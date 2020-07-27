Grilled Queso Is the Newest Way to Take Nachos to the Next Level

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The key to achieving the perfect plate of nachos (one of my all-time favorite snacks) is the queso dip. So when grilled queso dip became one of the trendy foods continuously showing up on my social media feeds lately, I had to learn more. A quick click on the #smokedqueso tag on TikTok shows it already has 12.4 million views. All the cheesy melty goodness is there but heightened with a smoky flavor thanks to the open flame of your grill. So how do you make this grilled queso? Basically all you do is put your queso ingredients into a foil pan and pop it on your grill or smoker. Alternatively, you can also make your dip in a cast iron pan ($23, Target) as we do in our favorite chili con queso recipe that's made on the grill. Close the lid and stir it occasionally until it's all combined and ready for dipping. One of the most popular videos included multiple kinds of cheese along with chorizo, spicy peppers, and tomatoes (yum!).

While this grilled appetizer is now at the top of the list of foods I want to try, it's not the only unconventional way to utilize your grill for a recipe. Here are some other surprisingly delicious eats you should definitely try cooking on the grill.

1. Pizza

If you haven't been making pizza on the grill yet, start now. Frozen pizza dough and fresh veggies make for an easy vegetarian dinner option. Use a tortilla or flatbread as the base for some fajita-spiced shrimp. Or utilize summer-fresh strawberries in this shortcake pizza recipe.

2. Salad

Kick-off your summer barbecue by adding some char to your salads. Toast some bread along with your greens in this grilled romaine panzanella. Full wedges of romaine also make for a showy starter when paired with fresh corn, tomatoes, and feta.

3. Polenta

Cornmeal polenta takes on a deeper flavor after searing on the grill. Make some savory cakes and top them with leafy salad greens. It's equally as delicious for dessert with these grilled balsamic plums.

4. Cocktails

No, we're not grilling alcohol here, but rather the ingredients to go in your drink. Up your bartending game by grilling some peaches for this smoky whiskey smash. Or throw some adorable cherry tomatoes on the grill for a fun twist on the margarita.

5. Doughnuts

Purchased doughnuts never tasted better. After a minute (or less!) on the grill, you've got a deliciously toasty dessert on the table. And since they take no time to make, you'll definitely enjoy the strawberry and mint julep dips to go with your freshly-grilled treats. You can also cool it down further by turning them into ice cream sandwiches.