Healthy Brunch Recipes
Bacon and Tomato Pizzas
Moral of the story: If there's bacon on it, it's a breakfast food. You heard it here first—mini pizzas are now standard brunch fare.
Breakfast Burritos with Broccoli Slaw
Classic breakfast burritos get an Asian twist when you wrap edamame, a fresh broccoli slaw, and green onions with scrambled eggs and cilantro.
Crunchy Peanut Butter-Coconut Bananas
Start brunch off in the sweetest way possible with these adorable nutty banana bites. Each is just 55 calories!
Roasted Breakfast Pears
These decadent pears will blow muffins and mimosas out of the water. Roasted in butter, orange juice, and vanilla, then topped with maple-infused Greek yogurt, they're the ultimate in brunch indulgence.
25-Minute Frittata
You've never seen frittata like this—packed full of dark leafy greens and protein from egg whites, this breakfast scramble is perfect for entertaining or even weekday family breakfast.
Bagel, Lox, and Egg Strata
Love bagels and lox? Try our twist on the classic. We traded baguettes for bagel pieces and added fresh chives, melty Swiss cheese, and eggs to make your favorite breakfast brunch-worthy.
Lemon Crepes
A fresh berry topping is a delicious way to lighten these rich, mascarpone-filled crepes. Lemon zest in the batter gives them a mouthwatering citrus twist.
Portobello-Spinach Eggs Benedict
This fresh take on traditional eggs Benedict is a nutrient powerhouse—portobellos provide selenium, potassium, and copper, while spinach brings niacin and zinc to the table.
Egg and Veggie Casserole
Lighten up traditional egg bake by using seasonal vegetables and potatoes instead of heavy bread and oodles of cheese. Come springtime, swap in asparagus or cauliflower.
Fruit, Nut, and Rice Fritters
These fruity fritters feature an energy-boosting mix of brown rice, nuts, and chia seeds. Packed with fiber and other nutrients, they're great for brunch or for a filling, powerful snack.
Rosemary and Lemon Cornmeal Donuts
Convinced donuts are off-limits when you're eating healthy? Think again. These fragrant citrusy baked donuts are even topped with a zesty icing!
Fruit-Granola Parfaits
Whip low-fat yogurt and cream cheese with a little honey for a mildly sweet mixture to layer with a medley of fruits. Wait until the last minute to add the granola so it keeps its crunch.
Spiced Apple and Chickpea Muffins
Step away from those traditional calorie-bomb muffins. This apple-chickpea variety is low in fat and calories and gives you a little boost of protein.
Maple Corn Muffin and Sausage Sandwiches
Corn muffins filled with hearty bran form the buns for these adorable brunch-friendly stackers. Alternate mini sausage patties and crisp apple slices for a sweet and savory breakfast sandwich.
How to Poach an Egg
Poached eggs are delicious in eggs Benedict, on hash browns, or plain. Learn to make them with this step-by-step video.
Banana Pancakes with Chocolate Bits and Raspberries
These banana pancakes might look like a guilty pleasure, but they're packed with protein and fiber. The finely chopped chocolate in the batter melts as the pancakes cook for an irresistibly sweet brunch idea.
Pita with Figs, Caramelized Onions, and Ricotta
In these elegant brunch flatbreads, sliced onions and a drizzle of honey amp up the subtle sweetness of figs, while smooth ricotta and whole wheat pitas keep you full all morning long.
Smoked Salmon and Goat Cheese Crepes
Sprinkled with vitamin-rich greens like leeks and Swiss chard, this sumptuous crepe recipe is healthier than you think. The flaky smoked salmon inside is a good source of protein and omega-3s.
Maple-Pecan Breakfast Porridge
A wholesome cracked-wheat porridge is a comforting, fiber-filled idea for your next brunch. We filled ours with crisp cooking apples and pure maple syrup for an irresistible blend of sweet and spiced flavors.
Apple-Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread
Fun pull-apart bread is a great way to get the family together. We kept our recipe low-cal and added healthful ingredients like apples, walnuts, and flaxseed for a sweet brunch idea that won’t ruin your diet.
Caballeros Pobres (French Toast with Cinnamon-Pecan Syrup)
Caballeros pobres, a Mexican bread pudding, gets a brunch-style makeover. We took a traditional French toast recipe and topped it with sweet and spicy Latin flavors. Cinnamon, cloves, crunchy walnuts, and raisins team up for a syrup that's unlike anything from a bottle.
Birdie in the Basket
The savory hash brown basket of these adorable egg cups is just the beginning. Inside you'll find a cheesy baked egg topped with sweet basil pesto and fresh cherry tomatoes.
Oatmeal-Banana Bread Pudding
A warm, fluffy mixture of spiced bread, crunchy walnuts, and banana gets even sweeter with the addition of melted chocolate. Despite all the decadent flavor, this brunch recipe is surprisingly low in calories.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Canned pumpkin is a nutritious and tasty upgrade for classic flapjacks. It's a good source of fiber, iron, and vitamin A. Together with a mild blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, pumpkin adds a fall-inspired twist to a brunch favorite.
French Omelet
Packed with your favorite veggies, omelets are an easy way to get protein and serve an elegant brunch. The key to a perfectly light omelet is to not overcook it—the eggs should be just set and shiny.
Red Flannel Hash Browns
Picture this: a perfectly poached egg running over shredded potatoes, corned beef, and blue cheese. Yes, it's real—and under 300 calories per serving!
Banana-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Nut butter, whole rolled oats, and mashed banana make these cookies the perfect grab-and-go option that'll keep you full through the morning.