Healthy Breakfast Recipes Under $2
Ham and Cheese Quiche
All of your favorite Denver omelet ingredients (ham, cheese, sweet pepper) make an appearance in this slow cooker quiche. Our recipe calls for a homemade flaky pastry crust, but if you’re crunched for time, feel free to swap in a refrigerated piecrust.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.66 per serving
Sausage, Apple, and Cheddar Monkey Bread
Think of this savory monkey bread like a communal twist on biscuits and sausage gravy! Chopped apple adds sweetness, and a handful of shredded cheddar is something we’ll never say no to. All this for just 324 calories.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.74 per serving
Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
The price tag on these classic cakes (including syrup!) is so low, you'll have plenty of budget wiggle room to try some of our favorite nutritious mix-ins like pears, peanut butter-banana, or roasted strawberries.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.37 per serving
Mexican Miga Frittata with Chipotle Guacamole
Prepare this slow cooker egg bake right when you wake up and in a couple of hours, you’ll have a South-of-the-Border brunch ready to be topped with fresh guac, cilantro, and queso fresco.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.46 per serving
Peanut Butter-Banana Overnight Oatmeal
Yogurt, oats, fruit, and seeds join forces in this easy overnight oats recipe. Opt for Greek yogurt and stir in an extra tablespoon of peanut butter for a protein boost.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.68 per serving
No-Guilt Breakfast Nachos
A plate of nachos can be part of a nutritious breakfast—when you follow this lightened-up recipe, that is! Baked chips, fiber-rich beans, and a mix of whole eggs and egg whites keep the calorie count right around 200.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.92 per serving
Raspberry-Java Overnight Bulgur
It takes just 10 minutes to make this budget-friendly whole grain breakfast that's perked up with a pinch of espresso powder (just in case you hit the snooze button one too many times).
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.14 per serving
Strawberry-Banana Donuts
Banana bread meets donut in these 160-calorie treats. Bake a batch the evening before, then grab a couple on the way out the door for a day-brightening breakfast that tastes way better than a granola bar.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.36 per serving
Butternut Squash Shakshuka
Keep this Moroccan slow cooker egg recipe below the $2 limit by going meatless and using butternut squash for extra heartiness. Flip your cooker switch on low and toss in the ingredients after dinner, then go to bed dreaming about the best-ever breakfast waiting for you first thing in the morning.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.98 per serving
Banana-Dark Chocolate Smoothie Bowls
You need just 10 minutes to blend up this breakfast bowl that gets a protein boost from tofu. Don’t worry: You can’t taste it once the honey and chocolate are mixed in!
Tip: Decorate with fresh berries for more color and vitamins.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.91 per serving
Hearty Breakfast Tacos
Ready in less than 30 minutes, these meatless tacos offer a low-fat, low-carb breakfast option. Save time in the morning by making your taco shells the night before.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.79 per serving
Sheet-Pan Chickpeas and Eggs
This quick one-pan recipe cooks while you're getting ready so you can kick off the day with a warm meal. If your mornings are rushed, use the extra $1.44 to buy a package of pitas to stuff so you can enjoy your meal on the go.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.56 per serving
Sweet Skillet Popover
This one-dish oven pancake gets its sweetness from a thinly sliced apple, ground cinnamon, and a few tablespoons of sugar. The recipe cooks in one pan, so cleanup is quick and easy.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.31 per serving
Greens and Bacon Omelet Wraps
You'll get 13 grams of fiber and 22 grams of protein with this low-cal breakfast wrap. Turkey bacon is a healthier sub for regular bacon, and collard greens or Swiss chard can replace the kale to further cut the recipe cost.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.67 per serving
Fruit, Nut, and Brown Sugar Freezer Oatmeal Cups
Stock your freezer with a batch of fruit and oat “muffins,” and you’ll never need to swing by the drive-through for breakfast again. Pair with a hard-boiled egg or a cup of yogurt, and you’ll be well-fueled to take on the day.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.60 per serving
Sausage-Mushroom Breakfast Pizza
A loaf of frozen whole wheat bread dough makes one of the easiest-ever pizza crusts for this sausage and egg pie that clocks in at just 330 calories per slice. If you're not partial to pork, try the same formula with ground chicken or turkey.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.87 per serving
Banana-Oat Breakfast Cookies
Cookies for breakfast? Sure! These homemade breakfast cookies are cheap to make and lower in sodium, carbs, and cholesterol. Serve them within 24 hours of baking, or pop them in the freezer to enjoy them for longer.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.48 per serving
Feta-Radish Quiche
Snag a refrigerated piecrust at the supermarket, and this elegant-looking roasted radish quiche requires less than 30 minutes of prep time. Sprinkle in plenty of feta for a salty, tangy element and a protein boost.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.72 per serving
Cherry-Plum Bread Pudding
Ripe plums make this energy-boosting breakfast casserole an instant hit with their naturally sweet flavor. Healthy whole grain bread adds hearty texture to the pudding topping.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.97 per serving
Raspberry-Citrus Swirly Smoothies
For a healthy on-the-go breakfast, these fruit-and-yogurt smoothies are perfect. They're low in fat and will give you the energy you need to start your day.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.53 per serving
Peanut Butter and Fruit Quinoa
Versatile quinoa can be used in both savory and sweet dishes, and we've opted for sweet in this oatmeal-like breakfast recipe. Peanut butter gives the dish creamy texture, while chopped apples and bananas contribute healthy sweetness.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.91 per serving
Fried Egg Toast with Tomatoes
The classic egg-in-the-basket gets a grown-up, healthy spin topped with freshly sliced green onion and chopped tomato. It's a breakfast favorite that can be made in around 20 minutes—perfect for busy weekday mornings.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.07 per serving
Pumpkin-Apple Quick Oatmeal
This oatmeal is proof that vitamin-A-rich pumpkin is perfect all year long. The best part: It takes only 15 minutes from start to finish.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.73 per serving
Breakfast Pita Pizzas
Turn a dinner favorite into breakfast using pita bread instead of pizza dough. Crumbled tofu loads this breakfast pizza with protein, while fresh mushrooms and peppers give you the nutrients you need to start your day.
Budget Breakfast Price: $1.61 per serving
Crunchy Oat Squares
Instead of reaching for the cereal box, boost your morning meal with these homemade protein-rich oat squares. They're easy to make, go great with low-fat milk, and cost less than your typical breakfast cereal.
Budget Breakfast Price: $0.43 per serving