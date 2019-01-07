Healthy Recipes

Enjoy our best healthy recipes and ideas for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. You probably want to eat better, but you want food to taste good, too. With a little planning and irresistible healthy recipes, the two can go together. Start your day with our healthy breakfast ideas -- you'll score with smoothies and lower-calorie alternatives such as muffins, which are great for breakfast on the go. Don't head for the drive-through at lunch; instead, make one of our healthy lunches to tote with you to the office. Kick your afternoon snack cravings with hundreds of snack recipes and ideas to keep you on track. The biggest excuse for not eating healthy is too little time to cook. With our superfast healthy recipes with seven ingredients or fewer and our 25-minute dinners, there's always time for a delicious, healthful meal. If you're on a more restricted diet -- such as low-sodium, low-cholesterol, heart-healthy, or diabetic -- you'll enjoy our healthy cooking ideas and recipes tailored to your needs. For every meal and every taste preference we've got your healthy recipes.

These 'Blue Zones' Foods May Help You Live Longer—Wine and Bread Included

If you want to reach 100 years old and still be healthy, eat like you live in the Blue Zones.
Cheesy Greens and Grains Casserole

This healthful and hearty dish is a colorful infusion of kale, spinach, and sweet potato. The melted cheese and toasted walnuts make an ultimate comforting bite.
Salmon with Roasted Tomatoes and Shallots

Fill out the meal by serving this tomato-topped salmon over a bed of hot cooked Israeli couscous tossed with olive oil and a few handfuls of fresh arugula or baby spinach.
Yes, MSG Is Safe to Eat, Plus Everything Else to Know About the Flavor Enhancer

There's a lot of mystery and many misconceptions around MSG. If you can't answer the questions What does MSG do? Are MSG headaches really a thing? Or even more simply, What is MSG? We've got answers from medical pros and scientific research about this misunderstood seasoning.
How to Save Money on Groceries (and Eat Healthy)

Eat more healthfully while keeping more cash in your wallet with these tips for saving money on groceries that are good for you. Make a plan, create a cheap healthy grocery list, and use these savvy supermarket strategies, and you’ll be on your way.
7 Healthy Snack Ideas to Keep Blood Sugar in Check

Prevent the roller-coaster ride of a blood sugar spike and then crash with these easy, nutritious snack ideas.
Gluten-Free Pie Crust

With our gluten-free pie crust recipe there's no need to skip out on the pie at Thanksgiving or any other gathering just because you're avoiding gluten. Just add your favorite filling!
Pomegranate Cherry-Berry Compote

Grab fresh berries, cherries, and pomegranate juice, and you've got almost everything you need to make this dessert compote. It's great on ice cream, cheesecake, chocolate cake, and just about every dessert.
Blackberry-Lime Dessert Sauce

Herbed Cheese Mini Peppers

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

8 Anti-Inflammatory Foods to Add to Your Diet

Zucchini Chips

Need a quick veggie side dish to pair with dinner? This zucchini recipe is quick, tasty, and pairs well with almost any entree, so keep it handy for zucchini season!

Frozen Blueberry Cheesecake

14 Paleo Breakfast Ideas to Start Your Day Right

Cast Iron Fried Green Tomatoes

Banh Mi Sandwiches

Dairy-Free Dessert Recipes Everyone Will Love

What You Need to Know About the Latest Diet Plans

Our 13 Best Keto Recipes That Make the Keto Diet Easy (and Delicious)

15 Delicious Dairy-Free Dinner Recipe Swaps for Your Comfort Food Favorites

Paleo Deviled Egg Wraps

Crisp Tropical Fruit and Chocolate Mix

Keto-Friendly Chicken Recipes That Make Wonderful Family Dinners

Halibut with Sweet Potato Fries and Green Beans

Keto Diet Plan Basics: Everything You Need to Know to Start

Potato-Thyme Frittata

Zoodle Bowls with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Beet Noodle Bowls with Steak and Chimichurri

Basic Chia Pudding

Cassava Pancakes

Berry-Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Sausage- and Egg-Stuffed Acorn Squash

Everything You Need to Know About a Vegan Diet Plan

18 Vegan Dessert Recipes That Are a Treat for Everyone

19 Paleo Chicken Recipes That Will Have Everyone Asking for Seconds

How to Start a Paleo Diet Plan That's Right for You

17 Paleo Snacks You'll Look Forward to All Day

