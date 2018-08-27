When you need a breakfast that’s high in protein but also need to be out the door in a few minutes, reach for this super-easy breakfast sandwich. Mashed avocado, asparagus spears, and hard-cooked eggs are sandwiched between two slices of whole wheat toast, so vegetarians can enjoy this high-protein breakfast, too. Best of all, you can prep the eggs and asparagus a couple of days in advance, so this recipe is even closer to being grab-and-go.

Grams of Protein: 12