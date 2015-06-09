Steel-cut oats, cracked wheat, bulgur, barley, brown rice, and cornmeal join forces to add 6 grams of heart-healthy fiber to your meal at once! Let your slow cooker do the legwork with this whole grain recipe so you can wake up to the sweet smell of porridge in the morning. Once you're ready to fuel up, top off this healthy make-ahead breakfast with a splash of milk and a sprinkle of pecans.