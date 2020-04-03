7 BBQ Rub Recipes That Add Big Flavor to Any Meat You Cook
The spice is right in our best BBQ rub recipes. Featuring a pleasant blend of sweet (brown sugar), heat (peppers and chiles), and salt, these BBQ dry rubs prove that a little seasoning goes a long way.
While BBQ sauce might seem like it’s the most important flavor component in your smoked or grilled meat meal, we’d like to nominate another contender in the MVP taste race: BBQ rubs. Since it’s often either the very first ingredient applied (in other words, it has the most time to infuse every ounce of meat with flavor) or the very last ingredient, the best BBQ rub recipes can really make your meal. Try these unique spice blends, our go-to homemade BBQ rub recipes, to take your meats to new levels of deliciousness.
Double Pepper Barbecue Rub
Choose your meat (be it brisket, ribs, chicken, or pork shoulder) and mop with a vinegar-based BBQ sauce as it smokes. Then make like a Tennessee pitmaster and sprinkle this Memphis BBQ rub recipe atop your grilled meats after they’re done cooking. That way, the brown sugar, paprika, cumin, cayenne pepper, and more will have a starring role on your taste buds.Get the Pepper Rub Recipe
Spicy Southwestern Rub
Not quite sure if your dining companions can take the heat? This homemade BBQ rub recipe features mainly warm and smoky spices, including cumin and paprika. A pinch of cayenne and spoonful of ground pasilla or ancho chile pepper add just enough spice to balance out the brown sugar.Get the Southwestern Rub Recipe
Davis Dry Rub
If you’re seeking a big-batch spice blend, try this sweet and spicy mix. Ideal as a BBQ chicken rub or on a big brisket, leftovers of this paprika, cumin, and chili powder blend last nicely for up to 6 months. (Store in a tightly-covered container and portion out what your servings in a small bowl each time you use the recipe to prevent cross-contamination.)Get the Dry Rub Recipe
Basic BBQ Rub
The seeds steal the show in this Texas BBQ rub. Cumin seeds, yellow mustard seeds, and coriander seeds (fun fact: the latter grow into cilantro!) are all tagged in to create the complex flavors in this BBQ rub recipe. Warm spices, brown and turbinado sugars, and dried oregano round out the mix. Organize those spices with this Lipper spice drawer ($28.99, Bed Bath & Beyond).Get the Basic Rub Recipe
Coriander-Bay Spice Rub
It's true that cinnamon, cloves, and ginger might seem more like pumpkin pie ingredients. But we’re wild about the layers of flavor they add to this sweet BBQ rub recipe that’s balanced out with savory elements such as cumin, coriander, thyme, and bay leaf.Get the Coriander Rub Recipe
Smoky Rub
The name of this BBQ spice rub comes from its most prolific ingredient: smoked paprika. This Spanish spice staple is made with peppers that are smoked and dried over oak wood. If there's none in your cabinet, try Market Pantry smoked paprika ($3.39, Target). Customize the heat level of this spice blend that also features garlic, onion, and ginger notes, by selecting mild, medium, or hot smoked paprika.Get the Smoky Rub Recipe
Barbecue Rub
If your go-to sauce features mustard (dry, Dijon, or yellow), then you need this homemade BBQ rub recipe in your back pocket (and literally, in your spice cabinet). A teaspoon of dry mustard goes a long way in this onion powder- and chili powder-based blend.Get the Barbecue Rub Recipe
Sprinkle these dry rubs onto any meat or poultry you're cooking up to add huge flavor to your main course.
