15 Grilled Appetizer Recipes You'll Be Making All Summer

Instead of eating your starter salad with a piece of bread, consider combining it into one by making this super easy pizza salad on the grill. After getting a nice char for only a couple minutes, you'll be spreading your flatbread with some delicious, aromatic olive tapenade. It can serve as a main course, too, but you can totally slice it up and enjoy as an appetizer. This might be the best way to enjoy your salad all summer.