Healthy Recipes

Yes, MSG Is Safe to Eat, Plus Everything Else to Know About the Flavor Enhancer

There's a lot of mystery and many misconceptions around MSG. If you can't answer the questions What does MSG do? Are MSG headaches really a thing? Or even more simply, What is MSG? We've got answers from medical pros and scientific research about this misunderstood seasoning.