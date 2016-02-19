Ribs, Ribs, Ribs!
Kansas City Ribs
Featuring a sweet, thick, molasses-base barbecue sauce, this ribs recipe helped put Kansas City on the map. For the most luscious coat, brush the ribs with the homemade sauce as they smoke.
Texas Cowboy-Style Ribs
When it comes to short ribs, fall-off-the-bone-tender meat is the only way to go. These beef ribs are slathered in a thick, spicy-sweet sauce made with chipotle peppers and brown sugar.
Memphis Dry Ribs
Memphis' famous ribs are traditionally cooked low and slow in a smoker, but our zesty nine-spice version takes a shortcut in the oven before hitting the grill. Same full-bodied flavor, half the fuss.
Apricot Chipotle Pork Ribs
Add a kick to your zesty barbecue sauce with ingredients such as chili sauce and chipotle peppers. Apricot preserves bring a touch of fruity sweetness to the five-ingredient slow cooker ribs.
Ribs 101
Just three steps and you'll have made the perfect pork ribs recipe! Watch to learn how.
Apple-Bourbon Country-Style Pork Ribs
Change up your BBQ ribs game by adding bourbon to the mix. When paired with apples, the liquor creates an unforgettable sweet and tangy flavor with a hint of smokiness.
Smoked St. Louis-Style Ribs with Two Sauces
Choose your favorite sauce -- a sticky-sweet combo of grape jelly and chili sauce, or a smoky tomato version -- to serve with these tasty ribs. We love making both sauces and letting guests choose their favorite.
Barbecue Country-Style Ribs
Juicy, tender, smothered-in-sauce ribs are the stuff BBQ dreams are made of. Try our slow cooker version of the classic country-style recipe.
Reggae Baby Back Ribs
Served with a sublime mango-guava barbecue sauce, these tantalizing pork ribs are brushed with a zesty mixture of dark rum, lime juice, and chile pepper before grilling.
Pork Ribs in Raspberry-Chipotle Sauce
Fruity raspberry preserves and chipotle chiles offer a spicy-sweet mix that can't be beat. Try these slow cooker ribs for your next family dinner.
Honey-Sweet Onion Ribs
These meaty baby back ribs are basted with a homemade sauce of beer, honey, and spices. Try them with a side of coleslaw and sweet potato fries.
Slow-Cooked Barbecue Country-Style Ribs
We can't get enough of these BBQ-sauced ribs ... so we're offering two ways to try them! Eat the ribs for dinner right after you make them, and shred the remaining meat for tasty pulled pork sandwiches.
North Carolina-Style Ribs
From the self-proclaimed Barbecue Capital of the World, these ribs feature a thin, vinegar-base sauce. Serve them with hush puppies or coleslaw (with a bit of barbecue sauce mixed in) for an authentic meal.