If you haven’t tried reverse-searing before, you simply must the next time you fire up your grill. This slow-and-low then high-heat method is a favorite of blue-ribbon barbecue pros, and the juicy results you score with this easy grill dinner will be all the evidence you need to understand why. To complete the meat and potatoes experience, whip up Grilled Potato Slices at the same time—then get ready to accept your own barbecue trophy.