Poached Egg Breakfast Bowls
As far as we’re concerned, a poached egg is 10 times more delicious when its yolk is running over a bowl full of fresh ingredients. Luckily, this healthy breakfast bowl with eggs lives up to the hype. A poached egg is just the cherry on top of fresh mushrooms, kale, grape tomatoes, and cannellini beans. It’s all of your favorite omelet ingredients served bowl-style.
Ginger-Berry Smoothie Bowl
No fresh fruit handy? No problem. Frozen berries will make your smoothie delicious, but blending in just one beet will give it a vibrant red color (not to mention a dose of veggies). When you’ve finished blending, it’s time to decorate. Try rows of fresh strawberries, raspberries, chia seeds, and crystallized ginger for a breakfast power bowl recipe that looks like a work of culinary art.
Breakfast Salad
Salad for breakfast? We know it sounds crazy, but hear us out. While this recipe is filled with all the usual salad suspects such as mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, and avocado, it also puts a few twists on your traditional bowl of lettuce that make it qualify as one of our favorite healthy breakfast bowls. Fresh blueberries, bagel croutons, and a runny poached egg on top all push this salad bowl firmly into breakfast territory. Finish with a dash of everything bagel seasoning, if you please (we do)!
Buy It: What's Gaby Cooking Everything Seasoning, $10.95, Williams Sonoma
Hot Grains Power Bowl
From afar, it would be easy to mistake this recipe for a plain bowl of oatmeal, but it’s got so much more than that hiding in every bite. Rather than oatmeal, we used multigrain hot cereal to make this hunger-busting breakfast grain bowl, which is packed with whole grains. And once you factor in the shredded carrot, cinnamon, and nutmeg, this healthy breakfast bowl ends up tasting just like carrot cake!
Egg and Fried Rice Ole
Spice up your mornings by swapping a plain bowl of cereal for this zesty dish filled with poblano peppers, bell peppers, black beans, and brown rice. Instead of mixing it all up with meat, this healthy breakfast bowl is topped with a fried egg, so there’s no doubt it belongs at your breakfast table. If you really want to wake up your taste buds, you can also try adding a dash of hot sauce or salsa on top.
Go-Green Smoothie Bowls
When we say “go green,” we mean it! This beautiful smoothie bowl is filled with fresh spinach and kale, and it's topped with a little extra shredded spinach. Of course, it’s not all veggies here. Adding mango and an apple to the blend keeps it sweet, while fresh tangerine slices on top make this easy, healthy breakfast power bowl even more inviting and picture-worthy.
Gluten-Free Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa
PB&J lovers, gather round! You may have to wait until lunchtime to dig into your sandwich, but you can get a bonus peanut butter and jelly fix for breakfast. Start with quinoa for a healthy, filling base for this breakfast bowl, then top it off with banana slices, apple slices, and swirls of creamy peanut butter and your favorite jelly. You can also give your quinoa breakfast bowl extra crunch by adding a handful of peanuts.
Egg White Scramble with Spinach and Cherry Tomatoes
Instead of making an egg-white omelet, scramble your eggs and serve them with your usual omelet add-ins, like fresh spinach and cherry tomatoes. Before cooking the eggs, sauté the spinach and tomatoes for just a minute or so to wilt the spinach slightly and soften the tomatoes. Then, serve this hearty low-carb breakfast bowl topped with Parmesan cheese.
Related: 13 Low-Carb Recipes That Make the Keto Diet Easy (and Delicious)
Berry-Coconut Smoothie Bowl
Sure, a 30-minute breakfast recipe is good, but how about a 3-minute breakfast recipe? That’s what this dairy-free and vegan breakfast fruit bowl delivers. Coconut yogurt and cashews team up to provide the lusciously creamy texture and satisfying protein count (18 grams per breakfast bowl recipe serving!), while frozen strawberries and flaxseed sweeten the deal and help you fill up on fiber.
Tropical Fruit Smoothie Bowls
Smoothie bowls are definitely a little more relaxed than grabbing a smoothie to-go on a jam-packed morning, and they’re prettier, too! This smoothie bowl will take you on an instant trip to the tropics thanks to mango, pineapple, and coconut milk. Follow our easy instructions to learn how to make a breakfast bowl that will help you score a serving of veggies, too (this recipe gets its color from 2 cups of fresh spinach). With all of the fruity flavors, you’ll never notice the leafy greens are there.
Chocolate and Mango Yogurt
Go Greek for a thick and creamy consistency and to increase the filling factor of this dessert-like protein breakfast bowl recipe. With walnuts for crunch, chocolate for those with a sweet tooth or two (guilty!), and fresh mango and mint for a natural, fresh finish, this Instagrammable bowl can cure all your cravings after just 5 minutes of prep time. If mango isn’t your thing, swap in berries, pineapple, kiwi, or banana.
Morning Parfait
If fresh fruit is your go-to in the mornings, a simple parfait lets your fruit of choice shine while also making it a bit more substantial. This recipe lets you choose your favorite fruits to add (though we recommend a combination of raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and peaches). And if you have a sweet tooth, try adding just a drizzle of honey before serving.
Related: Fresh Ideas for Storing Produce So You Don’t Waste a Dime
Puffed Oven-Baked Pancakes with Fruit
Not only do these homemade pancakes bake in their own mini bowls, but once they puff up, they become just like bowls themselves! Depending on your mood, you can fill these quick-baking pancakes with whatever you like. In the mood for something sweet? Try fresh fruit and marmalade! Or try making the breakfast bowl recipe savory by topping with your favorite fresh veggies and a fried egg.