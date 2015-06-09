From ribs to steaks, we have dozens of possibilities for your next meal.

When the windows stay open all night and sunlight lingers a bit longer each day, it's time to adandon the kitchen and head to the grill. Here are five sizzling recipes that are sure to heat up your outdoor menu. Choose your meat: chicken, steak, burgers, or ribs. Then grab your apron and get grilling!

Honey-Barbecued Broilers You can't beat this basic recipe for surefire barbecue chicken. Add a side of potato salad, corn on the cob, and baked beans, and you'll have the perfect summer meal.

Tropical Fiesta Steak For an easy accompaniment, slice potatoes with a crinkle-cutter, season, and brush them with olive oil. Then grill the potatoes alongside the meat for 7 to 9 minutes on each side.

Chutney Spareribs Serve these ribs with potato salad and grilled corn on the cob pieces for a well-rounded summertime meal.

Rib Eyes with Grilled Garlic The garlic cloves mellow in flavor as they cook, making a delicious sauce for most any grilled meat or poultry.

Image zoom Curried Mustard Pork Chops

Beer-Marinated Peppered T-Bones These slightly spicy, beer-flavored steaks can also be broiled.

Curried Mustard Pork Chops Marinate the chops in a spunky combo of spicy mustard, curry powder, and crushed red pepper.

German Grilled Ribs Apple adds a special flavor to both the ribs and sauerkraut. The sauerkraut heats in a foil packet alongside the ribs.