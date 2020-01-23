21 of Our Best Air-Fryer Recipes That Prove the Appliance Is Great for Every Meal
Lemon Thyme Air-Fryer Rotisserie Chicken
One bite of this whole air-fryer chicken and you'll be amazed at how much it tastes like your favorite storebought rotisserie chicken. With only a few ingredients (and zero oil), this chicken develops a great flavor that will make a healthy low-carb dinner option.
Air-Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
For a healthier take on chicken wings, consider giving cauliflower the usual wing treatment. Use your air fryer to crisp cauliflower then toss in our spicy buffalo sauce. Serve these with some ranch or bleu cheese dressing for a game day snack or party appetizer.
Air-Fried Calzones
Being able to eat your pizza on the go with less mess is one reason the calzone is such a brilliant invention. This air-fried variation of our favorite stuffed pizzas includes shredded chicken and spinach. After your mozzarella goes in, crimp the dough edges tight so the toppings stay inside the calzone while it's “fried” to perfection. We can imagine that beautiful cheese pull now.
Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers
We love a good burger and fries as much as anyone. Instead of heading through the drive-thru for a greasy calorie bomb, make this simple recipe for burger night that includes Greek-inspired flavors like oregano and feta. The use of lean, ground turkey is a healthier alternative to beef and this cooking method will have a lightened air-fryer dinner recipe on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Air-Fryer Scallops with Lemon-Herb Sauce
If you tend to stray away from seafood, we encourage you to try scallops in the air fryer. Topped with zesty lemon and tangy capers, you’ll have a fancy dinner for two on the table fast. Be sure to check for doneness of your scallops (thermometer should read 120°F) after about 6 minutes. Overdone scallops take on an unpleasant rubbery texture.
Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers
Fix your happy hour appetizer cravings with a healthier version of these usually deep-fried bites. Instead of taking a bath in a couple inches of oil, these jalapeño poppers are coated in whole wheat panko breadcrumbs and stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar, and chicken before going in the air fryer for a lightened remake. Try lining the basket with parchment paper first in case of cheese or crumb spillage.
Crispy Tofu "Stir-Fry"
Here's inspiration to incorporate more meatless recipes into your meal plan. Allow the air fryer to crisp tofu and veggies at the same time for an easy meal that gives these often frowned-upon ingredients unexpected (and honestly, delicious) texture. Finish the dish with the sweet and spicy sauce made of soy sauce, ginger, and honey. Serve over hot brown rice for a heartier weeknight meal.
"Fried" Chicken Thighs
If you want an easy, delicious recipe for dinner (and who doesn't?!), try this quick air-fried chicken recipe that requires only 15 minutes of hands-on time. Hot sauce for dipping optional, but recommended.
Air-Fried Pickle Chips
Crisp a batch of “fried” pickles in your air fryer for your next party. The briny dill pickles are coated in a buttermilk mixture (with a hint of heat from Sriracha) before getting breaded in panko and added to the air fryer. Making enough to serve six, this is one of our best air-fryer recipes for a (smaller) crowd.
Turkey Stuffed Air-Fryer Peppers
A traditional stuffed pepper recipe can take more than an hour to prep and bake before you can eat. This quick version using the air fryer means you get a healthy dinner prepared in 30 minutes. We used ground turkey instead of the traditional beef and combined it with a mixture of brown rice, parsley, and marinara.
Air-Fried Mini Italian Meatloaves
By making miniature meatloaves in the air fryer, they cook more quickly and create individually-portioned servings. This Italian take on the classic meatloaf is stuffed with tiny pearls of fresh mozzarella, which makes them irresistible, if you ask us.
Southern Style "Fried" Catfish
When serving picky eaters seafood, air-fryer fish recipes like this catfish dinner could be a game changer. While undeniably delicious, cooking fish by deep frying makes naturally healthy fish way less nutritious. Thanks to the air fryer, you can get the best of both worlds with a crunchy Southern-style dish complete with green beans.
Air-Fryer Pork Chops with Brussels Sprouts
No dry and flavorless pork chops here! In this air-fryer pork chop recipe, the meat and Brussels sprouts are tossed with a maple and mustard glaze for big flavor and require only 10 minutes to cook to the perfect temperature with juicy results. You'll be making this weeknight meal on repeat.
Air-Fryer Egg Rolls
Crunchy vegetables and pork are wrapped in the most delicious package with these healthier egg rolls from your air fryer. Serve them alongside our favorite fried rice or make a batch of these to keep on hand to impress your guests—they won’t believe they’re not takeout.
Crispy Air-Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Popcorn-style might be one of our favorite ways to enjoy shrimp. The spice-infused crumb coating will make you forget all about the frozen shrimp from a box.
Mexican-Style Air Fryer Corn on the Cob
Nothing says summer like fresh corn on the cob. In this air-fried corn dish, we spread the golden kernels with lime-infused butter for Mexican-inspired flair. Serve them at your next Cinco de Mayo celebration or backyard cookout.
Peach Air-Fryer Hand Pies
Yes, you can make dessert in your air fryer, too! Pie crust cooks up golden and flaky around a warm peach filling to create a hand-held version of peach pie.
Air-Fryer General Tso's Chicken
A classic Chinese takeout dish, General Tso's chicken is known for its crispy chicken covered in a spicy-sweet sauce. We swapped some ingredients for healthier options like low-sodium soy sauce to help control the amount of salt that goes in. Sprinkle green onions and sesame seeds on top to make it truly Instagram-ready.
Air-Fried Flaxseed French Toast Sticks with Berries
Treat kids (and yourself!) to a flavorful breakfast made in your air fryer. These French toast sticks use whole grain bread and flaxseed to make one of our healthiest air-fryer breakfast recipes that's ready to dunk into maple syrup.
Broccoli & Cheese Air-Fryer Potatoes
There are few foods as comforting as a hearty stuffed potato. Load your air fryer with potatoes packed with a delicious broccoli and cheese mixture for a vegetarian main course.
Cinnamon Air-Fried Donut Holes
Donuts are a perfect treat for breakfast, dessert, or really any time of the day. If you love donuts as much as we do, make these cinnamon-sugar donut holes for an easy, healthier sweet tooth fix. Make sure you line your basket with parchment paper to prevent having to clean a sugary mess in the bottom of your air fryer.