Having an air fryer means getting to enjoy more of the crispy foods we love with less guilt. Instead of deep-frying, the air fryer quickly heats to a high temperature and circulates air around foods like "fried" chicken or donuts for pefectly crispy exterior minus the oil. No more deep-fryer smell either! Of all the seemingly endless options for air-fryer recipes, these are the best of the best air-fryer recipes from our Test Kitchen. Now you can use the countertop appliance for every meal.