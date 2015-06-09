15 Grilled Appetizer Recipes You'll Be Making All Summer

Step up your summer grilling game by creating delicious grilled appetizers to kick-off your meal. Fire up the grill to make the family (and yourself!) something to munch on while you wait for those steaks or burgers to cook. We've got the scoop on the best appetizer ideas you'll be anxious to throw on the open flame all season long.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.

Mix 'N' Match Chicken Wings

Grab a napkin and sink your teeth into a perfectly sauced chicken wing. This summer barbecue appetizer recipe can be customized to your favorite flavors. Use our extensive list of variations to create a wing rub or sauce such as classic blue buffalo or Korean heat (a sweet-spicy combo of sriracha, brown sugar, and soy sauce).

Chicken Skewers and Grilled Pineapples

Don't miss out on summer's greatest friendship: sweet-and-sour chicken and juicy pineapple skewers. The duo tastes especially delicious when dipped in our homemade Thai sauce complete with garlic and brown sugary goodness.

Sweet Potato Quesadillas with Cucumber Relish

Sweet potatoes in a quesadilla? Don't knock it until you try it. We fill ours with spicy peppers and hearty beans and grill them to crispy perfection. Top with our cool cucumber relish for an amazing grilled appetizer that can double as a weeknight dinner idea.

Spicy Shrimp and Sugar Snap Pea Kabobs

For zingy crunch in every bite, try our Asian-inspired recipe featuring shrimp and snap-peas brushed in a sweet and creamy mayo-chili sauce. If you're using wooden skewers, be sure to soak in water at least 30 minutes before using.

Buy It: Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Grilling Skewers Set ($13, Bed Bath & Beyond)

Grilled Cedar-Planked Brie

Grilled brie cheese is an easy, yet classy appetizer that would be perfect for a summer charcuterie board. We've topped ours with a delightful relish featuring peaches, raisins, and red onion. The relish is coated in a fresh blend of spices and brown sugar for an irresistible combo that's just waiting for a cracker.

Buy It: 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill in Black with Side Burner and Stainless Steel Main Lid ($200, The Home Depot)

Grilled Shrimp Panzanella

We've added grilled shrimp and zucchini to a classic Panzanella, a traditional Italian tomato salad recipe that uses up your stale bread. Smoky grilled flavors make this easy salad the perfect summer starter.

Grilled Polenta with Mushrooms

We top tender grilled polenta slices with a garlicky, wine-infused blend of fresh mushrooms and roma tomatoes for an Italian-inspired appetizer that screams summer.

Roasted Cherry Tomato Pizza Poppers

Golden tomatoes make the perfect poppable healthy grilled appetizer to start your cookout. Garlic, mozzarella, and oregano also make all-star appearances in these mini bites full of classic Italian flavors.

Grilled Asparagus Soup with Chile Croutons

A touch of Sriracha in our crunchy homemade chile croutons gives a jolt of heat to this light and lemony grilled asparagus soup. If you want your asparagus more tender, grill it for a couple minutes more. The finished creamy soup will be darker in color, but still super flavorful.

Buy It: KitchenAid Contour Silver 7-Cup Food Processor ($100, Crate & Barrel)

Olive and Arugula Flatbread Pizza Salad

Instead of eating your starter salad with a piece of bread, consider combining it into one by making this super easy pizza salad on the grill. After getting a nice char for only a couple minutes, you'll be spreading your flatbread with some delicious, aromatic olive tapenade. It can serve as a main course, too, but you can totally slice it up and enjoy as an appetizer. This might be the best way to enjoy your salad all summer.

Grilled Stuffed Jalapeños

Spicy food fans will love this grilled appetizer featuring jalapeño peppers. We've stuffed them with a tangy avocado-cream cheese mixture before giving them a quick 10 minutes on a grill pan ($70, Crate & Barrel). Sprinkle the cheesy bites with crushed pork rinds for a salty crunch.

Grilled Arugula Bruschetta

If you're in a time crunch and need an easy appetizer to kick-off your barbecue, look no further than this grilled arugula bruschetta. All you'll need is some crusty bread, cheese, and arugula and you've got a delicious appetizer ready for the grill. We drizzle some pesto on at the end for a saucy bite but plan on buying your favorite purchased to save time.

Tofu and Mushroom-Onion Skewers with Plum Dipping Sauce

Tofu is the perfect vehicle for adding whatever flavors you want. In this grilled appetizer recipe, we recommend marinating it in our Tare glaze (a sweet-savory blend of soy sauce, ginger, and garlic) overnight before giving these beauties a go on heat.

Caramelized Salmon Skewers

You'll never guess what's glazing these grilled salmon skewers. Spoiler: it's caramel-flavor ice cream topping! We mix the sweet sauce in with some Dijon mustard, lime juice, and a little soy sauce for a mouthwatering marinade in this appetizer made for the grill.

Grilled Corn Salsa

Fresh, in-season corn makes the perfect base for any homemade salsa. We grilled ours to add a touch of smoky flavor. Be sure to toss in some bell pepper and onion, then coat in zesty lime juice before scooping up with a handful of crunchy corn tortillas.

