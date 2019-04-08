Our 13 Best Keto Recipes That Make the Keto Diet Easy (and Delicious)
Breakfast: Crab and Asparagus Frittata
Don’t be crabby! You can—and should—still eat seafood on the keto diet. Start your day with a real “catch” of this keto breakfast recipe, which features low-carb asparagus for fiber and freshness. Use whole milk or cream instead of low-fat or fat-free milk to round out the macronutrient ratios to more keto-appropriate levels.
Breakfast: Blue Cheese-Bacon Cloud Eggs
Your keto breakfast recipe forecast: cloudy with a chance of bacon! This speedy option separates the egg whites from the yolks before utilizing them both in different ways for a light-as-air (and light-in-carbs) meal. You’ll call for a repeat after one bite of the bacon and blue cheese pairing.
Test Kitchen Tip: Use this whipped egg white technique to make fluffy, keto-friendly cloud bread.
Breakfast: Sausage and Veggie Keto Breakfast Casserole
This breakfast casserole recipe also happens to be one of our top-pinned recipes, so it has to be good. Start your day with the ultra-filling combo of sausage, cheese, and fresh veggies. An entire dozen eggs and some heavy cream make the custard-like base for the egg bake. For an extra boost of protein and healthy fats, top with sliced avocados.
Lunch: Salmon with Tomato Pesto
For an excellent keto recipe idea come noon, grill salmon on a cedar plank to infuse the filet with flavor. It takes just 10 minutes or so to score a perfect flaky doneness level. Top with a simple homemade tomato pesto and an extra drizzle of olive oil, if you please.
Lunch: Chicken, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Yes, chicken breast is on the leaner side, but with a healthy dose of olive oil (and olives), this is a keto recipe you'll make on repeat. You could also swap in chicken thighs for the breast for a bit more fat. Add a sprinkle of feta cheese for some extra tang and fat while keeping the carb count to a minimum in this delicious keto salad.
Lunch: Cocoa Almond-Crusted Salmon
We’re cocoa-nuts about this 30-minute keto diet recipe and its creative crumb coating. Chopped almonds and unsweetened cocoa powder sound like strange partners for salmon. Trust us: It works, and it works well. Plus this low-carb lunch satisfies your chocolate fix without all the sugar!
Snack: Macadamia Nut Hummus
Confused about seeing chickpeas here? We know they're not high in fat or low in carbs. Luckily, the Test Kitchen dreamed up a keto recipe version of the popular party snack that offers a whole 12 grams of fat per tablespoon (and just 2 grams of carbs!).
Test Kitchen Tip: Whip up a batch to nosh on over the weekend; this recipe keeps for three days in the fridge.
Side Dish: Chilled Avocado Soup with Ginger and Basil
Side Dish: Caramelized Brussels Sprouts with Prosciutto
If you agree that everything is better with bacon, then you’ll love this savory side dish. This keto recipe is topped with prosciutto, a similar pork product to bacon. It takes just 20 minutes, so this skillet side is the perfect addition to any of our keto dinner recipes.
Dinner: Flat Iron Steaks with Avocado Butter
Avocado. Butter. How can anything that combines those two ingredients in one package be bad? Taste the delicious, fat-forward duo atop this grilled steak recipe. Not all steakhouse entrées fit keto dinner recipe guidelines, but this DIY dish sure does!
Dinner: Lemon-Thyme Split-Roasted Turkey
For a holiday (or for Sunday supper) try this oven-roasted keto dinner recipe. Get a leg up on prep time by slicing pieces prior to cooking. The herb butter-rubbed bird will reach the perfect temp in less than two hours.
Dinner: Steak Jalisco
Choose between beef top loin, tenderloin, or ribeye steaks for this protein-packed keto dinner. The hearty steak is accompanied by a rich and spicy pan sauce made from the drippings along with butter, poblano peppers, a splash of tequila, and Mexican crema (it's like sour cream, but with a slightly higher fat content, which is perfect for the keto diet). As if it wasn't indulgent enough, we've topped the keto steak recipe with crabmeat for the ultimate surf and turf dinner.
Dinner: Sheet-Pan Chicken with Lemon and Green Olives
Had your fill of steak and salmon? Turn to keto chicken recipes like this easy sheet-pan supper. A mix of oil and butter delivers loads of flavor (and plenty of fat for your quota) in this Mediterranean-inspired meal. In place of mashed potatoes or couscous, pair this dish with cauliflower rice mashed with some cream cheese or sour cream.
