary syrup, this breakfast is perfectly balanced between delicious and nutritious. Top 'em off with your favorite flavor of Greek yogurt for a dessert-like finish.
Six-Grain Slow Cooker Porridge
Steel-cut oats, cracked wheat, bulgur, barley, brown rice, and cornmeal join forces to add 6 grams of heart-healthy fiber to your meal at once! Let your slow cooker do the legwork with this whole grain recipe so you can wake up to the sweet smell of porridge in the morning. Once you're ready to fuel up, top off this healthy make-ahead breakfast with a splash of milk and a sprinkle of pecans.